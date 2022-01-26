The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Jan. 19: Lot 70, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mast Capital, LLC. Grantor: Cynthia and Michael Townley, Susan, Tina and Kathleen Acker Walsh. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 702 of Book 572.
Jan. 19: Lot CB48, Indian Lodge Section, Crest of Beech, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Lawrence and Margot Pritchett. Grantor: Pritchett Family of North Carolina LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 707 of Book 572.
Jan. 19: One tract (2.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Thomas Jenkins III, Catherine Jenkins, Thomas Deane Jenkins III and Catherine A. Jenkins Revocable Trust. Grantor: Bernard and Cynthia Sciacca. Excise tax: $300. Page 740 of Book 572.
Jan. 19: One tract (0.346 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Brodie and Kaylee Key. Grantor: US Bank National Association, Mastr Asset-Backed Securities Trust 2007-HE1 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Servcies 2007-HE1, PHH Mortgage Corporation. Excise tax: $169. Page 743 of Book 572.
Jan. 19: Two tracts (1.55 acres), Linville. Grantee: Gamaliel Roblero and Meredith Perez. Grantor: Arthur Williamson Jr. and Melissa Williamson. Excise tax: $440. Page 758 of Book 572.
Jan. 20: Lot 12, Harbor Heights, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Denise Outlaw. Grantor: Donald R. Thompson Trust, Donald and Leone Thompson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 788 of Book 572.
Jan. 20: Two tracts (2.00 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: MAC WC, LLC. Grantor: Lillian Ford. Excise tax: $30. Page 790 of Book 572.
Jan. 20: Two tracts (69.125 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: MAC WC, LLC. Grantor: Lillian Ford, Edith, William, Joyce and Robert Vines. Excise tax: $991. Page 794 of Book 572.
Jan. 20: Lot 7003, Summit Forest Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: R. Edwin Shelton Revocable Trust. Grantor: Edwin and Dorothy Shelton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 801 of Book 572.
Jan. 20: Lot L35, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: ENL35, LLC. Grantor: Elton Vogel. Excise tax: $1,050. Page 830 of Book 572.
Jan. 20: One tract (1.12 acres), Linville. Grantee: Corydon Wilson and Paul Wilson III. Grantor: Corydon Wilson, Paul Wilson Jr. and Paul Wilson III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 848 of Book 572.
