The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 19: Lot 3, Sugar Overlook, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sheah and Yimin Zhu. Grantor: Holly and Willis Johnson, Floyd Townsend, Martha Eggers. Excise tax: $1,020. Page 1648 of Book 584.
Dec. 19: Lot 66, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Sherman Jr., James Sherman, Anna Lindsay and Robert Lewis. Grantor: William Sherman, William Sherman Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1686 of Book 584.
Dec. 19: Unit 2110, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Auman Real Estate, LLC. Grantor: Linda and Stewart Good. Excise tax: $420. Page 1735 of Book 584.
Dec. 19: Unit F, Bldg, 100, The Crest at Sugar, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shimon Abitbul and Iuliia Gelfer. Grantor: Michael McCorvey. Excise tax: $471. Page 1738 of Book 584.
Dec. 19: One tract (0.28 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Chad and Leah Duncan. Grantor: Angela and Christopher Johnson. Excise tax: $295. Page 1759 of Book 584.
Dec. 19: Lot WR-42, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: JTY Properties, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $540. Page 1775 of Book 584.
Dec. 19: Two tracts (1.11 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Michael and Carmen Lacey. Grantor: Dallas and Kathleen Horney. Excise tax: $160. Page 1778 of Book 584.
Dec. 19: One tract (1.05 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: William Wise. Grantor: Dallas and Kathleen Horney. Excise tax: $390. Page 1781 of Book 584.
Dec. 20: One tract (0.64 acres), Linville. Grantee: Timpanogos, LLC. Grantor: Bradley Platt. Excise tax: $220. Page 1810 of Book 584.
Dec. 20: Lot WR-52, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Seven Blocks N, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $470. Page 1813 of Book 584.
Dec. 20: Lot 15, Two tracts (2.37 acres), Crossnore. Grantee: Victor Festa and Donna Marvelle. Grantor: Daniel Blake Vance. Excise tax: $430. Page 1817 of Book 584.
Dec. 20: Unit 1304, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jamie Moore. Grantor: Maria Rodrigues. Excise tax: $266. Page 1840 of Book 584.
Dec. 20: Unit 4316, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Daniel and Tracy Prendergast. Grantor: Jason and Jennifer Doss. Excise tax: $460. Page 1843 of Book 584.
Dec. 20: Lot 18, Riverwalk BE, Fish Camp, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott Ewing, The Scott Wayne Ewing Living Trust. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 1860 of Book 584.
Dec. 20: Lot 243, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kenneth and Susan Ward. Grantor: Wesley and Deborah Deal. Excise tax: $810. Page 1905 of Book 584.
Dec. 21: Two tracts (33.145 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Thomas Reece. Grantor: Phillips Family Limited Partnership, Thomas Phillips Jr., Jake, JC and Don Phillips. Excise tax: $576. Page 1933 of Book 584.
Dec. 21: Unit 26D, Week 8, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Victor Garlock, Robert Grove, Robert H. Grove Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1957 of Book 584.
Dec. 21: Unit 1106, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: William Karages. Grantor: Maria Rodrigues. Excise tax: $290. Page 1959 of Book 584.
Dec. 21: New Lot 3, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Will Marchant. Grantor: John Milligan, Jr. Excise tax: $565. Page 1979 of Book 584.
Dec. 21: Lot 27A, Tynecastle, Linville. Grantee: Rose Vogel, Rose E. Vogel Revocable Trust, Stefano Savastano, Stefano G. Savastano Revocable Trust. Grantor: Bryan and Anna Hunt. Excise tax: $2,400. Page 1989 of Book 584.
Dec. 22: Lot L-3, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fu Chen, Chien Wu, Fu Chen and Chien Yuan Wu Living Trust. Grantor: Fu Chen and Chien Wu. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1993 of Book 584.
Dec. 22: Lot 173, Sugar Pointe of Cloud Spring Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Kristi Smith. Grantor: Michael Shikany II and Julie Shikany. Excise tax: $360. Page 1995 of Book 584.
Dec. 22: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $198. Page 1999 of Book 584.
Dec. 22: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $426. Page 2002 of Book 584.
Dec. 22: One tract (0.81 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Marcia and Roger Deal. Grantor: John Lavelle Jr. and Emily Lavelle. Excise tax: $1,460. Page 2130 of Book 584.
Dec. 22: Two tracts (0.50 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Emily Billings. Grantor: Dallas Horney Sr. and Kathleen Horney. Excise tax: $300. Page 2150 of Book 584.
