NEWLAND—The AMY Wellness Foundation is moving one step closer to addressing the issue of food insecurity in the tri-county region once and for all.
The organization held a meeting at the Chapman Center on Thursday, March 5, in which more than a dozen different charities and organizations that all play a role in providing healthy food to underserved residents across the county gathered together. Representatives from AMY discussed and strategized with the various groups on how it can become more effective in solving the problem of hunger and malnutrition locally.
AMY, an acronym for the collaboration between Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties, provides funding in the form of grants to nonprofit groups. At the beginning of the meeting, AMY Board Chair Dr. Randy Ellis addressed those in attendance.
“It is important to keep in mind that every issue we attack is a very complicated, complex issue. There is not one solution that will lead to the answer of the entire problem,” Dr. Ellis said. “I think that food insecurity is extremely important. You can’t teach a hungry child. If their stomach is empty, so is their brain. Food insecurity is also [about] feeding the adults who work but don’t make the money to afford healthy food.”
Afterwards, Ellis sat down with a table and led a discussion over the issue of food insecurity, while similar discussions were being held nearby. The members included Dick Larson and JoAnn McMurray of Feeding Avery Families, Michelle Scott of the YMCA’s after school program and Tiffany Moon of Western Youth Network.
As the discussion continued, each member made notable comments about the ongoing problem in the area, while Ellis listened intently and took notes.
Larson said that between Feeding Avery Families and Manna FoodBank, the two organizations are distributing between 12,000 to 15,000 pounds of fresh produce every month.
“There is no shortage of food, and there is no shortage of funds, but there is a terrible distribution disparity,” Larson said.
Larson and McMurray, who are both retired from the medical field, agreed that a lack of a solid industrial base in the county does not just affect residents financially but also deters them from getting an education. Larson said that what is needed is a mentoring ethic among the community to show children just what the benefits are of an education.
McMurray added that education plays an important role when it comes to people’s health and what they decide to eat.
“[Food insecurity] is not just about providing food, but teaching people how to make a good, healthy meal from it,” she said.
Scott said that the distribution disparity gives people incentives to shop at the most convenient places, even if these places do not provide the food that promotes nutrition and overall health.
“I’m astounded by the number of people I see at convenience stores buying food there instead of somewhere else like a supermarket where you can get cheaper food, but they’re culturally tuned in to going to a convenience store or [eating fast food],” Scott said.
Moon rounded out the conversation by concluding that it is important for health professionals to promote healthy lifestyles in order to prevent people from over-relying on the health care system when they are sick or malnourished. Moon added that there needs to be a source of reliable transportation for these people outside the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“There are a lot of people who are just surviving, and we’re not able to meet those basic needs of development, and we have adults who are in the same situation,” Moon said.
The information collected by the AMY Wellness Foundation will be used to guide efforts to address the aforementioned disparities and will be used to focus grant-writing operations.
John Blackburn, Vice Chair of the AMY Wellness Foundation, said the workshop will be a catalyst for “real change.”
