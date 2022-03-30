NEWLAND – Avery High School held a fully involved career fair and career navigation event on Friday, March 25. The event hosted numerous businesses and Mayland educational programs for students to evaluate.
Mayland Community College offered information on many programs, such as paramedic education, welding, business administration, nursing, electrical engineering, human services, and applied engineering, along with other career-focused programs.
The majority of the offered Mayland programs revolves around a two-year educational commitment and gives students the opportunity to learn valuable trades and skilled professions.
Offered alongside the Mayland programs were Avery businesses willing to give students the chance to learn about different career opportunities in the community. Among the businesses included were High Country Radio, Linville Golf Course, dispatching careers and the North Carolina National Guard.
Bridge programs were also presented to interested students, where kids could receive a two-year degree and then work toward the traditional four-year collegiate degree.
The career fair was organized by ACHS CIMC Arlene Foster, whose responsibilities include promoting programs and career endeavors to the students of the school.
“It has been very interactive for the students. They are able to interact with the community, increase soft skills, communication and work ethic,” said Foster.
In total, there were approximately 30 businesses and 12 program areas for students to survey and receive information.
Not only were students able to perform their own due diligence and research on potential career opportunities, but they were also able to build some of their work skills with stakeholders in the community. Students were able to meet with employers and educational directors and discuss aspects of career pursuit, such as education, jobs, and internships, plus learn about specific industries in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.