Andy Carpenter, 78, of Crossnore, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, N.C.
He was born on June 3, 1942 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Robert and Eva Calloway Carpenter.
Andy has worked on cars his entire life, he never met a stranger. He was a very familiar face in Crossnore. He will be missed by many.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his four brothers, Melvin Carpenter, Mason Carpenter, and J.L. Carpenter, Amos Carpenter; sister, Lee Vonda Pyatte
Andy leaves behind to cherish his memory, brother, Tommy Carpenter (Dixie) of Newland, NC; two sisters, Della Mae Ellis of Morganton, NC, Elwanda (Ted) Cook of Clemmons, NC;
Many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends beginning May 9, 2021 at Stamey Town Baptist Church.
Services for Andy Carpenter were held at 2:00 PM following the visitation with Pastor Dustin Hughes officiating.
Interment was in the Stamey Town Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the States COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.
www.rsfh.net
The care of Andy and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121
