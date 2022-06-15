The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
June 6: Lot D, Section 3, Linville Riverbend RV Park LLC, Altamont. Grantee: Larry Bradshaw. Grantor: Susan Sullivan and Edward Cottler. Excise tax: $435. Page 351 of Book 578.
June 6: Lot ES19, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tammy Fisher. Grantor: Mildred Pittman, Morris and Patricia Fisher, Marie and Bruce Sparks, Tamm Fisher, Arthur Sparks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 359 of Book 578.
June 6: Unit 2413, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary and Marilynn Schulz. Grantor: Joel and Karen Foster. Excise tax: $380. Page 361 of Book 578.
June 6: Unit 2408, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Deloris Peake. Grantor: Brandon Hughes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 426 of Book 578.
June 6: One tract (0.24 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Edward and Lynda Daugherty. Grantor: Thomas and Cheryl Ollis. Excise tax: $230. Page 430 of Book 578.
June 7: Lot 187, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Susan Sullivan. Grantor: Martini Properties LLC. Excise tax: $574. Page 451 of Book 578.
June 7: See document for description. Grantee: Betty and Todd Lowder. Grantor: Betty Lowder. Excise tax: $1. Page 486 of Book 578.
June 7: Lot 3, Fall Creek Meadows Too, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lidias Holdings, LLC. Grantor: JSR Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $140. Page 489 of Book 578.
June 7: Lot 6, Unit 2, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Jeannette and John Corbett, The Jeannette M. Corbett Qualified Personal Residence Trust, The John Corbett Qualified Personal Residence Trust. Grantor: Eugene, Jeannette and John Corbett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 492 of Book 578.
June 7: Unit C, Building 48, Ski Country. Grantee: Kurian Koshy Jr. Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Chris and Elizabeth Conner. Grantor: SW Properties NC LLC. Excise tax: $380. Page 496 of Book 578.
June 7: Lot 4, Woodland Hills, Cranberry. Grantee: Andreea Properties, LLC. Grantor: Andreea Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 500 of Book 578.
June 7: One tract (2.025 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Andreea Properties, LLC. Grantor: Andreea Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 503 of Book 578.
June 7: One tract (0.42 acres), Linville. Grantee: WVRLM Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: $20. Page 506 of Book 578.
June 7: One tract (2.62 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Susan Stephenson. Grantor: Joe A. Ward Irrevocable Trust, Joe and Judy Ward, Judy L. Ward Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 541 of Book 578.
June 8: Lot 223, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Lisa Paskaly. Grantor: Wayne and Edith Gardner. Excise tax: $460. Page 553 of Book 578.
June 8: Lot 36, D Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Wayne and Edith Gardner. Grantor: John Murphy Sr. and Letha Murphy. Excise tax: $460. Page 557 of Book 578.
June 8: Lot 10, Villages at Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: K4K, LLC. Grantor: John Whitesides Jr. and Tiffaney Whitesides. Excise tax: $96. Page 559 of Book 578.
June 8: One tract (15.00 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Larry and Deana Harmon. Grantor: Larry and Deana Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 562 of Book 578.
June 8: Lot ES19, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sugar Bear Landing LLC. Grantor: Matthew and Elisabeth Fort. Excise tax: $390. Page 565 of Book 578.
June 8: Lot 11, Linville Resorts, Linville. Grantee: Clouds Rest, LLC. Grantor: Williamson Bradford III, Williamson Bradford, Williamson Bradford 2011 Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 568 of Book 578.
June 8: Lot 11, Linville Resorts, Linville. Grantee: Clouds Rest, LLC. Grantor: Eric and Kathleen Bradford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 572 of Book 578.
June 8: Lot 11, Linville Resorts, Linville. Grantee: Clouds Rest, LLC. Grantor: Katherine and Thomas Ewing. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 577 of Book 578.
June 8: Lot 2, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Susan Auffinger, Stephen James Auffinger Revocable Trust, Susan Lynn Auffinger Revocable Trust. Grantor: Stephen and Susan Auffinger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 585 of Book 578.
June 8: One tract (0.65 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robert and Georgina Ladd. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: $1,190. Page 589 of Book 578.
June 8: Lot 3A, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Peter and Camden Anderes. Grantor: Paulo and Cortney Costa. Excise tax: $1,070. Page 594 of Book 578.
June 8: Lot 10, Cottages at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stuart and Sally Augustine. Grantor: Barbara Meek. Excise tax: $770. Page 613 of Book 578.
June 8: Unit 18C, Snow Lake Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: DRM High Country, LLC. Grantor: Ronald and Melinda Kent, Mindy Kent, Drake Laurie, The Irrevocable Discretionary Supplemental Needs Trust Agreement for the Benefit of Drake Laurie. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 633 of Book 578.
June 8: Unit 124, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: DRM High Country, LLC. Grantor: Ronld and Melinda Kent, Mindy Kent, Drake Laurie, The Irrevocable Discretionary Supplemental Needs Trust Agreement for the Benefit of Drake Laurie. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 638 of Book 578.
June 8: Lot 19, Apple Tree Ridge, Wilson Creek. Grantee: 95 Huckleberry Farm, LLC. Grantor: David and Esther Robinson. Excise tax: $50. Page 643 of Book 578.
June 8: Lot 187, Saddle Ridge Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Moffat Jr. and Amor Moffat. Grantor: Gordon Nutt, Gordon S. Nutt Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $5,550. Page 647 of Book 578.
June 8: One tract (1.00 acre), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Travis Woodie. Grantor: Kimberly Hughes and William Hughes Jr. Excise tax: $200. Page 663 of Book 578.
June 8: One tract (72.623 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Luis and Ailed Perlish, Isaias and Ileana Alonso. Grantor: Spear Fish, LLC. Excise tax: $2,200. Page 665 of Book 578.
June 9: Unit 2, Weeks, 18, 19, 36 through 43, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Patricia Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 708 of Book 578.
June 9: One tract (0.17 acres), Linville. Grantee: DRM High Country, LLC. Grantor: Melinda and Ronald Kent. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 710 of Book 578.
June 9: One tract (5.405 acres), Linville. Grantee: Courtney Burgin. Grantor: Tabitha Estep. Excise tax: $60. Page 723 of Book 578.
June 9: One tract (1.557 acres), Avery. Christopher and Sarah Robinson. Grantor: Jonathan and Susan Barcelo. Excise tax: $520. Page 726 of Book 578.
June 9: Lot 2, Elk View Place, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Michelle Proctor. Grantor: Linda Garrison. Excise tax: $180. Page 734 of Book 578.
June 9: One tract (1.00 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Kimberly Phillips and Bryan Freeman. Grantor: Gloria Freeman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 748 of Book 578.
June 10: Lot 15, Unit 12, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Robert Germain Jr. and Michelle Shope. Grantor: Jacques Archambault Jr., Nicole Archambault, Nicole Marie Luce Archambault. Excise tax: $3,700. Page 772 of Book 578.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.