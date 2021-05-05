As I sat in church this Sunday, a verse caught my attention. “Then I saw an angel coming down from heaven with the key to the abyss and a great chain in his hand. He seized the dragon, that ancient serpent who is the Devil and Satan, and bound him.” – Revelation 20:1-2.
My pastor explained the significance of this passage. This is one that we would normally read and not think that much about it, but it is actually crucial to our understanding of the glory that God deceives. You see, God did not send Christ to bind Satan, he did not come as himself, he sent an angel. Satan is easily bound by the angel at the command of God.
There are times in our lives that we give Satan way too much power and significance. This verse allows us to see that he does not possess that power. He is not equal to God and was easily bound by a lesser angelic being. What we need to realize is that we have that same binding power within us. We possess the spirit of the One who commands the angels. That gives us the power to bind Satan from our lives and from the lives of our loved ones.
Satan desires glory. He seeks attention and that is how he gains power in our lives. It comes down to who you are willing to give the glory. Later in the same chapter of Revelation, John refers to the judgement throne and the Book of Life. For your name to be written in that book, you must have given God control of your life and used your life to glorify His name. Matthew 7:21-23 states, “Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord!’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of My Father in heaven. On that day many will say to Me, ‘Lord, Lord, didn’t we prophesy in Your name, drive out demons in Your name, and do many miracles in Your name?’ Then I will announce to them, ‘I never knew you! Depart from Me, you lawbreakers!”
Wow. Those are some powerful and scary words. I think they boil down to the fact that God does not want us just going through the motions. He wants our actions and our thoughts to be glorification to him. Others should ask what makes us different. Our lives should reflect God in such a way that others want to know Him too and to have Satan bound in their lives through His power living within us.
Take a moment to think about that verse and examine where you are right now. Are you going through the motions? Do you bless meals just because that is what is expected, or do you truly thank God for giving you food on the table? Do you go to church on Sunday because it’s just what you have been used to doing or do you go to pour out your worship to your Creator? Do you share your testimony, and the things God has done for you, or do you think no one would care or understand? Do you realize you have the power within you to bind Satan, or do you doubt you could accomplish such a feat? God wants your glory; He wants your pure worship. He also wants you to glorify what He can accomplish in you and through you for the good of others. Glorify His name and bind the enemy in your life!
