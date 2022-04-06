NEWLAND – Avery County Commissioners gathered for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, April 4, with agenda items from OASIS, Inc., neighborhood revitalization and Avery County Animal Support.
Avery County Animal Support, a community organization represented by Ellie Lecka-Tenge and Emily Joe Hodges, presented multiple informational items and queries to the commissioners. ACAS brought up two specific points of reference related to animal control and animal welfare in Avery County, the current weakness of animal ordinances and the gray area with respect to laws/mandates of animal welfare.
The organization works specifically with sick, injured, abused, abandoned and neglected animals in the county. The representatives added that they are inundated with pet-related philanthropy and do not want to have the organization for more than food and shelter. ACAS is currently working as the de-facto animal control/welfare group for the county and wishes to see a county-operated animal control facility placed in a definitive role.
The group not only helps to protect the livelihood of all types of domestic animals in the county, but diligently provides temporary housing, uses donations to supply adequate dog houses and helps prevent unauthorized euthanasia.
Lecka stated that the current shelter ordinance for outdoor dogs is not specific and has led to poor living conditions for some dogs. She also requested that there exist a definition for proper kennel size for outdoor dogs. Lecka noted that stronger ordinance language would assist in enforcing proper animal welfare in the county.
Lecka and Hodges inquired to the commissioners as to why an animal control position has been denied and wish to see a full-time employee installed with a respective facility. ACAS handed out a mock facility plan for the commissioners to consider.
“The only thing we’ve been asked for is a position. If we are going to add it, then it needs to be joint with law enforcement. There has to be cooperation,” Commissioner Blake Vance said.
The proposed facility would double as a holding place for cruelty cases and sick animals, along with operating as a traditional control facility. Lecka noted that, based on her research, similar counties with similar populations have spent $37,000 in total, utilizing volunteers and community outreach for assistance.
Commissioners, concerned with the legal and law enforcement requirements of the position, agreed that the inquiries are entailed with necessary complexities. Lecka responded by adding that the majority of the work they deal with are owner surrenders and are not charged by law enforcement.
In attendance for the meeting was Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan who was able to provide input, stating, “These ladies are exceptional and have not had to use the sheriff’s department. They want so much to help. The service they provide to the county for free is for the betterment of Avery.” Buchanan added that ACAS does not use law by necessity but rather provide these services through communication and philanthropy.
“There are a lot of loud misconceptions in the community. I want people to be more informed,” Vance said. Fellow Commissioner Tim Phillips added, “The ideal situation is if the humane society is involved.”
Lecka expounded upon the gray area in the law regarding neglect and proceeded to show a picture of a maltreated dog case that the organization had encountered. The owner was not charged with a crime and the dog was returned.
“It is heartbreaking,” said Lecka.
An update regarding the OASIS, Inc. organization was given by new executive director Jerry Shore. Shore, an Army veteran, noted that, “I will continue the work my predecessors started. This is a great foundation.”
Shore wishes to expand the services offered in Avery County, adding that the organization is “polite and professional, but have a plan to respond.” It was also stated that April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and OASIS plans to put up the numerous teal-colored bows throughout the county.
Michelle Ball updated the commissioners on the Neighborhood Revitalization Program Grant, to which $750,000 was awarded to replace and rehabilitate homes in Avery. The previous grant allowed the county to revitalize four homes and do emergency repairs, while the new grant will allow for three additional replacement homes and three repairs.
“It is a lot of work and a lot of paperwork, but it is worth it for our community,” County Manager Phillip Barrier said. The commissioners approved the grant agreement.
In the tax administrator report, Bruce Daniels confirmed that there were $673,000 in total collections for the month and another 113 total sales.
“The number of sales and sales prices are still going up,” Daniels said. “Prices are still elevated. Eventually it will slow down.” Commissioners also approved the members of the board of equalization review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.