The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 15: One tract (54.19 acres), Linville. Grantee: Albert and Donna Valery. Grantor: Alfred and Shirli Howell. Excise tax: $830. Page 2027 of Book 537.
Nov. 15: Unit 3732, Sugar Top Resort Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Darrel and Barbara Cave. Grantor: Harold and Carol Scott. Excise tax: $17. Page 2036 of Book 537.
Nov. 15: Lot 53, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Frederick and Suzanne Fowler, The Fowler Family Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Mary Zitzman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2039 of Book 537.
Nov. 15: Lot 92, Westerly Hills subdivision, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Emily Sabol. Grantor: Shaun Simpson and Joan Kelly. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2042 of Book 537.
Nov. 18: Unit 105G, Week 28, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee:CRG Club Trust Inc. Grantor: CRG Acquisitions LLC. Excise tax: $61. Page 2204 of Book 537.
Nov. 18: Unit 14, Bldg. E, The Timbers Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brandie Peede. Grantor: Elizabeth Astin, Amie Housley, Elizabeth H. Astin Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $211. Page 2227 of Book 537.
Nov. 18: Lot ES-65, Eagle Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kelli Collins. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $320. Page 2248 of Book 537.
Nov. 18: One tract (0.43 acres), Linville. Grantee: United Community Bank. Grantor: UCB North Carolina Properties Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2279 of Book 537.
Nov. 18: One tract (5.58 acres), Linville. Grantee: Chauncey and Rebecca Townsend. Grantor: Chris and Chrystal Greene. Excise tax: $300. Page 2298 of Book 537.
Nov. 18: Unit A3, Snowlake Country Homes, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and James Quarles, The James D. Quarles Revocable Trust. Grantor: James D. Quarles. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2309 of Book 537.
Nov. 18: Lot 13, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Maura Day. Grantor: John and Maura Day. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2312 of Book 537.
Nov. 19: Lot 21, Unit 8, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Melvin and Sharon Fields. Grantor: Tomlinson Family Limited Partnership and Malcolm Tomlinson. Excise tax: $1,910. Page 2321 of Book 537.
Nov. 19: Lot 212, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Linville Land Harbors Property Owners’ Association Inc. Grantor: Martha Tennant. Excise tax: No taxable conversation. Page 2343 of Book 537.
Nov. 19: Lot 212, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Ted Hathcock and Cynthia Carr. Grantor: Linville Land Harbor Property Owners’ Association Inc. Excise tax: $12. Page 2345 of Book 537.
Nov. 19: One tract (0.73 acres) Toe River. Grantee: Donald Carpenter. Grantor: Tracey and Linda Carpenter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2364 of Book 537.
Nov. 19: Unit E112, Week 29, Mossy Creek Development Association, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners’ Association Inc. Grantor: William Chandler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2367 of Book 537.
Nov. 19: Tract 2A (0.748 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: C&J General Partnership. Grantor: Donald and Dianna Helbich. Excise tax: $570. Page 2433 of Book 537.
Nov. 20: Lot G-53, Great Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christian and Debra Bolz. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $420. Page 2439 of Book 537.
Nov. 20: One tract (0.98 acres), Linville. Grantee: Southern Postal Realty Holdings LLC. Grantor: Hugh Barwick Rental LLC. Excise tax: $188. Page 2443 of Book 537.
Nov. 20: Two tracts (4.98 acres), Linville. Grantee: Rachel Tubbs Towler, Bryon Towler. Grantor: Sandra Brock, Sandra Nabors, Rachel Tubbs Towler, Bryon Towler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2447 of Book 537.
Nov. 20: Lot 8, Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Z. Vance Smith III, Stubblefield Family Trust. Grantor: Paul D. Hinch Revocable Trust, Paul D. Hinch. Excise tax: $1,490. Page 2454 of Book 537.
Nov. 20: One tract (1.05 acres), Linville. Grantee: Betty Eller. Grantor: Margo and David Adams. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2460 of Book 537.
Nov. 20: One tract (7.26 acres), Grandfather Golf and Country Club, Linville. Grantee: Randal and Leslie Brame. Grantor: Margaret Weaver. Excise tax: $3,000. Page 2465 of Book 537.
Nov. 20: Lot 121, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Ranger Ridge Property Investments & Services LLC. Grantor: Linville Land Harbor Property Owners Association Inc. Excise tax: $20. Page 2486 of Book 537.
Nov. 21: Lot 38, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Nancy Langdon. Grantor: Braswell Investments LLC. Excise tax: $320. Page 2489 of Book 537.
Nov. 21: One tract (1.048 acres), Altamont. Grantee: D.J. Sillman, Oak Tree Trust. Grantor: Joseph and Kristine Wiseman, Carla and Michael Kursell. Excise tax: $370. Page 14 of Book 538.
Nov. 21: Lot 15, Unit 3, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Judith Tenzyk. Grantor: Sharon Bullard, Sharon L. Workman Bullard Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,150. Page 28 of Book 538.
Nov. 21: Lot ES60, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Donna and Shaun Stucker. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $234. Page 55 of Book 538.
Nov. 21: Lot 14, Fox Run Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sarah McMaster and Christopher Thornton. Grantor: Joan Starkey, Russell B. Starkey Jr. Excise tax: $980. Page 82 of Book 538.
