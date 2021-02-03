Aldon Strickland, 83, of Elk Park, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 30th, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Clarence and Lucy Winters Strickland and was the husband of the late Hazel Taylor Strickland who passed away in 2006.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Aldon Strickland who passed away in 2001; brothers, Alvin, Earl, Edward, J.D., Pat and John Strickland; and sisters, Helen Riley, Hazel Buck and Teresa Strickland. Aldon retired from the Department of Transportation after 30+ years of service. He loved watching his grandkids play ball. He also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers play football, watching baseball and was an avid deer hunter.
Surviving are his daughters, Connie Strickland Guinn (Tommy) of Elk Park, Leisa Strickland of Elk Park; grandkids, Thomas Guinn (Amber), Michelle Whitley (Joel), Nicole Guinn (Chad), Rein Strickland, Joshua Strickland and Matthew Strickland; great-grandkids, Bryson Whitley, Jadyn Whitley and Coleton McKinney; and his dog, Nevada. Several other extended family members also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Elk Park First Baptist Church. Pastor Donald Gragg will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Winters Cemetery at the state line.
Pallbearers will be Bryson Whitley, Joel Whitley, Shane Cantrell, Thomas Guinn, Jason Strickland, Chad McKinney and Mike Davis.
