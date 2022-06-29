The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
June 20: One tract (6.488 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Joshua and Kristina Pukansky. Grantor: Christopher and Christie Standish. Excise tax: $118. Page 1631 of Book 578.
June 20: One tract (4.95 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Thomas and Matthew Vance, Susan Johnson and Karen Richon. Grantor: Thomas K. and Thomas D. Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1646 of Book 578.
June 20: Unit 1B, Building 22, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Reuben Kissell III, Bonnie Kissell, The Kissell Living Trust. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $952. Page 1650 of Book 578.
June 20: One tract (1.26 acres), Linville. Grantee: Daniel Childress. Grantor: Roy and Mary Childress. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1679 of Book 578.
June 20: Lot 34, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael Carey, Michael R. Carey Revocable Trust. Grantor: Michael Carey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1681 of Book 578.
June 21: One tract (6.5 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Ronald Perry. Grantor: Ronald, Charles and Rhonda Perry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1684 of Book 578.
June 21: One tract (0.76 acres), Linville. Grantee: Daniel and Galina Remigaylo. Grantor: United Asset Management, LLC. Excise tax: $400. Page 1698 of Book 578.
June 21: One tract (3.00 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Stephen Warren. Grantor: Stephen and Thomas Warren, John Kersh Jr., Thomas H. Warren Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1724 of Book 578.
June 21: Lot A-14, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Ryan Harbison and Samuel Parker. Grantor: Steven Culbertson. Excise tax: $473. Page 1729 of Book 578.
June 21: Unit 7, Bldg. D, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anna Davidson. Grantor: Judithe Chlders. Excise tax: $480. Page 1736 of Book 578.
June 21: Unit 22, Building D, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Frederick Hefner. Grantor: Bartley Whicker. Excise tax: $357. Page 1763 of Book 578.
June 21: Lot 339, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gerry and Cynthia Schmelter. Grantor: Francis Bauer III, Nancy Bauer. Excise tax: $771. Page 1771 of Book 578.
June 21: Lot 16, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David and Susan Chandler. Grantor: Kim Floyd and Jean Younts. Excise tax: $543. Page 1798 of Book 578.
June 22: Lot 1, Unit 12, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Martin Jacobson. Grantor: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Excise tax: $2,950. Page 1800 of Book 578.
June 22: One tract (17.605 acres), Avery County. Grantee: NC Unimproved Properties, LLC. Grantor: NC Unimproved Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1804 of Book 578.
June 22: Lot 3, Phase I, White Oak Knoll, Linville. Grantee: Elizabeth Follensbee. Grantor: Avery County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. Excise tax: $486. Page 1806 of Book 578.
June 22: Multiple Units and Weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Excise tax: $12. Page 1839 of Book 578.
June 22: Multiple Units and Weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village iI Association, Inc. Excise tax: $5. Page 1843 of Book 578.
June 22: Lot 276, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Friedel and Werner Schliekmann. Grantor: Friedel Schliekmann. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1850 of Book 578.
June 22: Lot 2, The Antlers, Linville. Grantee: Loren and Heather White. Grantor: Michael and Betty Scipione, Loren and Heather White. Excise tax: $878. Page 1854 of Book 578.
June 22: Unit 2B, Building 22, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas and Belinda Lang. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $1,152. Page 1872 of Book 578.
June 22: Lot 27, Section 4, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicholas Meeker and Laura Berry. Grantor: Philip and Guadalupe Clark. Excise tax: $886. Page 1892 of Book 578.
June 22: Lot C71, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Meghan Foley and Randall Scott. Grantor: Robert and Joan Weimer. Excise tax: $475. Page 1908 of Book 578.
June 22: One tract (9.07 acres), Linville. Grantee: Maja Everson. Grantor: Malinda Boren. Excise tax: $1,380. Page 1912 of Book 578.
June 22: One tract (0.78 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Keith Sparks. Grantor: Keith Sparks, Lynn Sparks-Keene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1926 of Book 578.
June 22: Unit 26C, Week 17, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Shelia and Walter Gibson. Excise tax: $2. Page 1929 of Book 578.
June 22: Lot 10, Key Ridge Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Nancy and Travis Seevers, Mary Williams-Seevers. Grantor: Nancy and Robert Seevers. Excise tax: $2. Page 1931 of Book 578.
June 22: Lot 9, Parkway Trails, Pineola. Grantee: Hensley Property & Investments, LLC. Grantor: Walter and Judy Johnson, Carroll and Teresa Proctor, Edward and Brenda Perry. Excise tax: $22. Page 1949 of Book 578.
June 23: One tract (7.56 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Chad and Paula Keller, Chad and Paula Keller Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Tom and Kathy Granhom. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1970 of Book 578.
June 23: Unit 823, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Donald and Beth Von Hagen. Grantor: William Hans Jr. and Amanda Hans. Excise tax: $630. Page 1973 of Book 578.
June 23: Lot 97, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John and Katherine Evans. Grantor: Roger and Rebecca Menefee. Excise tax: $730. Page 1994 of Book 578.
June 23: Unit 1A, Bldg. 22, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joel and Sharon Kovin. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $952. Page 2022 of Book 578.
