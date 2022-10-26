The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Oct. 17: Lot 35, Westerly Hills, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Marcia and Jillian Scott, Karlie Freeman, Hannah Niehues, The Marcia D. Scott Revocable Trust. Grantor: The Beech Mountain Club. Excise tax: $16. Page 2040 of Book 582.
Oct. 17: Lot 4, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Jonathan Wragg. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $200. Page 2048 of Book 582.
Oct. 17: Unit 2920, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Greenwalk Properties LLC. Grantor: Pamela Green. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2055 of Book 582.
Oct. 17: One tract (7.5 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Edward and Diana Mintz, Edward and Diana Mintz Revocable Trust. Grantor: Edward and Diana Mintz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2058 of Book 582.
Oct. 17: Lot 117, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Nancy and Wayne Sharpe. Grantor: Penny Welsch and David Warren. Excise tax: $72. Page 2066 of Book 582.
Oct. 17: One tract (7.75 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Sugar Vistas LLC and Arnett Road Parcel 2, LLC. Grantor: James and Loretta Ruppard. Excise tax: $360. Page 2081 of Book 582.
Oct. 17: One tract (0.60 acres), Avery. Grantee: Mayra Amoretti. Grantor: Hugh and Diana Lipe. Excise tax: $380. Page 2084 of Book 582.
Oct. 17: Lot 84, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Martin Gaunt. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $1,300. Page 2107 of Book 582.
Oct. 17: Lot 167, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Escalera. Grantor: Kevin and Jill Triplett. Excise tax: $96. Page 2113 of Book 582.
Oct. 17: One tract (4.06 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Danny and Amy Jaynes. Grantor: Jamesia and Steven Harris. Excise tax: $38. Page 2169 of Book 582.
Oct. 17: Unit 14, Bldg. C, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carol Lander. Grantor: Joshua and Elizabeth Cleghorn. Excise tax: $389. Page 2199 of Book 582.
Oct. 17: Lot F5, Farms Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: RJS Properties, Inc. Grantor: Birgitte Buchert, The Birgitte Buchert Trust. Excise tax: $1,950. Page 2214 of Book 582.
Oct. 17: Unit 2A, Bldg, 23, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Gilman Trust, Edward and Elizabeth Gilman. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $1,182. Page 2222 of Book 582.
Oct. 17: Lot 15, Unit 11, Linville. Grantee: Robert Germain Jr., Robert L, Germain Jr., Revocable Trust, Gregory Allison, Michelle Shope, Michelle Shope 2022 Trust. Grantor: Lori Novick, Lori L. Novick Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $5,000. Page 2247 of Book 582.
Oct. 18: Lot 6, Perdue Mountain, Linville. Grantee: Bryan and Cathy Hildebran. Grantor: Margaret Schumacher. Excise tax: $60. Page 2254 of Book 582.
Oct. 18: Lot 289, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eric and Michelle Fitch. Grantor: Old North Building Company, Inc., Absolute Metal Roofs, Inc. Excise tax: $1,390. Page 2258 of Book 582.
Oct. 18: One tract (0.64 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Thomas Reece. Grantor: Tiffany Reece. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2279 of Book 582.
Oct. 18: One tract (0.64 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Thomas Reece. Grantor: Thomas Edgar Reece, Brenda Reece. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2282 of Book 582.
Oct. 18: Lot 16, Chappell Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cornel and Sydney Amarie. Grantor: Emerald Mountain Development, Inc. Excise tax: $660. Page 2295 of Book 582.
Oct. 18: Unit 2306, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Tim and Melissa Bamford. Grantor: Colby and Pamela Hawkins. Excise tax: $470. Page 2317 of Book 582.
Oct. 18: Lot 34, Laurel Brook Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Scott Blankenship. Grantor: John and Sherlyn Rice. Excise tax: $1,260. Page 2346 of Book 582.
Oct. 18: Lot 31, The Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Maureen Bossong, Bossong Family Living Trust. Grantor: Robert and Maureen Bossong. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2372 of Book 582.
Oct. 19: Lot 15, Chappell Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas and Marsha Lyons. Grantor: Emerald Mountain Development, Inc. Excise tax: $598. Page 2398 of Book 582.
Oct. 19: Townhome Unit 202, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Sherlyn Rice. Grantor: Nancy West. Excise tax: $1,080. Page 2402 of Book 582.
Oct. 19: Lot 35, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jane Pipes-Parisi. Grantor: John and Jana Lynch. Excise tax: $386. Page 2408 of Book 582.
Oct. 19: Eight lots, Linville. Grantee: James and Jennifer Nix. Grantor: Derrick and Katie Calloway. Excise tax: $520. Page 2427 of Book 582.
Oct. 20: Lot 20, Summit Park Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Casey Shore. Grantor: Daniel and Eleisabeth Messner. Excise tax: $900. Page 2453 of Book 582.
Oct. 20: Lot 272, Revised, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gregory and Zoila Buffington. Grantor: Linville Land Harbors Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: $50. Page 2456 of Book 582.
Oct. 20: Lot 168, Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jeremy Mixon and Lon Hall. Grantor: Charlotte and Craig Mixon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2467 of Book 582.
Oct. 20: Lot 4, Elk Knoll, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kepes Newco, LLC. Grantor: Bessie and Richard Epps. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2474 of Book 582.
Oct. 20: Lot 4, Elk Knoll, Elk RIver Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Granite Peaks, LLC. Grantor: Kepes Newco, LLC. Excise tax: $100. Page 2484 of Book 582.
Oct. 20: Unit 201B, Week 5, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Jacob Feaster Jr., Annette Feaster, Sally Otero. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2488 of Book 582.
Oct. 20: Multiple Units and Weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $136. Page 2491 of Book 582.
Oct. 20: Multiple Units and Weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $194. Page 2494 of Book 582.
Oct. 20: One tract (1.08 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Brian Seeley. Grantor: Norma Roark and Norma Seeley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 128 of Book 583.
Oct. 20: One tract (1.08 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Tersia Sanders. Grantor: Brian and Jade Seeley. Excise tax: $110. Page 130 of Book 583.
Oct. 20: Six parcels, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Sayre Investments, LLC. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group, PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 132 of Book 583.
Oct. 20: Lot 76, Spruce Hollow A Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Bonnie Hendrix. Grantor: Justin and Ashe Velzke. Excise tax: $800. Page 142 of Book 583.
Oct. 20: Lot 32A, Wilderness Trail of the Blue Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Michelle Efird. Grantor: 1429 Wilderness Trail, LLC. Excise tax: $1,750. Page 148 of Book 583.
Oct. 21: Lot 37, Laurel Brook Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Tanya Henderson and Lisa Paskaly. Grantor: Paul and Claudia Trauschke, Douglas and Nancy Nicholson. Excise tax: $70. Page 153 of Book 583.
