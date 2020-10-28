The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Oct. 19: Lot 48, The Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kent Builders, LLC. Grantor: Horsebottom Ridge LLC. Excise tax: $230. Page 1918 of Book 550.
Oct. 19: Recombined Lots 44 and 45, The Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mary and Anthony Stanish. Grantor: Mark and Karen Lehmann, Karen Radenbaugh. Excise tax: $310. Page 1931 of Book 550.
Oct. 19: Lot F-16, Farms at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tundreus Holdings LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $220. Page 1968 of Book 550.
Oct. 19: Lot VV-24, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Timothy Hudson and Gloria Styles. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $497. Page 1992 of Book 550.
Oct. 19: One tract (0.50 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: CSMC 2017-RPL3 Trust. Grantor: Carl and Martha Greene, Grady Ingle, Andrew Vining. Excise tax: $61. Page 2012 of Book 550.
Oct. 19: Unit 21D, Snow Lake Country Houses, Banner Elk. Grantee: Laura Raymond. Grantor: Mary Peed, Mary M. Peed Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $498. Page 2014 of Book 550.
Oct. 19: Lot 90, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Philip and David Larson. Grantor: Philip, Robert, Dawn and David Larson, Frances and Gregory Patterson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2037 of Book 550.
Oct. 19: Two tracts (4.93 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Joyce Arnett, Angela and Christopher Westover. Grantor: James and Joyce Arnett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2046 of Book 550.
Oct. 19: Deed of conservation easement and right of access, Altamont. Grantee: State of North Carolina. Grantor: Restoration Systems LLC. Excise tax: $746. Page 2073 of Book 550.
Oct. 19: Unit 1, Bldg. A, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Timothy and Susan Aitken. Grantor: Larry, Diand and Evelyn Canipe. Excise tax: $134. Page 2094 of Book 550.
Oct. 19: Lot G-39, Great Camp Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Somerindyke Jr. Grantor: Peter and Alison Pangilinan. Excise tax: $710. Page 2096 of Book 550.
Oct. 19: Lot 3B, Bear Creek Townhomes, Linville. Grantee: David and Donna Milholland. Grantor: Robert and Sharon Lowe. Excise tax: $880. Page 2121 of Book 550.
Oct. 19: Lot 37, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth and Mary Brown, Mary Hindson Brown 2012 Trust. Grantor: Steven and Mary Chambers. Excise tax: $2,758. Page 2150 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Lot 13, Section 4, Phase III, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dylan Cochran and Kendall Heath. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $150. Page 2156 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Lot VR-5, Vineyard Reserve Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Madison Development Group LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $350. Page 2176 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Two parcels, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Vickie Maxwell. Grantor: Curtis Myers. Excise tax: $1,450. Page 2181 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Lot 16, Temple Springs, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Barbara Mason, the Mason Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Robert and Barbara Mason. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2210 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Portions of Lot 17, 18 and 19, Temple Springs, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Barbara Mason, The Mason Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Robert and Barbara Mason, R. Fred Mason Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2213 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Lot 11, Temple Springs, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Barbara Mason, The Mason Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Robert and Barbara Mason. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2216 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Lot 23, Temple Springs, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Barbara Mason, The Mason Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Robert and Barbara Mason. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2219 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Unit No. 3, Bldg. D, Riveredge II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Peter and Mary Hollett. Grantor: Mary and Charles Grace, Charles L. Grace Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $750. Page 2222 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Lots 51 and 176, Cloud Spring Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Corbin Builders and Development Inc. Grantor: John and Pamela Taylor. Excise tax: $200. Page 2226 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: See document for description. Grantee: Egger Family Properties LLC. Grantor: Ernestine Glover. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2229 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Unit 6, Bldg. P, Glen II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Clinton and Diane Lanier. Grantor: Thomas and Mary Rounds. Excise tax: $410. Page 2233 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Lot C70, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bare Properties LLC. Grantor: Boulder Mountain Properties LLC. Excise tax: $650. Page 2249 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: One tract (5.36 acres), Linville. Grantee: Denise Henson. Grantor: Roger, David, Shannon and Autumn Killion. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2252 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: See document for description. Grantee: Kurt and Hazel Vance. Grantor: Denise and Rick Henson, Roger, Shannon, David and Autumn Killion. Excise tax: $300. Page 2256 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Lot O-1, Overlook Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: R.J.S. Properties, Inc. Grantor: Eduardo Fossas, Marta Fossas. Excise tax: $1,600. Page 2260 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Portion of Lot 32, Summit Park Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Poppy Revocable Trust. Grantor: Rhonda Striplin. Excise tax: $3,400. Page 2289 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Unit E-109, Week 40, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Sherryl Gilliam, Keith and Jean Livesay. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2293 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Unit E-112, Week 3, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Bradford Kroll, Man Zhang. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2295 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Lots 5, 6 and 7, Chappel Farms North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Pedro and Monica Betancourt. Grantor: Donald and Patricia Chappell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2297 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Lot VR-10, Vineyard Reserve Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Linda Dalter. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $440. Page 2301 of Book 550.
Oct. 20: Lot VR-9, Vineyard Reserve Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dwayne and Melissa Reedy. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $450. Page 2304 of Book 550.
Oct. 21: Lot 11, Valle Vista, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ean Faison and Shyllene Fecteau. Grantor: Jonathan and Alicia Dlugose. Excise tax: $552. Page 2309 of Book 550.
Oct. 21: Lot 16, Unit 3, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Branch Water Run, LLC. Grantor: Susan and Jeffrey Jones. Excise tax: $6,000. Page 2324 of Book 550.
Oct. 21: Lot 63, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jill Hamm, Jill Centko, Jill Centko Revocable Trust. Grantor: Gary and Catherine Dionne. Excise tax: $2,950. Page 2331 of Book 550.
Oct. 21: House/Unit #3, New Lot #13-A, Elk Creek at Banner Elk Townhouse II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Gloria Giunta. Grantor: Global Buy LLC. Excise tax: $947. Page 2334 of Book 550.
Oct. 21: Unit E-108, Week 6, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: James and Germaine Gonzalez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2349 of Book 550.
Oct. 21: Unit E-112, Week 21, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Jimmy Glenn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2351 of Book 550.
Oct. 21: 111-acre tract, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Mary Lyons, Mildred Glenn, Jimmy Dee Moore, Samuel Adams, Reatha Moore, Jimmy Mark Moore, Sara Moore, Deann Adams, Amanda and Daniel Johnson, Thomas Michael Moore, Melanie Moore. Excise tax: $700. Page 2353 of Book 550.
Oct. 21: One tract (0.42 acres), Linville. Grantee: Chandler Sheets. Grantor: Abigail and Thomas Sheets. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2403 of Book 550.
Oct. 22: Unit 101D, Week 19, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Larry and Toni West. Grantor: Scott and Cheryl West. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2437 of Book 550.
Oct. 22: Multiple units and weeks, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Club Trust, Inc. Grantor: CRG Acquisitions, LLC. Excise tax: $108. Page 2441 of Book 550.
Oct. 22: Lot 186, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jan and William Lund. Grantor: Allyson and Joseph Georgi, Alan, Leanne, Kenneth, Maribeth, Michelle and Mark Cahill, Margaret Lacroix, William, Maureen and Richard Lund. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2446 of Book 550.
Oct. 22: Lot 9, Section 4, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Richard and Connie Flint, Amy and James Willoughby. Grantor: Richard and Connie Flint, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2462 of Book 550.
Oct. 22: Lot 5, Unit 5, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Melvin and Sharon Fields. Grantor: William Laporte III and Virginia Laporte. Excise tax: $1,350. Page 2466 of Book 550.
Oct. 22: Lot 60, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Wayne and Yvonne Matlosz, Matlosz Living Trust. Grantor: Wayne and Yvonne Matlosz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 9 of Book 551.
Oct. 22: Lot 58, Skiway, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Sheridan and Erin O’Connor. Grantor: Peter Perkins. Excise tax: $816. Page 11 of Book 551.
Oct. 22: Lot 37, Villages at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jonathan and Madeline McGiverin. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $270. Page 25 of Book 551.
Oct. 22: Lot 76, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jerry and Lisa Richburg. Grantor: Lawrence and Julia Eacott. Excise tax: $210. Page 28 of Book 551.
Oct. 22: Lot 28, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary and Gwendolyn Whitlow. Grantor: Wildlands Consulting and Property Services LLC. Excise tax: $560. Page 52 of Book 551.
Oct. 22: Cemetery Lots 1 and 2, Row 3, Section A1, Montezuma Cemetery, Linville. Grantee: Gayton and Gail Marshall. Grantor: Gayton and Gail Marshall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 55 of Book 551.
Oct. 23: Row 3, Lots 1 and 2, Section A1, Montezuma Cemetery, Linville. Grantee: William and June Bagby. Grantor: Gayton and Gail Marshall. Excise tax: $2. Page 91 of Book 551.
Oct. 23: One tract (16.24 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Dana Quinn. Grantor: Hartwell and Dana Quinn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 96 of Book 551.
