AVERY COUNTY – Avery High School senior Brook Cheuvront was celebrated for her decision to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with her awarding of the Morehead-Cain Scholarship. Cheuvront is the first Avery recipient of the illustrious scholarship in approximately 25 years.
The Morehead-Cain Scholarship covers all expenses for four years of undergraduate study at UNC–Chapel Hill, as well as funds options for study abroad, summer enrichment, discovery fund and internship programs which stretches students beyond their comfort zones.
The scholarship is the first merit scholarship program established in the United States, founded as UNC-CH was the first public university in the United States, with a long history of student-driven achievement.
According to the scholarship’s website, “The Morehead-Cain is a program proven to develop leaders within a structure that is intentionally nimble. We provide a net, then let scholars go, giving them the trust and freedom to pursue their own interests, mine their own potential, determine their own sphere of influence, and make their own impact.”
Cheuvront, and her extensive academic profile, plans to major in either astrophysics or environmental justice with her time in Chapel Hill. Not only does she excel in scholarly pursuits, but she is also a member of the ACHS cross country team, plays varsity soccer, runs track, is a leader of the environmental club, plays flute in the band and is a competitor in the Science Olympiad. When not setting the academic bar to the sky, she enjoys trail running, reading, creative writing, playing the violin and interning at the Bare Sky Observatory.
During her time working toward Ivy League admissions, Cheuvront and her family learned about the Morehead-Cain program and submitted the proper requirements for eligibility. When she discovered her selection to the scholarship, it became an incredible offer for consideration.
Cheuvront also received a traditional full-ride scholarship to Duke University as well, and was faced with a difficult decision of deciding between the two North Carolina schools.
“Emotionally it was not a hard decision. Academically, it was a hard decision. I am honored to be awarded a full ride at Duke,” she said. “I’m so thankful to all the people that have given me the opportunity to get the Morehead-Cain. I am excited to begin.”
The official signing event that took place at Avery High School last week featured Cheuvront and her family, along with ACHS Principal Ricky Ward, Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman, and the family dog, Nuka.
“This is a moment in Avery High School history,” said Brigman. “Academically, (through) her leadership and compassion, Brook is a good person. We are very proud of her.”
Brook’s mother, April, very pleased to have her daughter obtain her education within driving distance.
“Thank you to everyone who played a role. Avery County played a huge role,” April said. “It takes education, love and support. We are so grateful for the whole community.”
With a taxing interview and application process, Cheuvront wrote 40 pages of essays in total, along with working diligently throughout her entire academic career. With humility, the college-bound senior added, “It has truly taken everyone’s efforts.”
Cheuvront is set to depart for the three-hour commute to Chapel Hill and the Triangle area in June with a desire to inspire other students to shoot for the moon in the community of Avery County.
