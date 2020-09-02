Accountant

Amy Brown

Antique Store

Back Alley Pickers

Appliance Repair

Crystal Hicks

Art Gallery

The Art Cellar

Assisted Living

The Heritage of Sugar Mountain

Attorney

C.L. Hughes III

Auto Insurance Company

Avery County Farm Bureau

Auto Repair Shop

Flanagan’s Auto Repair

Auto Salesperson

Donald Bare

Auto Supply Store

NAPA

Bail Bondsman

All Cell Bail Bonds, Nancy C. Thomason

Bakery

Little Deer Café

Bank

First Community Bank

Banquet Facility

Best Western Mountain Lodge

Bar

5906’ Beech Mountain

Barbecue Restaurant

Carolina Barbecue

Barber

Levi Harmon

Beauty Salon

All About You

Bed and Breakfast

Perry House Inn

Body Shop

Carlos & Sons

Breakfast Restaurant

Kaye’s Kitchen

Buffet

Kaye’s Kitchen

Building Supply Store

New River Building Supply

Cable TV Company

Skyline/Skybest

Car Dealer (Used)

Heritage Motors

Carpet Cleaner

Highland Pro-Clean

Catering Service

Stonewalls

Chicken Restaurant

Carolina Barbecue

Chinese Restaurant

China House

Chiropractor

Dr Kelly McLaurin, NW Chiropractic

Christmas Tree Farm

Avery Farms

Church

Newland First Baptist

Church Leader

Tee Gatewood

Civic/Community Org.

Kiwanis

Coach (Local Sports)

Matt Wiseman

Coffee Shop

Little Deer Café

College

Lees-McRae College

Contractor

VPC Builders

Convenience Store

Crossnore Exxon

Cosmetologist

Missy Pittman

COVID-19 Response Business

Avery County Health Dept.

Dance Studio

Avery County Cloggers

Day Care Center

Kingdom Kids

Deli

Dunn’s Deli

Dentist

Dr. Jonathan Lindsey, DDS

Dinner Restaurant

Stonewall’s

Dog Groomer

Furvana

Drug Store

Premier Pharmacy

Dry-Cleaner

McKenzie Cleaners

Electrician

Quality Electric

EMT

Elmer Jones

Exercise Facility

Williams YMCA

Farm Supply Store

Three Nails Hardware

Fast Food Restaurant

Sandee’s Café

Fine Dining Restaurant

Stonewalls

Fire Fighter

Michael Richards

Flooring Store

A Flooring Outlet

Florist/Flower Shop

Mountaineer Garden Center

Formal Wear

J & J’s Tuxedo

Funeral Home

Reins- Sturdivant

Furniture Store

Jones Carpet & Furniture

Garden Shop

Mountaineer Garden

General Store

Fred’s General Mercantile

Gift Shop

Dainty Darling

Golf Course

Mountain Glen

Grocery Store

Food Lion

Hamburger

San Dee’s Café

Hardware Store

Three Nails Hardware

Heating and Air Company

Complete Comfort

Heating Oil Dealer

Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels

Home Builders

VPC Builders

Home Cooking Restaurant

Hickerman’s Country Kitchen

Home Decor Store

Diane Davant

Home Security

Mountain Heritage Systems

Hospital

Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial

Hotel/Motel

Best Western Mountain Lodge

Ice Cream/Slushy Shop

BE Scooped

Insurance Agency

Avery County Farm Bureau

Insurance Agent

Travis Turbyfill

Internet Provider

Skyline/Skybest

Investment Firm

Edward Jones

Italian Restaurant

Bella’s Italian

Japanese Restaurant

Cam Ranh Bay

Jeweler

Tim Bounds

Jewelry Store

Mountain Jewelers

Landscape Company

Mountaineer Garden Center

Law Firm

Tie

Lawn & Garden

Mountaineer Garden

Lawn Mower Store

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Lumber Store

New River Building Supply

Lunch Restaurant

Puerto Nuevo

Massage Therapist

Amber Smith

Medical Doctor

Dr. Robert Clark, MD

Medical Practice

Baker Center for Primary Care

Mexican Restaurant

Puerto Nuevo

Mobile Phone Company

Verizon

Monument Company

Spear Memorials

Mortgage Company

BB&T

Nail Salon

Blossom’s Nails

Night Entertainment

Highlander

Non-Profit Organization

Ram’s Rack

Nurse

Tie-Mary Crawford, Tamara Goforth, Lisa Newberg

Nurse Practitioner

Mary Blalock

Nursing Home

Life Care Center of Banner Elk

Optometrist

Dr. Andrew Williams, DO

Outfitters Store

High Mountain Expeditions

Paint Store

Three Nails Hardware

Painter

Webb Painting

Paving Company

Mike Nelson Paving

Pest Control

Terminix

Pet Supply Store

My Best Friend’s Barkery

Pharmacist

Jin Joon

Pharmacy

Premier Pharmacy

Physical Therapy

Dr. Joe Nitti, DC

Physician

Dr. David P. Kimmel, MD

Pizza Restaurant

Bella’s Italian

Place to find a bargain

Ram’s Rack

Place to work

Lees-McRae College

Plumber

William Forbes

Police Officer

Kevin Hodges

Politician

Allen Bolick

Power Equipment Shop

Avery Rent-All

Pre-Planning Agent

Brandy Hampton

Produce Shop

Pixie Produce

Propane Company

Blue Ridge Propane

Real Estate Agency

The Summit Group

Real Estate Agent

Tracy Simms

Rental Agency

Mountain Realty Rentals

Rental Store

Avery Rent-All

Salad Bar

Stonewalls

School

Banner Elk Elementary

School Principal

Justin Carver

Seafood Market

Lowes Foods

Seafood Restaurant

Stonewalls

Ski Rental

Extreme Ski and Snowboard

Ski Shop

Ski Country Sports

Ski Slope

Ski Beech

Small Engine Repair

Linville Small Engine

Soft Drink

Coca-Cola

Specialty/Gourmet Food

Stonewalls

Steakhouse

Stonewalls

Surgeon

Dr. Thomas Haizlip, Jr. MD

Tax Service

Amy Brown, CPA

Teacher

Julie Johnson

Telephone Company

Skyline/Skybest

Tire Store

Avery Tire Pros

Tourist Attraction

Grandfather Mountain

Town Manager

Rick Owen

Town Parade

Banner Elk 4th of July

Town To Live

Banner Elk

Tree Service

Hunter’s Tree Service

Trucking/Hauling Service

Pittman Trucking

Veterinarian

Dr. Brent Jewell, DVM

Vietnamese Restaurant

Cam Ranh Bay

Waiter/Waitress

Mary Karam

Wedding Venue

Barn at Cornerstone

Window or Door Store

New River Building Supply

Winery

Linville Falls Winery

Wings

Banner Elk Café

Women’s Clothing Store

Dainty Darling

