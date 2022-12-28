Welcome to Avery County, a jewel in North Carolina’s crown!
The county, nestled in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, consists of eleven charming small towns worth exploring: Banner Elk, Beech Mountain, Crossnore, Elk Park, Linville, Linville Falls, Newland, Pineola, Plumtree, Seven Devils and Sugar Mountain. There are no more than two stop lights in any of our towns.
Airports at our disposal are Asheville Regional Airport, Avery County Airport, and Tri-Cities Airport, with Charlotte International Airport only a couple of hours away.
We proudly boast of our four-season climate where spring, summer and fall offer amazingly pleasant temperatures and winter offers moderate winter weather, suitable for winter sports. Excellent skiing and snowboarding can be found at both Beech Mountain and Sugar Mountain resorts.
For those enjoying outdoor activities, we offer hiking, biking, rafting, fishing, tubing (snow and water), golfing, horseback riding, ziplining, swimming and skiing. Also, enjoy arts and crafts festivals, art galleries, shopping, excellent food/restaurants, wineries, and breweries.
Avery County hosts amazing festivals, such as SummerFest in June, juried Fine Arts and Master Crafts, Oktoberfest, Sugarfest and our famous Woolly Worm Festival. The area now offers a certified Bare Dark Sky Observatory and the first NC Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster.
From Grandfather Mountain you can walk across a one-mile-high swinging bridge, have lunch and enjoy the awe-inspiring view from an elevation of 5,964 feet. Not only that, but you can visit Grandfather Mountain’s wildlife habitat where you will see otters, eagles, elk, deer, black bears, cougars, and more. Visit Grandfather’s Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, which includes a dozen interactive exhibits that connect to the mountain’s 16 natural communities, weather, climate and natural history. New outdoor learning spaces include an amphitheater among the trees and a pavilion. Inside, an ADA-accessible theater, classrooms and new food service facilities will extend the park’s capacity for hosting events.
Avery County celebrates a rich history, much of which can be learned at our Avery County Historical Museum, located at 1829 Schultz Circle in Newland, the county seat. Other museums in the county include the Banner House and Beech Mountain Museum. If you happen to be a railroad enthusiast, you can visit the lovingly restored Linville Depot and Caboose #505 (of Tweetsie Railroad fame) with the Avery County Historical Museum.
Cultural events are offered through Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk. Several of our communities offer free music concerts through the summer months as well.
If you can’t find enough to do above ground, visit the naturally awesome Linville Caverns on Highway 221, just north of Marion. See amazing stalactite and stalagmite formations, a bottomless pool, underground stream with native trout and more.
Health and wellness options are provided by the Williams YMCA, Ballad Health, and Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.
When visiting in the area, we invite you to drop by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce at Shoppes of Tynecastle, 4501 Tynecastle Highway, Suite #14, Banner Elk, or call us at (828) 898-5605. We will be more than happy to answer your questions and advise you on things to do. We love visitors!
Again, we thank you for visiting Avery County and invite you to come back soon.
Anne Winkelman
Executive Director, Avery County Chamber of Commerce
