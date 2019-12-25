The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 16: See document for description, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association Inc. Grantor: Roberts & Stevens P.A. Excise tax: $2,081. Page 1810 of Book 538.
Dec. 16: Unit 201A, Week 27, Highlands at Sugar, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Kathleen Schroeder. Grantor: Norbert and Margaret Schroeder. Excise tax:No taxable consideration. Page 1332 of Book 538.
Dec. 16: One Tract ( 0.173 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Lantana Florida Corporation. Grantor: Remex 5, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1830 of Book 538.
Dec. 16: Lot 188, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Trent and Amber Wilson. Grantor: WFG Sugar Pointe LLC. Excise tax: $100. Page 1833 of Book 538.
Dec. 16: Unit 201, Building C, Carolina Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Virginia Leonard. Grantor: Donald and Suzanne Dymer and Dymer Living Trust. Excise tax: $475. Page 1839 of Book 538
Dec. 16: Lot F15, Farms at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bonnie and George Wilkins and Kevin Neal. Grantor: Paul and Michelle Williams. Excise tax: $1,610. Page 1845 of Book 538.
Dec. 16: Lot ES 62, Eagles Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Michelle Caison. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $236. Page 1872 of Book 538.
Dec. 16: One tract (1.577 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Jonathan and Susan Barcelo. Grantor: Daniel and Sarah Wright. Excise tax: $180. Page 1875 of Book 538.
Dec. 16: Unit A, Building 3, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dieter Weber and Jennifer Norris. Grantor: Magnolia Properties, Dieter Weber and Jennifer Norris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1878 of Book 538.
Dec. 16: One tract (1.577 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jonathan and Susan Barcelo. Grantor: Daniels and Sarah Wright. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1916 of Book 538.
Dec. 17: Lot 52, Phase 1, Village of Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: John and Tammy Bell. Grantor: Thomas and Kathleen Hall. Excise tax: $76. Page 1938 of Book 538.
Dec. 17: Lot 7, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kimberly Mace. Grantor: Lawrence and Marjorie Moff. Excise tax: $298. Page 1943 of Book 538.
Dec. 17: Lot 322-322A, Grandfather Golf and Country Club, Linville. Grantee: Grandfather Investments LLC. Grantor: Grandfather Golf and Country Club. Excise tax: $300. Page 1973 of Book 538.
Dec. 17: Unit 8, Building 8, The Reserve, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Sheila Rudisill. Grantor: Paul and Beverly Shiver. Excise tax: $505. Page 1976 of Book 538.
Dec. 17: Lot 16, Section 3, Mountain Glen Resort, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Diane Descoteaux. Grantor: Equity Trust Company, Charles Smith, Charles Smith IRA. Excise tax: $520. Page 1999 of Book 538.
Dec. 17: Lot 17, Unit 2, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: NG White Cloud, LP. Grantor: Robert and Gail Burchette, Robert Burchette Jr. Trust and Gail England Burchette Trust. Excise tax: $1,800. Page 2009 of Book 538.
Dec. 17: Unit E108, Week 26, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Rob and Laurie Watson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2013 of Book 538.
Dec. 18: Lot G15, Great Camp, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Heather Snyder. Grantor: Jon and Sarah Giacoman. Excise tax: $2,760. Page 2015 of Book 538.
Dec. 18: One tract (0.783 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Vivian Pittman. Grantor: Victoria Wise, Victoria Self, Norene McKinney, Teddy Wise, Vivian Pitman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2021 of Book 538.
Dec. 18: One tract (1.17 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Victoria Wise. Grantor: Victoria Wise, Victoria Self, Teddy Wise, Vivian Pitman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2026 of Book 538.
Dec. 18: One tract (0.579 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Vivian Pittman and Victoria Wise. Grantor: Victoria Wise, Victoria Self, Norene McKinney, Teddy Wise, Vivian Pitman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2031 of Book 538.
Dec. 18: One tract (0.579 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Cody and Brittany Pittman. Grantor: Vivian Pittman, Victoria and Teddy Wise. Excise tax: $180. Page 2036 of Book 538.
Dec. 18: Approximate location, Cabin 9, River Club Cabiminiums, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Silverelm Lake LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 2040 of Book 538.
Dec. 18: Unit 10, River Club Cabiminiums, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Silverelm Lake LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $900. Page 2043 of Book 538.
Dec. 18: One tract (0.43 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Evan Wittels and Barbara Granzow. Grantor: Leonard, Mavis, Jessie and Leonard Staton and Faye Williams. Excise tax: $136. Page 2046 of Book 538.
Dec. 18: Unit 604, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicholas Joseph and Nicholas Joseph Trust. Grantor: Nicholas and Angela Joseph. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2085 of Book 538.
Dec. 18: Tract F (1.11 acres), Linville Resorts, Linville. Grantee: Christioher and Cynthia Oates. Grantor: Linville Resorts Inc. Excise tax: $400. Page 2088 of Book 538.
Dec. 18: Lot 26, Grandview Acres, Linville. Grantee:Daniel and Jennifer Price. Grantor: Carol Bisseling. Excise tax:$136. Page 2092 of Book 538.
Dec. 18: One tract (20 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Cecil and Jacqueline Johnson. Grantor: Cecil Johnson. Excise tax: No tax consideration. Page 2108 of Book 538.
Dec. 18: One tract (0.53 acres), Linville. Grantee: Danny Cole. Grantor: Betty Cole. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2112 of Book 538.
Dec. 18: Unit 9A3T, Week 46/F and Unit 9A3T, Week 49/F, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $32. Page 2115 of Book 538.
Dec. 18: Lot 54, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rosenranch NC, LLC. Grantor: Jay and Amy Devaney. Excise tax: $560. Page 2153 of Book 538.
Dec. 18: Lot 8, High Crest, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Thomas Jr. and Barbara Westall. Grantor: Thomas Westall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2174 of Book 538.
Dec. 18: Lot R18, Ridgeline Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward and Karen Tower. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $310. Page 2234 of Book 538.
