The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Sept. 12: Unit 02, Week 3, The Branches Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Jeffrey Karter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1767 of Book 581.
Sept. 12: One tract (10 acres), Avery. Grantee: Michael and Tyler Palmer, Sherry Souder. Grantor: Francielean Deason. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1771 of Book 581.
Sept. 12: Lot 27, Skiloft, Beech Mountain. Grantee: John Sibson. Grantor: Milissa Sibson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1774 of Book 581.
Sept. 12: Lot 80, Linville Meadows, Linville. Grantee: David Lee and Edith Yarbrough, The David and Edith Yarbrough Living Trust. Grantor: Benny and Virginia Britt, The Benny Patrick Britt and Virginia Murph Britt Revocable Living Trust, Elizabeth Murph, The Elizabeth H. Murph Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1783 of Book 581.
Sept. 12: Two tracts (13.86 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: MAC WC, LLC. Grantor: Thomas Austin Jr., Thomas Austin III, Judy, Jennifer and Alicia Austin Excise tax: $203. Page 1791 of Book 581.
Sept. 12: Four tracts (15.32 acres), Linville Grantee: Connie Hartley. Grantor: Connie and David Hartley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1797 of Book 581.
Sept. 13: See document for description. Grantee: Daniel Clarke. Grantor: Barry Epps, Barry Mitchell Epps Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1835 of Book 581.
Sept. 13: One tract (1.31 acres), Linville. Grantee: Scott and Karen Mosher. Grantor: Dianne Burleson. Excise tax: $37. Page 1838 of Book 581.
Sept. 13: Lot 211, The Meadows, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Russell Post, Russell A. Post Revocable Trust. Grantor: Bruce Murphy, Bruce G. Murphy Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $3,000. Page 1847 of Book 581.
Sept. 13: Lot 283, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Charles Dick. Grantor: Emily and Hill McAlister. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1855 of Book 581.
Sept. 13: Unit 2110, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Charles and Alisha Fox. Grantor: Aaron and Linda Compton. Excise tax: $490. Page 1863 of Book 581.
Sept. 13: 269 Elk Creek Drive, Unit B, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Barbara Vacca, C. Michael Vacca and Barbara J. Vacca Revocable Trust. Grantor: Michael and Barbara Vacca. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1879 of Book 581.
Sept. 13: Lot 99, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marco and Angela Barisone. Grantor: Deborah and Tom Fleckenstein, Deborah Alexander. Excise tax: $99. Page 1882 of Book 581.
Sept. 13: One tract (10.32 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jereme Daniels. Grantor: RD and Patricia Daniels. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1885 of Book 581.
Sept. 13: Three tracts (3.94 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Watcharapong Limsakul and Thitima Tipfun. Grantor: Frankie Needham. Excise tax: $459. Page 1888 of Book 581.
Sept. 14: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $238. Page 1891 of Book 581.
Sept. 14: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $70. Page 1894 of Book 581.
Sept. 14: See document for description. Grantee: Robert and Dana Clark. Grantor: Christopher and Robert Clark, Oscar Acosta. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1897 of Book 581.
Sept. 14: Lot 2, Key Ridge Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: MV Cabin, LLC. Grantor: Thomas and Betty Arnold. Excise tax: $170. Page 1903 of Book 581.
Sept. 14: Lot 195, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John Kearney and Anne Loffert. Grantor: Alan Kimball, Edwin and Doris Spivey, Edwin L. Spivey and Doris Spivey Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $385. Page 1907 of Book 581.
Sept. 14: Unit B, Bldg. 20, The Reserve, Banner Elk. Grantee: Guanghua Liang, Yachao Wang, Wang Yachao, Liang Guanghua. Grantor: John Bannon Jr. and Amy Taylor. Excise tax: $1,372. Page 1915 of Book 581.
Sept. 14: Lot 145, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sagemont Properties, LLC. Grantor: William and Rebecca Mullins. Excise tax: $100. Page 1920 of Book 581.
Sept. 14: One tract (1.296 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Yerachmiel and Ralph Mutchnik. Grantor: Barbara and Sam Tucker, Laurel L. Smith, Laurel A. Smith. Excise tax: $400. Page 1922 of Book 581.
Sept. 14: Lot 1, Big Rough Knob, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Shannon and Anna Burton. Grantor: 6 Rough Knob Loop Drive, LLC. Excise tax: $1,670. Page 1953 of Book 581.
Sept. 14: One tract (10 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Carolyn Clapp, The Carolyn Phillips Clapp Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Carolyn Clapp. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1974 of Book 581.
Sept. 15: Lot 153, Summit Ledges Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Byron Bergren, Byron L. Bergren Living Trust. Grantor: William and Linda McMunn. Excise tax: $420. Page 1979 of Book 581.
Sept. 15: Lot 298, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth and Melissa Bailey. Grantor: Tim and Joni McGurk. Excise tax: $152. Page 1982 of Book 581.
Sept. 15: Lot 15, PR Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gregory and Jennifer Sack. Grantor: Hugh and Murleen Buchanan. Excise tax: $790. Page 1986 of Book 581.
Sept. 15: See document for description. Grantee: Charles and Angela Rupard. Grantor: Jimmy Hicks Jr. and Kim Hicks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2000 of Book 581.
Sept. 15: Lot 3, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Umakanta Satapathy and Chinmayee Nanda. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $190. Page 2004 of Book 581.
Sept. 15: See document for description. Grantee: Barbara Keranen. Grantor: David, James and Samuel Cartner, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2022 of Book 581.
Sept. 15: Lots 48 and 52, Alpendorf, Linville. Grantee: Schott Investments, LLC. Grantor: Paul, Faye and Bessie Hughes. Excise tax: $334. Page 2032 of Book 581.
Sept. 15: One tract (1.09 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Leigh Barlow. Grantor: Johnny and Lyn Connolly. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2035 of Book 581.
Sept. 15: Two tracts (4.9 acres), Sugar Grove. Grantee: Joseph and Aimee Slingerland. Grantor: Juan and Jennifer Tafur. Excise tax: $827. Page 2038 of Book 581.
Sept. 15: Lot 42, Laurel Brook Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Wayne Clement, Wayne B. Clement Revocable Trust. Grantor: Michael and Sydnie Arnold. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2058 of Book 581.
Sept. 15: One tract (1.98 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jean Lapato. Grantor: Danny Cordell Sr., Lori Cordell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2060 of Book 581.
Sept. 16: Unit 3, Concept Three Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Timothy and Nancy Barrier, The Timothy W. Barrier and Nancy K. Barrier Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: George and Melba Andrews. Excise tax: $115. Page 2064 of Book 581.
