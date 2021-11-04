Arthur Terrell Jones, Jr. of Asheville, N.C., passed away at Solace Center on November 2, 2021, at the age of 94, following a brief illness.
Terrell was born in Knoxville, TN. He grew up in Jellico and Nashville TN. He attended Vanderbilt University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He married Orlean Alford in 1948 and they had five children. He worked in the aerospace industry in Huntsville, AL. In 1960 he moved to Asheville and continued to work in the aerospace business until 1972, when, following the death of his first wife, he moved to Banner Elk and switched careers, becoming a General Contractor, founding Mountain Resort Homes. In 1974, he married Nancy White. They moved briefly to Hilton Head SC, finally retiring and settling in Palm City FL in 1997. In 2018, Terrell and Nancy moved to Asheville, NC to be nearer family.
While living in Asheville in the sixties, Terrell volunteered with Young Life. Terrell was especially proud of his volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity, both in NC and Florida. His faith was important to him throughout his life and he served as an Elder in First Presbyterian Church, Asheville, Banner Elk Presbyterian Church and Palm City Presbyterian Church. Terrell and Nancy volunteered with the Council on Aging Meals on Wheels program. He served on the Banner Elk Town Council.
Terrell loved boating and flying airplanes and in his later years, working jigsaw puzzles. He loved his dog, Toby. In his earlier years, he enjoyed swimming, waterskiing and snow skiing.
Terrell is survived by his wife, Nancy White Jones of Asheville, NC and four children: Virginia (Ginny) Orlean Jones of Asheville, Madeline Ballentine Jones (Mac Crosswell) of Weaverville, Arthur Terrell Jones III of Swannanoa, and Robert Henderson Jones (Stephanie) of Banner Elk.
He had nine grandchildren: Ivan Seng of Asheville, Bill Jones-Hill of Atlanta GA, Eric Nicholson (Jennifer) of Cary NC, Michael Seng of Asheville, Hannah Seng (Martin Anderson) of Saluda NC, Barbara Jones of Asheville, Taylor Jones of White Plains NY, Daniel Jones of Boone NC and Violet Jones of Swannanoa, NC.
He had five great grandchildren: Connel Nicholson, Alec Nicholson, Nehemiah Jones, Zetta Anderson, and Jayce Hill.
Terrell was predeceased by his first wife Orlean Alford Jones (d.1971) and his son, William (Bill) Alford Jones (d.1980).
A private Celebration of Life service will be held for immediate family members at Lewis Memorial Park Chapel in Asheville.
Arrangements are being made by Asheville Area Alternative. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terrell’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association Habitat for Humanity of Avery County, NC or Habitat for Humanity of Martin County, FL.
