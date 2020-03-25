The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 16: Unit 101A, Weeks 11 and 12, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Scott and Pamela Olsen. Excise tax: $10. Page 937 of Book 541.
March 16: Unit 1110, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Freitas Family Realty LLC. Grantor: John Freitas. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 940 of Book 541.
March 16: Unit 105I, Week 25, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Scott and Jane Duff. Excise tax: $10. Page 946 of Book 541.
March 16: Unit 101C, Week 43, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Margaret and Thomas Metcalf, Margaret Greene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 960 of Book 541.
March 16: Unit 105D, Week 44, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Stephanie and Alexander Layton,Stephanie Pruitt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 963 of Book 541.
March 16: Three tracts, Cranberry. Grantee: Ray Smith Construction Company Inc. Grantor: Stowe and Carstarphen LLC. Excise tax: $550. Page 978 of Book 541.
March 16: Apartment No. 1, Building #21, Grandfather Lodge Condominiums, Avery County. Grantee: Barbara and Suzanne Davis, Suzanne C. Davis Revocable Trust, Barbara C. Davis Revocable Trust. Grantor: Barbara and Suzanne Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 993 of Book 541.
March 16: One tract (3.68 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robert and Pamela Loven. Grantor: Douglas Keller Sr. Excise tax: $70. Page 998 of Book 541.
March 16: Unit 3F, Week 32, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $48. Page 1011 of Book 541.
March 16: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $80. Page 1064 of Book 541.
March 16: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $62. Page 1187 of Book 541.
March 17: Lot 104, North Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hidden Pine Properties LLC. Grantor: Jonathan and Constance Drum. Excise tax: $180. Page 1242 of Book 541.
March 17: Unit 101B, Week 51, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Ken Maietta, Taylour Interiors Inc. Excise tax: $10. Page 1245 of Book 541.
March 17: One lot (2.05 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Burleson Properties LLC. Grantor: Lora and Wayne Turbyfill. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1248 of Book 541.
March 17: Two tracts (4.21 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kim and Loretta Sluder. Grantor: Alonzo Sluder, Jr and Edwina Sluder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1251 of Book 541.
March 17: Unit 3, Building D, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brian and Barbara Blanchard. Grantor: Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association, Shapiro & Ingle LLP. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1268 of Book 541.
March 17: One tract, Altamont. Grantee: Phyllis Sampson. Grantor: Leonard Grand, Jean Felton, The Jean Felton Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1308 of Book 541.
March 17: Two tracts (4.03 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Elk Falls Riverhouse LLC. Grantor: Burleson Properties LLC and Dennis Burleson. Excise tax: $355. Page 1312 of Book 541.
March 18: Unit 5C, Week 42, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Marion and Franklin Sell, Mary Pauline G. Sell Graybeal. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1317 of Book 541.
March 18: Unit 8F, Week 24 and Unit 8G, Week 44, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $46. Page 1340 of Book 541.
March 18: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $302. Page 1423 of Book 541.
March 18: Unit 4F, Week 32 and Unit 27F, Week 32, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $90. Page 1526 of Book 541.
March 18: Unit 7F, Week 27 and Unit 8E, Week 17, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $54. Page 1529 of Book 541.
March 18: One tract (5.08 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Amanda Teaster. Grantor: Amanda Teaster and Tommy Church. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1532 of Book 541.
March 18: Unit 9, Park at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hidden Pine Properties LLC. Grantor: Peter and Sheda King. Excise tax: $1,780. Page 1558 of Book 541.
March 19: One tract (1.58 acres), Linville. Grantee: Finley Cornett Jr. and Glenda Cornett. Grantor: Arnold Cornett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1561 of Book 541.
March 19: One tract (0.40 acres), Linville. Grantee: Casey Lee. Grantor: Frances and Bill Brown. Excise tax: $4. Page 1564 of Book 541.
March 19: One tract (0.60 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Annie Marion and Julia McPhail. Grantor: Carl and Susan Clawson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1586 of Book 541.
March 19: Lot 2, Sugar Woods, Banner Elk. Grantee: Susan and Carl Clawson. Grantor: Carl and Susan Clawson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1589 of Book 541.
March 19: Lot 2, Sugar Woods, Banner Elk. Grantee: Annie Marion and Julia McPhail. Grantor: Carl and Susan Clawson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1592 of Book 541.
March 19: Unit 105E, Week 4, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Larry Morris Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1595 of Book 541.
March 19: Multiple units and weeks, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Club Trust Inc. Grantor: CRG Acquisitions LLC. Excise tax: $1,020. Page 1623 of Book 541.
March 20: Lot C61, Cabins Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark Ritch, Leslie Travathan, Mark L. Ritch and Leslie Trevathan Revocable Trust. Grantor: Mark Ritch and Leslie Travathan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1641 of Book 541.
March 20: Lot VV4, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Barbara Lindsey. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 1644 of Book 541.
