The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Aug. 27: One tract (0.18 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Rosemary Hansel, Benjamin Hansel III. Grantor: Katie and Charity Ingram. Excise tax: $17. Page 2268 of Book 547.
Aug. 27: Lot 4, Lakeview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John and Jeanne Civettini. Grantor: James and Mary Harvey. Excise tax: $728. Page 2272 of Book 547.
Aug. 27: Lot S52, Sunset, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: David Ladic. Grantor: Cynthia Bailes. Excise tax: $660. Page 2279 of Book 547.
Aug. 27: Townhouse #1, Lot 24A, Adams Apple, Banner Elk. Grantee: Francis Bauer III, Nancy Bauer. Grantor: Francis Bauer III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2289 of Book 547.
Aug. 27: Lot 9, Fox Run Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott and Maria Wurtzbacher. Grantor: Purl and Mary Keen. Excise tax: $900. Page 2295 of Book 547.
Aug. 27: Lot 30, Skiloft, Beech Mountain. Grantee: 133 Skiloft, LLC. Grantor: Chris Karrenstein, Lee Baity, Brett Krueger, Emily Pesta. Excise tax: $610. Page 2319 of Book 547.
Aug. 27: Lot 34, Grandfather Mountain Heights, Linville. Grantee: Andrew and Rebecca Donohoe. Grantor: Suzan Roth, The Suzan E. Roth Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,750. Page 2340 of Book 547.
Aug. 28: Lot VV27, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elizabeth and Jeffrey Lindsey. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $390. Page 2366 of Book 547.
Aug. 28: Lot 61, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Adam and Bonnie Staley. Grantor: Timothy and Anne Wepner. Excise tax: $52. Page 2373 of Book 547.
Aug. 31: Two tracts (1.21 acres), Linville. Grantee: Himel Uddin. Grantor: Nelton Wiley. Excise tax: $140. Page 117 of Book 548.
Aug. 31: Lot ES-21, Eagles Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ashleigh and Jamie Shaffer. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $180. Page 155 of Book 548.
Aug. 31: Unit E105, Week 30, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Assoc., Inc. Grantor: Ward and Deanna Matthews. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 186 of Book 548.
Aug. 31: Unit E105, Week 31, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Assoc., Inc. Grantor: Ward and Deanna Matthews. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 189 of Book 548.
Aug. 31: Unit B, Building 19, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Theresa Wilson, Theresa B. Wilson Living Trust. Grantor: Harold and Theresa Wilson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 192 of Book 548.
Aug. 31: Lot 18, Harbor Lake Hills, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Robert Saunderson, Michelle McElvaine, The Saunderson McElvaine Living Trust. Grantor: Daniel and Sue Ann Eversole. Excise tax: $578. Page 202 of Book 548.
Aug. 31: Three tracts (2.96 acres), Linville. Grantee: Frank Eaton and Margaret Martin. Grantor: Kenneth and Doris Tellefsen. Excise tax: $472. Page 237 of Book 548.
Aug. 31: Lot 4, Unit 11, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Kathleen Prokay. Grantor: Danny and Deborah Boone. Excise tax: $1,454. Page 278 of Book 548.
Aug. 31: Three tracts, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Terry and Angela Reid. Grantor: Terry and Alma Reid. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 304 of Book 548.
Aug. 31: Three tracts, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Terry and Angela Reid. Grantor: Terry and Alma Reid. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 307 of Book 548.
Aug. 31: Unit 2617, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Keith and Joella Anderson. Grantor: James and Donna Sallay. Excise tax: $330. Page 311 of Book 548.
Aug. 31: Three tracts, Toe River. Grantee: Joshua Mullins and Megan Farthing. Grantor: Michael and Janeen Long. Excise tax: $630. Page 314 of Book 548.
Aug. 31: Unit B, Building 12, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Harold Kaiser Jr. and Sally Kaiser. Grantor: Laurel Homes, Inc. Excise tax: $790. Page 329 of Book 548.
Aug. 31: Lot VV25, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest VV25, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $690. Page 350 of Book 548.
Aug. 31: Lot VV2, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marcia Scott, The Marcia D. Scott Revocable Trust. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $850. Page 353 of Book 548.
Aug. 31: Lot VV19, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph and Cheryl Wright. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $400. Page 369 of Book 548.
Aug. 31: Lot VV23, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth and Dani Durham. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $360. Page 377 of Book 548.
Sept. 1: Unit D, Building 10, Reserve II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven Bowen and Michael Gibson. Grantor: Gordon and Stacey Wheeler. Excise tax: $560. Page 405 of Book 548.
Sept. 1: Unit 9D, Week 36, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Michael, Susan and John Story. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 408 of Book 548.
Sept. 1: Lot 12, Mountain Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mayra Parente and Plinio Medina. Grantor: Stuart Ross, Stuart D. Ross Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2,250. Page 411 of Book 548.
Sept. 1: Unit 27F, Week 20, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Phillip and Laurie Honeycutt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 415 of Book 548.
Sept. 1: Unit 1, Building B, Springhouse, Headwaters of Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Denise Sellers, The David and Denise Sellers Living Trust. Grantor: David and Cherese Younts. Excise tax: $1,040. Page 438 of Book 548.
Sept. 1: Unit 106G, Week 51, Highlands at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marshall Williams. Grantor: Lorraine Alexander, Lorraine M. Alexander Living Trust. Excise tax: $1. Page 442 of Book 548.
Sept. 1: Lot L4, Section 4, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Julia Wygle. Grantor: Jeffrey and Mary Ramsey. Excise tax: $990. Page 476 of Book 548.
Sept. 1: Lot 29, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tina and Robert Marmesh. Grantor: Hugh Farnsworth III, Christine Farnsworth. Excise tax: $770. Page 499 of Book 548.
Sept. 1: Unit 2, Building H, Greystone Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Emily Hancock. Grantor: Christine Aiken, Robert M. Aiken Jr., Robert M. Aiken III, Item V Credit Shelter Trust U/W Robert M. Aiken Jr. Excise tax: $850. Page 505 of Book 548.
Sept. 1: Lot 8A, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wesley and Kristin Burdette. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $380. Page 513 of Book 548.
Sept. 1: One tract (6.76 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Crystal Kadakia and Jeremy Segal. Grantor: Albert and Carolyn Khouri. Excise tax: $263. Page 519 of Book 548.
Sept. 1: Lot B, Woodlands III, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Janet Lyon. Grantor: Melvin and Sharon Fields. Excise tax: $1,625. Page 562 of Book 548.
Sept. 1: Unit 33, Building F, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Justin and Jill Kluttz. Grantor: Allan, Susanne, Jamie, and Diane Monk, Diana Monk. Excise tax: $324. Page 578 of Book 548.
Sept. 1: One tract (0.50 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Gideon and Amy Greene. Grantor: Vivian Greene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 600 of Book 548.
Sept. 1: Lot 202, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: William and Julie Roberts, William Edward Roberts and Julie Anne Roberts Revocable Trust. Grantor: Burton and Carol Summers. Excise tax: $240. Page 605 of Book 548.
Sept. 1: Lot 18 (0.39 acres), Linville. Grantee: Teresa Sanford. Grantor: James and Renee Fuller. Excise tax: $590. Page 610 of Book 548.
Sept. 2: Lot 14, Section 3A, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Sheila and Walter Haught. Grantor: Patricia and Walter Haught, Avery Development Corporation, Patti Haught. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 645 of Book 548.
Sept. 2: Unit 08C, Week 50, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Linda Ratcliff. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 651 of Book 548.
Sept. 2: Unit 27A, Week 4, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village II Condominium. Grantor: Larry and Martha Gardner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 654 of Book 548.
Sept. 2: Lot F11, Farms Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: David Duenas Jr., Suzette Flores-Duenas. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $260. Page 657 of Book 548.
Sept. 2: See document for description. Grantee: Aquiver LLC. Grantor: Candi McClamma. Excise tax: $59. Page 676 of Book 548.
Sept. 2: Lot R14, Ridgeline Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul and Karli Freeman. Grantor: Robert and Cherie Beaman. Excise tax: $420. Page 679 of Book 548.
Sept. 2: Lot 184, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Mark and Rhonda Flynn. Grantor: Roger and Deanna Ciskie. Excise tax: $440. Page 684 of Book 548.
Sept. 2: Lot 11, Unit 17, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Marc Farbstein, Marc B. Farbstein Revocable Trust. Grantor: SRC Linville Ridge LLC. Excise tax: $1,650. Page 708 of Book 548.
Sept. 2: Lot 105, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Glockner, Robert J. Glockner Trust, Amy Lynch. Grantor: Bryan and Terry Williams. Excise tax: $1,180. Page 711 of Book 548.
Sept. 2: Four tracts (25.79 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jill Hamm, Jill Centko, Jill Centko Revocable Trust. Grantor: Robbie and Richard Thomas. Excise tax: $200. Page 728 of Book 548.
Sept. 3: Lot 186, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jan and William Lund, Kenneth, Alan and Mark Cahill, Allyson Georgi, Margaret Lacroix, Richard Lund, William Springer Lund. Grantor: Jan and William Lund. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 759 of Book 548.
Sept. 3: Lot 4A, Yellow Mtn. Preserve, Roaring Creek. Grantee: Robert and Regina Allonier. Grantor: Roaring Creek Limited Partnership and James Atria. Excise tax: $800. Page 764 of Book 548.
Sept. 3: One tract (16.7 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Kelly and Lynn Busch. Grantor: Justin and Lisa Tweedie. Excise tax: $173. Page 767 of Book 548.
Sept. 3: One tract (1.29 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Lareeca Burris. Grantor: Lareeca and Joseph Burris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 783 of Book 548.
Sept. 3: Unit 3025, The Citadel at Sugar Top Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: TC Sugar Top LLC. Grantor: Encore Investments IV, LLC. Excise tax: $258. Page 786 of Book 548.
Sept. 3: Lot 46, Laurel Brook Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: JTLA Enterprises LLC. Grantor: Jerry McKeithan Jr., Vimi McKeithan, Jerry McKeithan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 790 of Book 548.
Sept. 3: Lot 9, Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Z. Vance Smith III, The Stubblefield Family Trust. Grantor: Laura Leighton, John Leighton III. Excise tax: $206. Page 795 of Book 548.
Sept. 3: Lot 7, Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Z. Vance Smith III, The Stubblefield Family Trust. Grantor: Carolyn Reed, The Carolyn B. Reed Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $186. Page 798 of Book 548.
Sept. 3: Lot 14, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: David and Vonda Huss. Grantor: Douglas Ehmann and Henrique Viana. Excise tax: $1,410. Page 809 of Book 548.
Sept. 3: One tract (0.44 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Steven Norton and Rebecca Carrier. Grantor: Andrew and Pamela Briskar, Andrew T. Briskar Revocable Trust, Pamela A. Briskar Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $340. Page 828 of Book 548.
Sept. 3: Unit 3204A, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jason and Mary Jacobsen. Grantor: Oceanus Consulting LLC. Excise tax: $159. Page 848 of Book 548.
Sept. 4: Unit 41, Building H, Hemlock Nob Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Melissa Pick. Grantor: F&N Properties LLC. Excise tax: $240. Page 874 of Book 548.
Sept. 4: One tract (0.60 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Celeste Chisolm. Grantor: Kenneth Jobe. Excise tax: $1. Page 878 of Book 548.
Sept. 4: Unit 1, Building C, Greystone Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alain Viergutz. Grantor: James and Deborrah Holmes. Excise tax: $760. Page 883 of Book 548.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.