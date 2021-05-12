NEWLAND — As the spring and warmer weather is entrenching itself in Avery County, the Avery Lady Vikings tennis team looks not only to beat the heat, but to also beat the competition on the hardcourts this prep season.
Led by a trio of senior captains, head coach Ella Markland’s team has been working during the extended offseason due to COVID at improving to face the foes of the Western Highlands Conference.
“We’ve been practicing since last July, and of course with the pandemic our season has been totally thrown off, but I feel like our players have been very determined and resilient and have practiced consistently, and I feel pretty good going into the season,” Markland said of her team.
Anchoring this year’s team are three returning seniors and top players in Emma Kitchin, Lilly Markland, and Emma Bentley.
“Emma Kitchin and Lilly Markland are the No. 1 and No. 2 players, and they’ll also be playing doubles together. I think they’ll be a spectacular and solid doubles team,” Markland said. “My No. 3 player, Emma Bentley, has worked and consistently improved her game. When she’s at practice she gives 110 percent, goes after every ball, and I’m excited to see what she’s going to do this season.”
In the mix with the veteran players are a number of freshmen and players new to the sport.
“Basically the rest of my team are new to tennis, and I have a large percentage of freshmen who are showing a lot of promise and consistency about practice and seem to pick it up naturally, so I’m hopeful about what the future of Avery women’s tennis will be like,” Markland added.
Avery will have to contend with a strong slate of Western Highlands Conference opponents that include preseason favorite Polk County. Polk, and other traditionally successful program, often develop players from a feeder system of players who have picked up the sport at a young age and have played through elementary and middle school years. Markland admitted that the lack of a middle school and consistent youth tennis program may play a role in the development of the sport locally versus at schools where some athletes are playing year-round for many years.
“I think that has been the biggest hindrance to us as a high school team. Kids start playing basketball in elementary school and there’s really nothing like that locally for tennis,” Markland explained. “Most of my team are freshman having never played, but that’s also kind of a hopeful place because if we could get some tennis started in the middle schools and elementary school, we’d have a very strong team going into high school, which is something I’d like to see in the future.”
According to Markland, as the NC High School Athletic Association has adjusted mandates according to state health guidelines over the past several weeks in reaction to changes during the pandemic, the 2021 tennis season will not feature as many stringent COVID-19 guidelines for play as participating teams experienced in 2020.
“Some of the guidelines have been relaxed in reaction to Governor Cooper’s mandates, and it is going to be a much easier season for us as far as keeping everyone safe, which is much better,” Markland noted. “This school year has been particularly stressful for students in all sorts of areas, and it shows in competition sports too, but I’ve been so impressed by the resilience and attitude of these girls. As a team they are incredibly strong going into a chaotic season.”
With schedule changes enforced by the NCHSAA for the 2020-21 school year, Avery’s season schedule has been truncated in response, with the team playing only conference matches against Owen, Polk and Mountain Heritage. Markland shared that despite the shortened season, Avery Tennis has individual and team goals it is looking to accomplish.
“We always stress not if you win or lose, but your effort, and that is what counts. I try to encourage the team during practice that you’re going to win some and lose some, but what you can control and focus on is your own individual effort, whether that’s in competition or in practice, and instilling good habits to help you be more successful,” Markland said. “Those are things that help you in life also. That’s one thing that tennis particularly teaches people, is that you have to be consistent and diligent and determined, which will also help them in the long run, too.”
The normalcy of a regular season is a welcome sight for the Avery team as it embarks on its first match, a May 18 matchup at Mountain Heritage.
“I’m thankful that we can have some semblance of a season. We wondered for a long time even if we would,” Markland added. “The girls are excited. It’s going to be challenging and different, but it’s also very exciting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.