Accountant
Amy Brown
Antique Store
Back Alley Pickers
Appliance Repair
Crystal Hicks
Art Gallery
The Art Cellar
Assisted Living
The Heritage of Sugar Mountain
Attorney
C.L. Hughes III
Auto Insurance Company
Avery County Farm Bureau
Auto Repair Shop
Flanagan’s Auto Repair
Auto Salesperson
Donald Bare
Auto Supply Store
NAPA
Bail Bondsman
All Cell Bail Bonds, Nancy C. Thomason
Bakery
Little Deer Café
Bank
First Community Bank
Banquet Facility
Best Western Mountain Lodge
Bar
5906’ Beech Mountain
Barbecue Restaurant
Carolina Barbecue
Barber
Levi Harmon
Beauty Salon
All About You
Bed and Breakfast
Perry House Inn
Body Shop
Carlos & Sons
Breakfast Restaurant
Kaye’s Kitchen
Buffet
Kaye’s Kitchen
Building Supply Store
New River Building Supply
Cable TV Company
Skyline/Skybest
Car Dealer (Used)
Heritage Motors
Carpet Cleaner
Highland Pro-Clean
Catering Service
Stonewalls
Chicken Restaurant
Carolina Barbecue
Chinese Restaurant
China House
Chiropractor
Dr Kelly McLaurin, NW Chiropractic
Christmas Tree Farm
Avery Farms
Church
Newland First Baptist
Church Leader
Tee Gatewood
Civic/Community Org.
Kiwanis
Coach (Local Sports)
Matt Wiseman
Coffee Shop
Little Deer Café
College
Lees-McRae College
Contractor
VPC Builders
Convenience Store
Crossnore Exxon
Cosmetologist
Missy Pittman
COVID-19 Response Business
Avery County Health Dept.
Dance Studio
Avery County Cloggers
Day Care Center
Kingdom Kids
Deli
Dunn’s Deli
Dentist
Dr. Jonathan Lindsey, DDS
Dinner Restaurant
Stonewall’s
Dog Groomer
Furvana
Drug Store
Premier Pharmacy
Dry-Cleaner
McKenzie Cleaners
Electrician
Quality Electric
EMT
Elmer Jones
Exercise Facility
Williams YMCA
Farm Supply Store
Three Nails Hardware
Fast Food Restaurant
Sandee’s Café
Fine Dining Restaurant
Stonewalls
Fire Fighter
Michael Richards
Flooring Store
A Flooring Outlet
Florist/Flower Shop
Mountaineer Garden Center
Formal Wear
J & J’s Tuxedo
Funeral Home
Reins- Sturdivant
Furniture Store
Jones Carpet & Furniture
Garden Shop
Mountaineer Garden
General Store
Fred’s General Mercantile
Gift Shop
Dainty Darling
Golf Course
Mountain Glen
Grocery Store
Food Lion
Hamburger
San Dee’s Café
Hardware Store
Three Nails Hardware
Heating and Air Company
Complete Comfort
Heating Oil Dealer
Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels
Home Builders
VPC Builders
Home Cooking Restaurant
Hickerman’s Country Kitchen
Home Decor Store
Diane Davant
Home Security
Mountain Heritage Systems
Hospital
Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial
Hotel/Motel
Best Western Mountain Lodge
Ice Cream/Slushy Shop
BE Scooped
Insurance Agency
Avery County Farm Bureau
Insurance Agent
Travis Turbyfill
Internet Provider
Skyline/Skybest
Investment Firm
Edward Jones
Italian Restaurant
Bella’s Italian
Japanese Restaurant
Cam Ranh Bay
Jeweler
Tim Bounds
Jewelry Store
Mountain Jewelers
Landscape Company
Mountaineer Garden Center
Law Firm
Tie
Lawn & Garden
Mountaineer Garden
Lawn Mower Store
Lowe’s Home Improvement
Lumber Store
New River Building Supply
Lunch Restaurant
Puerto Nuevo
Massage Therapist
Amber Smith
Medical Doctor
Dr. Robert Clark, MD
Medical Practice
Baker Center for Primary Care
Mexican Restaurant
Puerto Nuevo
Mobile Phone Company
Verizon
Monument Company
Spear Memorials
Mortgage Company
BB&T
Nail Salon
Blossom’s Nails
Night Entertainment
Highlander
Non-Profit Organization
Ram’s Rack
Nurse
Tie-Mary Crawford, Tamara Goforth, Lisa Newberg
Nurse Practitioner
Mary Blalock
Nursing Home
Life Care Center of Banner Elk
Optometrist
Dr. Andrew Williams, DO
Outfitters Store
High Mountain Expeditions
Paint Store
Three Nails Hardware
Painter
Webb Painting
Paving Company
Mike Nelson Paving
Pest Control
Terminix
Pet Supply Store
My Best Friend’s Barkery
Pharmacist
Jin Joon
Pharmacy
Premier Pharmacy
Physical Therapy
Dr. Joe Nitti, DC
Physician
Dr. David P. Kimmel, MD
Pizza Restaurant
Bella’s Italian
Place to find a bargain
Ram’s Rack
Place to work
Lees-McRae College
Plumber
William Forbes
Police Officer
Kevin Hodges
Politician
Allen Bolick
Power Equipment Shop
Avery Rent-All
Pre-Planning Agent
Brandy Hampton
Produce Shop
Pixie Produce
Propane Company
Blue Ridge Propane
Real Estate Agency
The Summit Group
Real Estate Agent
Tracy Simms
Rental Agency
Mountain Realty Rentals
Rental Store
Avery Rent-All
Salad Bar
Stonewalls
School
Banner Elk Elementary
School Principal
Justin Carver
Seafood Market
Lowes Foods
Seafood Restaurant
Stonewalls
Ski Rental
Extreme Ski and Snowboard
Ski Shop
Ski Country Sports
Ski Slope
Ski Beech
Small Engine Repair
Linville Small Engine
Soft Drink
Coca-Cola
Specialty/Gourmet Food
Stonewalls
Steakhouse
Stonewalls
Surgeon
Dr. Thomas Haizlip, Jr. MD
Tax Service
Amy Brown, CPA
Teacher
Julie Johnson
Telephone Company
Skyline/Skybest
Tire Store
Avery Tire Pros
Tourist Attraction
Grandfather Mountain
Town Manager
Rick Owen
Town Parade
Banner Elk 4th of July
Town To Live
Banner Elk
Tree Service
Hunter’s Tree Service
Trucking/Hauling Service
Pittman Trucking
Veterinarian
Dr. Brent Jewell, DVM
Vietnamese Restaurant
Cam Ranh Bay
Waiter/Waitress
Mary Karam
Wedding Venue
Barn at Cornerstone
Window or Door Store
New River Building Supply
Winery
Linville Falls Winery
Wings
Banner Elk Café
Women’s Clothing Store
Dainty Darling
