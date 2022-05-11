NEWLAND – The Avery County Board of Education held its scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, May 9, and highlighting the gathering was a repeated plea of the high school band students, parents and fans.
In the previous County Commissioners meeting, various representatives of the Avery County High School band had reported the need for funding, for not only uniforms and instruments, but a true yearly operating budget.
In public comments, Lacey Costner offered the same appeal to the Board of Education that she brought up to the Commissioners. Costner advocated for funds for this year and the future, explaining the disproportionate amount of fundraising needed to support the band along with the responsibility burdens placed on students and parents.
Costner noted the inadequate 10-year-old wool uniforms that the students must utilize, adding that, “It is not a lot to ask for uniforms every 10 years.” With defective instruments and a limited number of total equipment, the lack of funding has placed the band in a state of technical and aesthetic disarray.
Local tree producer Larry Smith noted to the board the importance of the band representing Avery County as a whole. Smith also wishes to see the band with new uniforms for performances outside the realm of school.
Costner thanked the commissioners for the information and support they provided at the previous session, while also revealing the difficulty of looking for answers for specific funding-related items.
Board of Education Chair John Greene replied to the requests before the board.
“The band is important to this board. We love the band,” Greene said. “We are requesting money for the band in this year’s budget. We were already on the same page as you.”
With an upcoming budget proposal by the Board of Education to the Commissioners on the horizon, Costner, her daughter and band member Libby Powell, and Smith all hope to see a specific allotment for new uniforms and a traditional yearly budget attached to the Avery Band.
In the upfront session of the meeting, the Board of Education recognized the Board of Commissioners as the recipient of the Friends of Education Award for its dedication to the school system. Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman said of the recipients, “The commissioners are always there and never fail to follow through to do what is right.”
A special presentation from the county Pre-K programs showcased its highlights, elaborating on program requirements, registration, evaluations, yearly monitoring, inspections, training, teaching strategies, creative curriculum, exceptional children’s program and family involvement activities. In total, the Pre-K programs have 72 students ready for the next school year and expect more throughout the summer.
Riverside Elementary was also present to give its School Improvement Plan to the board. Riverside’s core belief vision was stated as existing to “support students holistically in preparation of their pursuits.” The school revealed the remote learning obstacle of having low internet service but also the advantages to having a small, family-like school. Riverside is working on beautifying the campus and have partnered with the Agriculture Extension Office in building a greenhouse and planter boxes for student activities.
Some of the areas of celebration for the school were noted to be library updates, greenhouse, DARE graduation and reading/math proficiency. The areas of concern were parental involvement, core literacy, Covid learning loss and the lack of internet service. Riverside wishes to make both math and outdoor learning initiatives a priority for the next school year.
Under the Return to Learn update, the board once again approved the optional mask policy for Avery, with next month being the final need for action on the update.
School meal rates, in order to stay in compliance, had its prices increased by 10 cents to meet the reimbursement rate. Tammy Woodie added that they are pushing for free and reduced lunch eligibility applications, where parents can sign up online or on paper.
The board approved the ACHS football stadium renovation obligor resolution to help finalize the deal for new turf, track and lights. Brigman added that the new lights will contain enough lumens to host bigger matchups and championship games.
(0) comments
