The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Sept. 30: Lot G-31, The Great Camp at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ronald and Linda Lehman. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holding LLC. Excise tax: $540. Page 2189 of Book 535.
Sept. 30: Lot 3, Slopesider Subdivision of Sugar Mountain Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sheila Matthews, Virginia Bennett, Lawrence Hurst. Grantor: Sarah and Lawrence Hurst, The Lawrence R. Hurst Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2196 of Book 535.
Sept. 30: Lot 166, Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: William and Susan Nicholls, William Nicholls Jr., William and Susan Nicholls Revocable Trust. Grantor: William Nicholls Jr. and Susan Nicholls. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2203 of Book 535.
Sept. 30: One tract (1.79 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Jerry and Patty Hicks. Grantor: Elwanda and Elisha Garland. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2205 of Book 535.
Sept. 30: Lot 80, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shane and April Taylor, The Shane Taylor Living Trust, The April Renee Taylor Living Trust. Grantor: Eagle Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $230. Page 2210 of Book 535.
Sept. 30: Lots 231-253, Buckeye Gap, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Skivest, LLC. Grantor: Vernon Kelly, Nancy Kelly, Wilson King, Rebecca Tuten, Dan Plyler, Dereka Plyler. Excise tax: $130. Page 2213 of Book 535.
Sept. 30: One tract (.34 acres), Linville. Grantee: Charles Gray III. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2218 of Book 535.
Sept. 30: Unit A, Building 10, Phave V, The Lodges at Elkmont Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lonnie Brooks, Carol Sobolik. Grantor: Victor Karam. Excise tax: $690. Page 2234 of Book 535.
Sept. 30: One tract (3.38 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Vicente and Barbara Moranta. Grantor: Micheal and Catherine O’Grody. Excise tax: $1,328. Page 2240 of Book 535.
Sept. 30: Lot 27, The Grove, Diamond Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Laure Seabury. Grantor: Donna Parlapiano. Excise tax: $1,450. Page 2264 of Book 535.
Sept. 30: Unit 3732, Sugar Top Resort Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ronnie and Helen Wilson, Felix and Debbie Smith. Grantor: John Watson, Mary and Micheal Seaman. Excise tax: $1. Page 2274 of Book 535.
Sept. 30: Unit 8, Branlaire Condominium, Linville. Grantee: Kurt Thompson. Grantor: David Jr. and Elizabeth Hood. Excise tax: $430. Page 2279 of Book 535.
Sept. 30: Unit 15, Building E, Skyleaf Condominium Community, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph and Dolan Watterson. Grantor: David Lippucci, Sthepen Wallace. Excise tax: $300. Page 2294 of Book 535.
Sept. 30: Lot 20, Key Ridge Section, Linville Land Harbor Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: William and Susan Pendleton. Grantor: David and Nancy McCormick. Excise tax: $200. Page 2307 of Book 535.
Sept. 30: Lot 4, Harbor Lake Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gary and Glennda Miralles. Grantor: Delinda Woody. Excise tax: $290. Page 2316 of Book 535.
Sept. 30: Lot ES-61, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Longhill Eagles Nest, LLC. Grantor: Patricia and Bruce Hill. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2363 of Book 535.
Sept. 30: One tract (5.92 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles and Jennifer Voncanon. Grantor: Sammy Meaton, Ruth Meaton, Robert Meaton, Carolyn Meaton, Keith Goforth, Anita Goforth, Eric Goforth, Christy Goforth, Misty Goforth, Robert Goforth, Stephen Goforth, Helen Greene, Helen Green, Gary Goforth, Kathryn Goforth, William Goforth, Billy Goforth, Amy Goforth. Excise tax: $220. Page 2221 of Book 535.
Oct. 1: Lot 52, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anthony and Rosemarie Redes. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Shaing Plan. Excise tax: $430. Page 2369 of Book 535.
Oct. 1: Lot ES-38, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Linda and Gary Macklin. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $220. Page 2375 of Book 535.
Oct. 1: Lot 30, Unit 6, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Linville Family Trust, Angela Accetturo. Grantor: Margaretta and Julius Shaw, James Rogers. Excise tax: $110. Page 2383 of Book 535.
Oct. 1: Tract one (.82 acres), Linville. Grantee: Charles Campbell, Jennifer and Daniel Ratzloff. Grantor: Charles Campbell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2392 of Book 535.
Oct. 1: Lot 74, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Heavenly Mountain Properties, LLC. Grantor: Louis and Claire Decristofaro. Excise tax: $110. Page 2420 of Book 535.
Oct. 1: One tract, Linville. Grantee: Barbara Atkinson. Grantor: William and Lucile Craven. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2422 of Book 535.
Oct. 1: One tract (2.38 acres), Linville. Grantee: Turner Thompson, Elizabeth Teague. Grantor: Sarah Nyikos, Elizabeth and Gary Reath. Excise tax: $430. Page 2426 of Book 535.
Oct. 1: Lot 2, Key Ridge Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Betty Arnold. KeithCash, LLC, Keith Cash, LLC. Excise tax: $130. Page 2445 of Book 535.
Oct. 1: Unit D, Building 35, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Durham. Grantor: Peggy Legrand. Excise tax: $564. Page 17 of Book 536.
Oct. 1: Tract one (6.07 acres), tract two (0.881 acres), tract three (6.190), Banner Elk. Grantee: Filiberto and Jose Martinez. Grantor: Kurt and Ruth Reid. Excise tax: $460. Page 68 of Book 536.
Oct. 1: Unit 2, Building D, Fairway Cottage Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas and Cecile Brigham. Grantor: Katherine and Benjamin Hill. Excise tax: $700. Page 80 of Book 536.
Oct. 2: Tract one (18 acres), Toe River and Linville. Grantee: Bobby Carpenter. Grantor: Lee, Bobby and Juanita Carpenter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 86 of Book 536.
Oct. 2: Lot 10, Emerald Court, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ivan Block. Grantor: Consultech, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 90 of Book 536.
Oct. 2: One tract (.229 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Douglas Laws, Leslie Laws, Coleman Laws, Carolyn Laws, Mark Laws, Lenay Laws. Grantor: Jordan Laws, Joan Laws. Excise: No taxable consideration. Page 93 of Book 536.
Oct. 2: One tract (.229 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Jordan and Joan Laws. Grantor: Douglas Laws, Leslie Laws, Coleman Laws, Carolyn Laws, Mark Laws, Lenay Laws. Excise tax: no taxable consideration. Page 96 of Book 536.
Oct. 2: One tract (8 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: J.R.O. Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Gina Jones, Erica Jones, Lisa Crouch, Michael Lafferty, Elizabeth Lafferty, Kevin Lafferty, Jame Lafferty Trust. Excise tax: $480. Page 122 of Book 536.
Oct. 2: Lot 3, Harbor Lake Hills Section, Linville. Grantee: Admax Enterprises, LLC. Grantor: Bernard Pelletier. Excise tax: $70. Page 186 of Book 536.
Oct. 3: Lot 6 and 7, Linville. Grantee: Matthew and Megan Michel. Grantor: Joseph and Tammy Buchanan. Excise tax: $340. Page 211 of Book 536.
Oct. 3: Unit 3125, Sugar Top Resort Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Rogers. Grantor: Jeff and Johnel Searcy. Excise tax: $293. Page 243 of Book 536.
Oct. 3: Lot 56, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Spencer and Judith Misner. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $374. Page 262 of Book 536.
Oct. 3: One tract, Linville. Grantee: Eric and Kylie Broschinski. Grantor: James and Denise Watson. Excise tax: $380. Page 267 of Book 536.
Oct. 3: Unit 3125, Pinnacle Inn Country Club & Condominium, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Billy Hurin and Roxanne Bruney. Grantor: Edward and Theresa Carlin, Edward Carlin and Theresa Carlin Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $141. Page 267 of Book 536.
Oct. 3: Lot 11, Tynecastle Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mary Bryson, MBB Revocable Trust. Grantor: Terry and Linda Russell. Excise tax: $2680. Page 341 of Book 536.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.