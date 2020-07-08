Dear Editor,
I am writing this letter to encourage Avery County residents to respond to the US Census. Avery County has the dubious distinction as of this writing of having the lowest response rate in the state at 23.5 percent. The highest is Union County at 68.9 percent. This will cost us in future programs. Roughly $1,600 per person per year is allocated for programs such as school lunches, Medicare, highway funding, etc. This year, the CARES Act awarded coronavirus relief money based on Census information. It is short and easy to fill out. You can do it online or by mail. We don’t want to miss out on our share.
Thank you.
Glenda Baird Pittman
Newland
