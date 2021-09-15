NEWLAND — Avery County High School held a September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at MacDonald Stadium on the morning of Friday, Sept. 10.
The event, which marks the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, included a retrospection from the Avery JROTC commander, a 21-gun salute performed by the VFW Pat Ray Post, an exhibition of colors by the JROTC Color Guard, and the national anthem accompanied by a coronation trumpet.
The observance began with a student-led prayer opening of Matthew 10:26, along with one of many moments of silence. A crisp, clear and blue sky surrounded by the majestic mountains around the stadium providing the idyllic yet somber backdrop for the extended address administered by Sergeant Major Jason Coleman, U.S. Army veteran and current JROTC teacher for Avery County High School.
Coleman opened with an acknowledgment, offering “a special note of gratitude to our esteemed guests: the county commission, sheriff, fire marshal, board of education, superintendent, and a special thanks to our principal and teachers.” Coleman continued, “9/11 changed our lives and made us keenly aware of how fragile life is.”
With respect to the 20th anniversary of the incident which occurred prior to the birth of the students in attendance, Coleman alluding to the utmost importance of keeping the memory of the sacrifices made that day alive.
The ceremony displayed just a fraction of the unity both conjured by and needed after the attacks. “You’d be hard pressed to find a house without an American flag after 9/11,” Coleman said.
In special honor of that unity, two ladder-clad fire trucks were poignantly positioned on the top of the hill outside the stadium, flying a strikingly massive American flag, waving proudly in the High Country breeze.
In recollection of the heinous, compelling and decidedly influential details of the single most deadly event for emergency service personnel, Coleman progressed with an intensely vivid description of the horrific actions of a group that Coleman “doesn’t like to give any credit or notoriety to.”
The potent delivery of the speech, in accordance with the painstaking details, which included timestamps, quotes, and illuminating descriptions, furnished the crucial portrait required to teach and enlighten the students on one of the paramount historical events in the history of the United States.
Coleman disclosed what Sept. 11, 2001, meant locally to citizens of Avery. “In Avery, not a word was spoken, everyone was in shock, as everybody watched the plane strike Tower 2 on live television,” he said. The sheer terror capitulated, Coleman noted, “Everyone realized something bigger was going on as the second plane struck the tower. If things couldn’t get any worse, we watched the towers fall. It was a moment in time we will never forget.”
After an extended moment of silence, Coleman began to describe another part of the calamity of the morning of 9/11, when another hijacked plane descended and crashed into the U.S. Pentagon in Washington, DC. Once again intensely descriptive timestamps, along with eloquent articulation, gave the students a true visualization as real as it could possibly be. Coleman’s tone, diction and verbalization was not simply a message of recollection, nor just a statement of dread, but moreover a reminiscence of strength and a chronicle of unity.
“We will never forget,” Coleman concluded. “I’m so proud to be a part of Avery County.”
An attendee of the ceremony, Avery County High School JROTC member Natalie Richardson, said of the corps’ involvement in the ceremony, “They did a good job, it was great. I’ve never done anything like this in ROTC before, and I can’t wait to be a part of something like this again.”
In describing the solemness and honor paid to the fallen during the event by those involved in the event at the high school, Coleman said, “The kids did it all, except I couldn’t get anyone to do the speech.”
Coleman, who had recently returned from Iran during 9/11, first witnessed the tragedy watching the news while eating breakfast.
“The students need to understand the sacrifice and what happened. After the events, people committed to a life of service,” Coleman explained. “You don’t have to go overseas to serve. All these members go unacknowledged until something tragic happens, and they are the first to go in to save their fellow man.” Coleman added that he hopes that the ceremony prompts conversations with students and families.
Tim Winters, a 13-year school resource officer for Avery County High School, also reflected on the ceremony for the high school students and community in attendance.
“It was a great ceremony and part of a history they [the students] may not be really aware of,” Winters noted. “There is a difference between knowing and realizing.”
“I wish everyone could see the ceremony from my perspective from the podium: to see the students, quiet, solemn, hands over their hearts,” Coleman added. “Any time I doubt, I’ll remember that picture of the kids.”
