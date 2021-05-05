NEWLAND — Avery High School students enjoyed an evening of dancing and entertainment at the 2021 ACHS Prom, held at the Avery County Ag Extension Community Building on Saturday, May 1. The theme of this year’s prom was “VIP Experience,” as students were treated to food, music, and a party atmosphere to celebrate the most unique of school years.
The following are scenes from the evening. Special thanks to the ACHS Yearbook sponsors and staff, as well as individual student parents for contributing images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.