NEWLAND – A special joint meeting was held with the Avery County Board of Education and the Avery County Commissioners on Nov. 29 in the County Commissioners boardroom in order to discuss change orders and project finances for the ongoing Avery County High School additions and renovations.
The session included change orders, pending requests, contractor damage and allowance summaries. At the forefront of the meeting were the pending requests and reviews of change orders.
The projected completion date for the ACHS addition updated three months ago was set for December 3. However, with lack of reliability in contractors and multiple setbacks the hope is that a large quantity of work can be done while the students are out of school on Christmas vacation and will be complete by the time students return.
The more than $20 million project has been worked thoroughly by each of the county organizations and was met with a laundry list of change orders provided by the contractors. Contractors are asking for almost $100,000 in extended overhead and extended general conditions for administration. Both the Board of Education and the Commissioners plan to reject this claim, as it is not allowed by way of the contract bid.
A significant portion of the change order funds spawn from two requirements. The architecture blueprints that were given to the contractors were said to have not matched the building’s actual structure, leading to multiple areas where level 1 renovation were deemed level 2 reconstruction because of needed steel angles. The inclusion of steel angles, under North Carolina code, classifies the renovation in that sector as a new structural system rather than a simple reconfiguration.
The other large portion of the requested funds comes from the removal of rock on school grounds. Roughly $130,000 is the current estimate for the rock removal, yet it is also considered an unknown number due to the fact that not all of the work has been completed.
“This is a big unknown left,” Pierre Henwood of Boomerang Design stated regarding the rock removal. “They are still removing rock to put in storm drainage.”
Ceiling work, asbestos removal, electrical, roofing, brick labor and fire-rated doors were also slotted into the change order request.
Avery Commission Chair Martha Hicks inquired multiple times to contracting liaisons whether certain items had been approved and why neither county commissioners nor Board of Education members were informed about the updates.
Contractors requested 48 delay days due to demolition delays, which was met with a measure of skepticism.
“A lot of this is trying to catch up or charge back-end-of-the-road money to recoup. It is transparent in my view,” Commissioner Dennis Aldridge stated. “They have sat around and not had the work completed. Talk about a smack in the face. We’re going to charge you because we messed up.”
Avery County Schools Finance Officer Jeff Jaynes shared thoughts with the group regarding the requests.
“They have not proven to us that they would get all hands on deck to get the work done,” Jaynes noted. “Obviously there is work yet to be done. There could be more added. We do scrutinize change orders. We’ve turned down almost as many as we have approved. We have not taken this lightly, but it has been a challenge. Decisions need to be made to move forward.”
Henwood noted that the contractors are estimated to be one-third of the way done with the punch list, but commissioners expressed dissatisfaction with the rate and quality of how the process has progressed.
“They’ll be working on that punch list when school starts next year,” Aldridge added.
“We noticed in walkthroughs how sloppy they were on the punch list,” Hicks said.
With $242,000 in total change order costs including overhead, four change orders are still debated, while change orders are not finalized. Jeff Jaynes noted that $242,000 is a “worst-case scenario” if 100% of the orders are approved. An original miscalculation is also still on the books with a discrepancy of construction budget versus architecture budget.
In regard to the cumulative change orders and requests, a total of $200,000 was required, yet only $87,000 was utilized from fund balance because $113,000 of the allotment was taken from interest acquired from the account. The total project cost will increase from $20,296,039 to $20,496,039.
“Let’s finish the project. It is what our taxpayers and students deserve. We have to do it,” Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier said.
The approval does not require public comment and will be presented on Monday, Dec. 6, at the next scheduled monthly meeting of the Avery County Commissioners.
