NEWLAND – Pastor Keith Russell with Big Meadows Baptist Church and congregation volunteers hand out free hot dogs and snacks to visitors every Wednesday between 1 and 2 p.m. in the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home parking lot on Ash Street to anyone who is hungry, needs help or wants to hear the gospel message.
Russell, who started what is known as The Hot Dog Ministry in the spring of 2021, gives away roughly 70 to 75 hot dogs each Wednesday. Supplies that he and his team use has been donated by supporters, including the food trailer and the hot dogs.
“It is not about hot dogs. It’s about feeding people the Word of God and helping people,” Russell said.
Russell, along with eight consistent volunteers, have foil-wrapped packaged hot dogs, other snacks and drinks ready to eat for anyone who wishes to come by. After the hot dogs have been distributed, Russell preaches the gospel from the back of a pickup truck, handing out Bibles and literature to those who want it.
“God will get the gospel to people one way or another. This is not about us, or our church. It’s about getting right with the Lord,” Russell said.
Russell and the Big Meadows Baptist Church volunteers present a strong message for all people. “We help homeless, addicts, people in search of God, people just passing by and everyone in between,” he explained.
Pastor Russell’s church, with a congregation of about 40 people, reach twice that amount with the weekly ministry that seeks to nourish both body and spirit.
“We are a little church with a big message,” he added.
Russell plans to keep the event going throughout the winter months by doing more of a drive-thru style message and meal. He will continue to preach the word, demonstrating perseverance while powering through the bitter Avery County winter weather.
“We are going to plant the seed of the gospel in this parking lot giving out hot dogs,” Russell affirmed.
Big Meadows Baptist Church is located at 1985 Horney Road in Newland. Pastor Russell can be contacted by calling (828) 447-8301.
