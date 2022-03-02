BANNER ELK – Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue held one of its numerous required training exercises on Saturday, Feb. 26, featuring Emergency Vehicle Driver training, or EVD. The exercises employed are used to enhance the firefighter’s ability to operate the large specialized 13-foot-tall trucks.
Assistant Chief Will Treen noted that all firefighters must perform the training each year if they wish to drive the trucks, however it is an optional course.
The training involved multiple trucks and a cone course where volunteers practiced large vehicle mobility, serpentine drills, along with moving forward and backward.
“We use these training exercises to keep our emergency vehicle driving sharp. It is a great training opportunity for new firefighters and for firefighters who have been doing it for a long time,” Treen said. “It is not like driving your car or truck. This keeps us fresh and helps keep our community safe keeping our skills sharp and clean.”
The EVD training is employed to practice precise maneuvers, whereas on the road, driver training highlights the real life element of traffic and roadways. One of the major influences on the EVD training is to keep firefighters in tune with the range of motion and height of the vehicle, the biggest factor of all being the weight and the need for increased stopping distances.
Not every firefighter must complete this particular training, but members who wish to drive the trucks must do so.
“These fine folks are putting in bonus time to further dedicate themselves,” said BEVFR Chief Tyler Burr.
BEVFR has a total of eight vehicles: two medical units, three engines, one ladder, one brush unit and an equipment/rescue unit, one of which is a large blue ladder truck acquired from Pennsylvania, which BEVFR refers to as “Babe the Big Blue Ox.”
Nine total volunteers out of a roster of 25 participated in the training seminar. Currently 18 volunteers at BEFR are certified to drive the specialty engine vehicles.
“Our drivers did great today,” Treen said of the participatory drivers. “I saw a lot of improvement in somewhat experienced drivers and an opportunity for new recruits to drive the apparatus. This was a very successful training day.”
BEVFR, one of the most high-volume stations in the county, would benefit greatly from an increase in manpower in the form of volunteers, as well as a more equitable budget system, Burr explained. The sheer number of calls, total population, tourist-transient populace and being in the town with the most commercial structures all contribute to the mass amount of calls for BEVFR.
“The funding structure needs to be reevaluated and looked at in terms of best protection for what we have to protect. We do not want to feel like we are set up for failure to provide adequate protection,” Burr said. “We want to be able to operate on a budget to give the town the protection it deserves,” added Burr.
The Avery County Fire Commission, which currently decides the budget allotments for each station, gives an equal distribution of funds to each station regardless of the call volume, infrastructure, population and specifics to the town.
“Traditional fundraising doesn’t have the heat it used to. We do a tremendous amount of grant writing because of the funding structure,” Burr said regarding gaining more operational funding. “There is a lot of time and manpower given to grant writing, taking away from operations. Our department is very proactive in grant writing at all levels. We couldn’t function without the grants.”
The majority of grant funds are appropriated to equipment, and secondly to volunteer retention.
Burr noted a few specific components that would enhance the protective services of the volunteer department and that would aid in the overall efficiency of the program, including supplementing another professional 24-hour coverage personnel, increasing the manpower of volunteers and the alteration of the current funding structure.
Byproducts of attaining these components would allow BEVFR to be able to reduce response time, lower property ownership insurance premiums based on the insurance rating and produce more opportunities for an increase in volunteerism.
As it stands, the concept and efficacy of volunteer departments is a huge boost for any community.
“Volunteer fire stations are one of the most cost-saving public services out there,” said Burr, “The operational budget is a burden, but we need the manpower.”
Organic gaps in response time are natural for a volunteer department and are a functional challenge, yet town growth presents another spectrum of challenges as well.
“Increasing infrastructure brings alarms, inspections, gas leaks. Routine calls become overwhelming,” Burr noted.
BEFR has been required to become adaptive to its guidelines, supplementing swaths of grants and dedicating themselves further to the cause.
“The volunteers we have are extremely dedicated,” Burr said. “We train every Monday night and at least one Saturday a month. We have a very frequent training schedule and room for extra training. The uniqueness of calls causes for more preparation. Our goal is to be ready when the call comes. Every effort is to better the rate of safety and survival.”
Burr stressed the adventure aspect of being part of a team that is able to make a sizable difference in its community.
“We are always looking for volunteers,” noted Burr, “We get to do real-life, big-fun stuff. You can’t put a dollar figure on doing some of these types of things. We get to do training opportunities you would never get to experience. We love training. It’s the second-most-drawing thing about being a firefighter. The equipment we get to train with, the camaraderie, sharpening our skills, it all adds a better sense of accomplishment to handle a real-life emergency.”
Some of the other training exercises on the BEFR docket are “dollhouse” burns to demonstrate fire behavior and air flow, vehicle extraction, medical training and rope rescue training. Within the last month BEVFR successfully dealt with a fully enveloped car fire and a residential ceiling fire.
“We pride ourselves on the amount of rescue we provide,” said Burr.
BEFR will be hosting community CPR classes at Station 1 beginning March 21. Any individuals interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter for Banner Elk can contact Megan Lewis at bannerelkfire1123@gmail.com or reach out via direct messaging on Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue’s social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.