Adele Daniels Forbes, 65, of Newland, NC, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022.
A native of Avery County, she was a daughter of the late Bill Daniels, Sr. and Dot Vance Daniels.
Adele had a passion for cooking and cookbooks. She was a private chef who wrote over a dozen cookbooks and shared them with many loved ones and friends. She loved the beach and dogs. Adele never met a stranger and will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who met her.
Left to cherish her memories is her loving husband of 43 years, Larry Forbes; daughter, Joielle Calhoun and husband, Wade, of Newland; son, Josh Forbes and wife, Tonya, of Newland; grandchildren: Kristopher Calhoun, Karlie Calhoun, Trinity Forbes and Josalyn Forbes; sister, Nan Daniels Trice and husband, Ray, of DeLand, FL and brother, William Hopkins Daniels, Jr. of Welcome, NC. Many nieces, nephews and other extended family also survive.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter at P.O. Box 601444, Charlotte, NC 28620-1444.
Yancey Funeral Services is serving the Forbes family. To send the family an online condolence, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
