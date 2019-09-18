The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Sept. 9: Lot CA-9, Camp Eagles Nest Village, The Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michale and Kelly Osborne. Grantor: Michael and Amanda Grifiths. Excise tax: no taxable consideration. Page 2128 of Book 534.
Sept. 9: Lot 41 and 42, Linville. Grantee: Charlotte McCall. Grantor: John Nuttall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2131 of Book 534.
Sept. 9: Lot 138, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jame and Catherine Harrison. Grantor: Andrew and Louise Powell, Powell Family Declaration of Trust. Excise tax: $398. Page 2140 of Book 534.
Sept. 9: Mossy Creek Lane, Banner Elk. Grantee: Luiz and Adna Silva. Grantor: Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, Inc. Excise tax: $30. Page 2163 of Book 534.
Sept. 9: Unit 106D, Week 28, Westridge Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jose Ayala. Grantor: Mary Whiteman. Excise tax: $10. Page 2166 of Book 534.
Sept. 9: Lot 44, Seven Devil Section 1, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven, Chelsea and William Zimmerman. Grantor: Dennis Barger, Sylvia L. Barger and Sylvia S. Barger. Excise tax: $470. Page 2174 of Book 534.
Sept. 9: Unit 4303, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: John and Chad Braica. Grantor: Kenneth and Elizabeth Pritz. Excise tax: $89. Page 2198 of Book 534.
Sept. 9: Lot 216, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Dalla and Lynda Dezern. Grantor: Joe and Linda Levi. Excise tax: $380. Page 2226 of Book 534.
Sept. 9: Lot 22, Section B, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Larry and Carol Lamb. Grantor: Cheryl Melone. Excise tax: $280. Page 2254 of Book 534.
Sept. 9: Unit 201C, Week 43, Westridge Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Ashley Brewer. William and Linda Sink. Excise tax: $10. Page 2256 of Book 534.
Sept. 9: Unit E-108, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Patricia Ulmer, Patricia Ulmer Trust. Grantor: Brian Ulmer. Excise: No taxable consideration. Page 2258 of Book 534.
Sept. 10: Unit 201C, Week 43, Westridge Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Alyssa Brewer. Grantor: William and Lina Sink. Excise tax: $10. Page 2260 of Book 534.
Sept. 10: One tract (14.82 acres), Linville. Grantee: Thomas, Dawn and Natalie Dale. Grantor: UTR Investments Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2263 of Book 534.
Sept. 10: Lot 164, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John McKim and John J. McKim Trust. Grantor: Collette Touchette. Excise tax: $74. Page 2284 of Book 534.
Sept. 10: Lot 70, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John and Elizabeth Maloney. Grantor: James and Denetia Johnson. Excise tax: $140. Page 2286 of Book 534.
Sept. 10: Unit 2, Building 9, Chestnut Ridge Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bobby Clodfelter, Bobby Clodfelter Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Bobby Clodfelter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2290 of Book 534.
Sept. 10: Lot 4, Sugar Meadows Subdivision, Avery. Grantee: David and Tessa Huggsterker. Grantor: Sugar Meadows Lodge, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2339 of Book 534.
Sept. 10: Lot 4, Sugar Meadows Subdivision, Avery. Grantee: Andrew Byer, Stephanie Buyer. Grantor: Tessa and David Huffstetler. Excise tax: $490. Page 2345 of Book 534.
Sept. 10: Tract one (.93 acres), Linville. Grantee: Ann Johnson, The Ann Johnson Revocable Trust. Grantor: Michel McClamroch, Judith Crosland, Judith Elza Crosland Revocable Trust, Branch Banking and Trust Company. Excise tax: $5,400. Page 2356 of Book 534.
Sept. 11: Tract one (.78 acres), and Tract two (.37 acres), Linville. Grantee: George and Margaret Parnaby, The Graorge Parnaby and Margaret M. Parnaby Revocable Trust. Grantor: George and Margaret Parnaby. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2386 of Book 534.
Sept. 11: Lots 87 and 91, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gregory Woods. Grantor: Despointes Enterprises, Inc. Excise tax: $204. Page 2389 of Book 534.
Sept. 11: Unit B, Building 47, Ski Country Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vahva Vacation Rentals LLC. Grantor: Elizabeth Gallamore, Cameron Gallamore, Alyson Gallamore and Allyson Gallamore. Excise tax: $188. Page 2392 of Book 534.
Sept. 11: Lot 22, Section 8, Mountain Glen Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Harry and Susan Robertshaw. Grantor: Elwood Jones, Cynthia Jones, Jeans Jones and Jean Jones Trust. Excise tax: $360. Page 2460 of Book 534.
Sept. 11: One tract (6 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Keisha Spence. Grantor: Seth and Sonny Johnson. Excise tax: $80. Page 17 of Book 535.
Sept. 11: Unit 30F, Week 52, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Robert and Kimberly Pinnex. Excise tax: $11. Page 27 of Book 535.
Sept. 11: Unit 27E, Week 49, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Neva and Roger Bedwell. Excise tax: $16. Page 31 of Book 535.
Sept. 11: Unit 30F, Week 13, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Demes and Sharon Kilby. Excise tax: $14. Page 38 of Book 535.
Sept. 11: Unit 9A2, Week 16, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Vicki Cochran. Excise tax: $20. Page 42 of Book 535.
Sept. 11: Unit 30E, Week 38, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Thomas and Daisy Elliot. Excise tax: $3. Page 47 of Book 535.
Sept. 11: Unit 27B, Week 1, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Ed and Patricia Leeper. Excise tax: $22. Page 54 of Book 535.
Sept. 11: Lot 176, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. Grantor: Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC., Charles and Elizabeth Christopher. Excise tax: $1,258. Page 61 of Book 535.
Sept. 11: Lot 33A and 35, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: RGPG Real Estate, LLC. Grantor: Walton McMicheal. Excise tax: $3,200. Page 72 of Book 353.
Sept. 12: Lot 1, Tynecastle Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elena Wiener. Grantor: Becky Dooner, Eugene Dooner, Becky Dooner Trust, Elena Wiener. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 116 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Lot 1, Tynecastle Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wiener Family Trust, William and Elena Wiener. Grantor: Elena and William Wiener. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 123 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Unit 4102, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eric Eschert. Grantor: Ava and Eric Eschert. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 126 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Tract 9 (2 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Caleb Sumner. Grantor: Mary Sumner, Mariah Schick, Jeffery Schick and Caleb Sumner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 130 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Unit 4, Building B, Falls Townhomes, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott and Webra Douglas. Grantor: Jeffrey and Angela Flit, Jeffrey and Angela Flit Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $738. Page 135 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: One tract (.46 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: BannerManor Corp. Grantor: Silver Springs Farms, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 157 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Lot 288, Little Sugar Lane, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary and Linda Webster. Grantor: Gary and Linda Webster, Linda Cheek. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 161 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Lot 2, Blevins Creek Property, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph and Jacqueline Todd. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holding, LLC. Excise tax: $1,090. Page 261 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Tract one (.22 acres), tract two (.22 acres), Linville. Grantee: Watson Bryant. Grantor: John and Rebecca Long. Excise tax: $1,700. Page 266 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Unit 39, Building K, Glen II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen Halm and Diana Dominic. Grantor: John and Juanita Smith. Excise tax: $352. Page 271 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Lot 1, Milford Meadows Subdivision, Cranberry. Grantee: Avery County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. Grantor: Brandon and Brandy Clawson. Excise tax: $222. Page 300 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Lot 3, Lake View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Nancy Williams. Grantor: Nancy Williams, Rita Hutchinson, Rita Hutchinson Qualified Personal Residence Trust.Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 303 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Lot 37, 38, 39 and 40, Linville. Grantee: Jeffery Ruppard. Grantor: Virginia Burleson, Burleson Family Trust. Excise tax: $178. Page 320 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Tract one and Tract two (1 acre), Altamont. Grantee: Steve and Rosa Beam. Grantor: Irving and Drusilla Juhl. Excise tax: $330. Page 337 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: The Citadel, Unit 3528, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas Swiech and Carol Winger. Grantor: James and Kathy Ernest. Excise tax: $264. Page 387 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Lot 14, Grandview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Donald Duncan and Charity Carter. Grantor: Lana and Douglas Sirmon. Excise tax: $470. Page 411 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Lot 612, Linville Resorts, Inc, Linville. Grantee: Isaac and Mary Henley. Grantor: Donald and Laura Padgett. Excise tax: $530. Page 435 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Tract 4, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Hurd. Grantor: Thomas and Jewell Coffey, Coffey Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $640. Page 455 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Lot 34, G F. Co, Linville. Grantee: Haywood Cochrane. Grantor: Stephen and Julianna Williams. Excise tax: $3,650. Page 463 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Tract one (3.9 acres), tract two (6 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jack and Frances Howard, Jack Howard Living Trust, Frances Howard Living Trust. Grantor: Lillian Turnmire, Nancy Turbyfill, Anna Willis, Tom Willis, Marsha Crapse, Patrick Crapse and Jane Turbyfill. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 472 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: One tract (9.7 acres), Linville. Grantee: Earl Turbyfill. Grantor: Lillian Turnmire, Nancy Turbyfill, Anna Willis, Tom Willis, Marsha Crapse, Patrick Crapse and Jane Turbyfill. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 478 of Book 535.
Sept. 12: Tract one (2.89 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jack and Frances Howard, Jack Howard Living Trust, Frances Howard Living Trust. Excise tax: $17. Page 478 of Book 353.
Sept. 12: Tract one (6.60 acres), Linville. Grantee: Patrick and Melisa Turbyfill. Grantor: Jack and Frances Howard, Jack Howard Living Trust, Frances Howard Living Trust. Excise tax: $17. Page 480 of Book 535.
Sept. 13: Lot 1, Mushroom Park Subdivision at Sugar Mountain Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Derek and Katie Buchanan. Grantor: Michael and Betty Agnitsch. Excise tax: $308. Page 496 of Book 535.
Sept. 13: Unit 2306, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Colby and Pamela Hawkins. Grantor: Robert and Marilyn Schupbach. Excise tax: $146. Page 514 of Book 535.
Sept. 13: Lots 6 and 7, The Village of Grandfather, Phase III, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas Bannen. Grantor: Thomas Magner, Sandra Magner, Thomas Magner Living Trust, Sandra Magner Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,238. Page 523 of Book 535.
