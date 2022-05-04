AVERY COUNTY – The Avery County Band Booster Club held its fundraising raffle drawing on Monday, May 2, at Avery High School. The band, which heavily relies on fundraising programs, raffled off a lawn maintenance collection consisting of a zero-turn mower, weed eater and backpack blower, valued cumulatively at roughly $6,000. All of the equipment was purchased through Mountaineer Equipment in Jonas Ridge.
Tickets were available for $25/ticket, or five tickets for $100. The Booster Club sold upwards of $10,000 in tickets and were able to raise approximately $4,000 for the Avery Marching Band. The winner of the raffle was Avery County Commissioner Tim Phillips.
While the fundraiser produced effective results, it does provide enough funds for the band to be optimally self-sufficient. The band has performed many other fundraisers throughout its tenure, utilizing bingo events, fruit sales at Christmas, candy bars and strawberry sales in the spring.
Ticket sales were broadcasted mainly by word of mouth, but also social media pages. Band students, parents, family and booster club organizers worked diligently to sell as many tickets as possible in the hope of raising enough money for much-needed band uniforms.
Former Band Booster Club President and grandparent Martha H. Hicks noted, “I believe in the band program. It is great for the students, and for some it’s all they have.”
Not only does the band play at football games, but on Memorial Day, Christmas, spring concerts and a number of state and regional competitions.
Booster Club members wished to thank Steve and Martha Hicks for organizing the raffle, Mountaineer Equipment and all the individuals that both sold and bought tickets to support the Avery Band.
Next on the agenda for the band is the concert being held at ACHS on May 12. The band, along with committed family members, hope to reinstate the Avery Viking Classic, a band tournament featuring anywhere from eight to 12 bands from across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.