NEWLAND — The Avery Vikings varsity boys basketball team opened its 2019-2020 season on a winning note, using a 12-2 scoring run to open the game to maintain a working lead in defeating the visiting Ashe County Huskies 64-49 in Viking Gym on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Ashe played the contest without key contributors Austin Poe and Dawson Cox, members of the Huskies football team whose season ended the prior weekend, while Avery played without the services of Jesse Jones, who was injured in Avery’s football season finale last week. One Avery football player proved to be a decisive difference in the Viking victory, however, as junior forward Troy Hoilman led all scorers with 23 points, 17 of which were scored in the second half.
Avery came out of the gates quickly, as Silas Barinowski and Trent Whitelock each sank a three-point basket in the opening stanza. The swarming Viking defense made life difficult for the Huskies, forcing a number of turnovers with its quickness and hustle. Ashe struggled to find a shooting touch in the first eight minutes, converting on only one field-goal attempt in trailing 12-6 after one period.
Barinowski continued to help shoulder the Vikings’ offensive load in the second quarter, helping the Big Red go on a 9-2 scoring run over the first 4:30 of the period to rebuild a double-figures advantage. Ashe managed to stay within striking distance by halftime thanks to the overactive Vikings defense that committed 14 first-half fouls that translated into 18 free-throw attempts. The Huskies were unable to draw closer than 10 points at 28-18 at halftime, however, due to converting on just 10 of its 18 opportunities from the charity stripe over the first two quarters.
Nate Lee paced the Ashe offense with seven first-half points, while Barinowski led the Vikings with 10 points in the half.
As the second half began, the Huskies opened with five consecutive points to cut the Avery lead in half at 28-23. A three-pointer by Gavin Windish and three points from Ethan Ashley in the frame helped the Huskies draw within a pair at 30-28 at the 5:00 mark. Avery adjusted, however, and surged ahead using a 12-0 scoring run, as Hoilman scored seven points in the span. The Vikings outscored Ashe 18-3 over the remainder of the third quarter to open up its largest lead of the game at 48-31.
Although a trio of Vikings fouled out in the contest, Avery rode the hot hand of Hoilman, who sank five baskets in the fourth quarter for 10 total points in the frame. Lee scored seven points in the final eight minutes as part of his 17-point effort to lead the Huskies, but the visitors would not seriously threaten the Avery lead for the remainder of the night in the 15-point Viking win.
Barinowski added 14 points for the Vikings, with eight points from Marcus Milliron and six points from Jonas Bowman. Greer was Ashe’s only other player scoring double figures with 11 points in the losing effort.
In junior varsity boys action, Ashe held on to defeat Avery by a 53-51 final score in non-conference action.
