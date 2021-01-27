The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Jan. 19: Lot C34, Cabins, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Kovanda. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $1,350. Page 794 of Book 555.
Jan. 19: Three tracts, Beech Mountian. Grantee: Michael Edmisten. Grantor: Carl, Lane and Doris Edmisten. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 812 of Book 555.
Jan. 19: One tract (0.81 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: David Johnston, Lan Holtsclaw, Kevin and Arlene Foster. Grantor: Adrian and Mary Julian. Excise tax: $210. Page 818 of Book 555.
Jan. 19: Lot 272, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Christopher and Keri Halter. Grantor: John and Birte Hogan, Hogan Trust. Excise tax: $520. Page 849 of Book 555.
Jan. 19: Lot 44, Buckeye Gap, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Angela and Douglas Westmorland. Grantor: Kimberly Alexander and Douglas Towle. Excise tax: $15. Page 892 of Book 555.
Jan. 19: One tract (0.42 acres), Linville. Grantee: Dale Jenkins. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 916 of Book 555.
Jan. 19: Unit 05G, Week 21, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Edward and Darlene Acton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 961 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: Lot 35, Laurel Brook Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Laurie Zarr. Grantor: George Zarr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 993 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: Five tracts (2.10 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Angela and William Jarrett. Grantor: Angela Estep and Angela Jarrett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 996 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: Lot 10, Skiloft, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Carolina Corporation of Palm Beach County. Grantor: Roger and Michele Peterson. Excise tax: $770. Page 1046 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: Lot 24, Unit 2, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Mimi’s Mountain House LLC. Grantor: Susan Brannum. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1059 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: One tract (51.57 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Christopher and Ethan Houston. Grantor: Thomas and Naomi Houston. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1082 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: One tract (103.26 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Christopher and Ethan Houston. Grantor: Thomas and Naomi Houston. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1086 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: Lot 37B, Tynecastle, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Susan Ward. Grantor: Vinod Isaiah and Melissa Kucera. Excise tax: $2,800. Page 1093 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: Lot 1, Unit 5, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Grantor: 501 Moon Run, LLC. Excise tax: $2,520. Page 1114 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: Two tracts (1.39 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Taylor Potter. Grantor: Donald and Anna Potter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1118 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: Lot 202, Block 33, Town of Newland, Linville. Grantee: Armin and Stephanie Houshmandi. Grantor: Jill Thompson, Patrick Ray, Patrick Brent Ray Irrevocable Inter Vivos Trust. Excise tax: $610. Page 1132 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: Lot 31, Westerly Hills, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Gary and Leslie Rohrkaste, Gary and Leslie Rohrkaste Trust. Grantor: Mary Compson, Leslie Rohrkaste, The Mary Lupe Compson Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1156 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: Lot 55, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Heather Littrell. Grantor: Alexander Estrov. Excise tax: $116. Page 1162 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: One tract (0.81 acres), Linville. Grantee: Stephen and Kelly Reddick. Grantor: Terry and Sandra Willetts. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1176 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: One tract (3.00 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Scott and Jasemine Chambers. Grantor: Richard Chambers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1179 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: One tract (2.05 acres), Linville. Grantee: Joseph Trivette. Grantor: Joe and Priscilla Trivette. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1181 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: Lot 41, The Glens of Grandfather, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tama Portaro. Grantor: David Puckett III, David Oliver Puckett III Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1184 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: Lot S47, Sunset Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brent and Jenny Taylor. Grantor: William, Diane, and W.E. Weldon. Excise tax: $524. Page 1205 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: One tract (2.2 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Lynn Singleton and Robert Trivette. Grantor: Brenda Miller. Excise tax: $12. Page 1229 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: Tract 3-A (0.415 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Linda Cramblit. Grantor: Glenn Fabben. Excise tax: $660. Page 1232 of Book 555.
Jan. 20: Lot 7, Mountain Creek, Cranberry. Grantee: David and Karen Marich. Grantor: Kevin and Kimberly Radisewitz, Kevin Richard Radisewitz and Kimberly Marie Radisewitz Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $930. Page 1260 of Book 555.
Jan. 21: Lot VR-16, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Lindy Fabyanic. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $460. Page 1281 of Book 555.
Jan. 21: One tract (13.45 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Margaret and Russell Tremonte. Grantor: Margaret Tremonte and Margaret McMorris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1305 of Book 555.
Jan. 21: Two tracts (0.50 acres), Linville. Grantee: Darla Baker, Dennis, Gilbert and Lori Lewis. Grantor: Richard Lewis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1356 of Book 555.
Jan. 21: One tract (0.62 acres), Linville. Grantee: Timothy and Tracy Brewer. Grantor: Norma Brewer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1359 of Book 555.
Jan. 21: Lot 332, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Lydia Campbell. Grantor: Cheryl Hansen, Cheryl Dyak and Alexander Bajraszewski. Excise tax: $399. Page 1364 of Book 555.
Jan. 21: Unit 26H, Week 17, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Patrick and Kammie Rasnake. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1388 of Book 555.
Jan. 21: Unit 28A, Week 29, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Jimmie and Kristie King, Kristie Jarvis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1391 of Book 555.
Jan. 21: Unit 09D2, Week 42, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Michael and Dawn Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1394 of Book 555.
Jan. 21: Lot 9, Unit 1, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Henry Wansker. Grantor: Philip and Madeleine Howe. Excise tax: $1,050. Page 1399 of Book 555.
Jan. 21: One tract (0.977 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sherry Dellinger. Grantor: Scott and Sherry Dellinger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1402 of Book 555.
Jan. 21: Unit 4, Building A, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicole Scaccia. Grantor: Rebecca Creasey. Excise tax: $249. Page 1421 of Book 555.
Jan. 21: Lot C-100, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicolas and Lauren Wilson. Grantor: George and Madeline Bandy, George Maynard and Madeline R. Bandy Trust. Excise tax: $320. Page 1452 of Book 555.
Jan. 21: One tract (0.11 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Town of Banner Elk. Grantor: JS North Land LLC. Excise tax: $10. Page 1456 of Book 555.
Jan. 22: Six lots, Block B, Carolida Acres, Linville. Grantee: Francis Boden. Grantor: Francis and Violet Boden, Francis W. and Marion Boden Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1467 of Book 555.
Jan. 22: Lot 319, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: John F. Kennedy, John F. Kennedy 2012 Revocable Trust. Grantor: Clifford and Helen Roemer. Excise tax: $430. Page 1489 of Book 555.
Jan. 22: One tract (0.34 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Michael and Leedia Johnson. Grantor: Phillip and Chantae Johnson. Excise tax: $240. Page 1492 of Book 555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.