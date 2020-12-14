Acie Lee Clark, 95, of White Pine Road, Crossnore, N.C., made it to his eternal home December 10, 2020.
Acie was born June 17, 1925 to Bud and Nettie Vance Clark and was one of their 14 children. Acie joined the CC camps at a very young age so he could send money home to his family. He then was drafted in to the army and proudly served his Country during WWII under General George Patton. He was assigned to the 3rd Armored Division, Spearhead, 32nd Armored Regiment, Tank Division. He returned from the army and married Martha Ward Clark, his wife of 69 years. He then re-enlisted and served an additional 10 months in the Army.
Acie retired from Great Lakes Carbon in Morganton after 33 years of service. He was also an avid gardener, shrubbery man and Christmas tree grower up until the age of 90. Acie was a passionate outdoorsman but had a devout love for deer hunting. If you ever had the privilege of being in his presence you would more than likely get to hear a deer tale.
Acie, as stated above, loved many things and many people but he was partial to his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren! When they were around all was well with his soul.
Acie was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ward Clark; all of his siblings, Burges Clark, Steve Clark, Ida Clark Shoemaker, Lester Clark, Joe Clark, Nello Clark, Omer Clark, Ossie Clark Phillips, Carmie Clark, Everett Clark, Louise Clark Barkley, Jennie Clark Vance and Ed Clark.
Remaining to cherish his memory are his children, Dewayne Clark (Nancy) Fredia Clark Thomas (Joe) and Chuck Clark (Wanda); his grandchildren, Susan Thomas, Sandye Thomas Stafford (Eddie Ray), Marcie Clark Smith (David) Marty Clark, Melody Hodge (Shane), Sherri Thomas Tartt (John) and Kelsey Clark Watson; his great-grandchildren Walker Carswell, Stetson and Greyson Stafford, Kennedy Tartt, Carter and Kaden Smith, Baker Clark and Blaine Watson; one great-great granddaughter, Vivian Carswell.
Due to Covid restrictions a private service was held December 14, 2020 at Yancey Funeral Home. Interment will follow at White Pine Cemetery with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Acie’s memory to a Veterans Service of your choice.
Yancey Funeral Services is serving the Clark family. To send online condolences, please visit our website at yanceyfuneralservice.com
