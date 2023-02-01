The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Jan. 23: One tract (0.13 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Walter Anderson II and Janet Anderson. Grantor: Donnie and Cathy Iverson. Excise tax: $60. Page 979 of Book 585.
Jan. 23: One tract (1.02 acres), Linville. Grantee: Bernando Sanchez and Hayley Cushman. Grantor: Boma Vacation Rentals, LLC. Excise tax: $384. Page 994 of Book 585.
Jan. 23: Lot 38, The Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bear Claw Cabin, LLC. Grantor: Mark and Debra Bennett. Excise tax: $2,760. Page 1041 of Book 585
Jan. 23: Lot 5, Linville Oaks, Linville. Grantee: Christopher Mooney. Grantor: Linville 34, LLC. Excise tax: $175. Page 1067 of Book 585.
Jan. 23: Lot 5, Unit 12, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Family Gains, LLC. Grantor: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Excise tax: $2,863. Page 1070 of Book 585.
Jan. 24: Lot 35, Unit 6, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: 635 Ridge, LLC. Grantor: Banner Elk Lifestyles, LLC. Excise tax: $930. Page 1078 of Book 585.
Jan. 24: See document for description, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Club Trust, Inc. Grantor: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: $10. Page 1084 of Book 585.
Jan. 24: Lot 10, The Meadows, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Patricia Roberts, Patricia A. Roberts Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Roger and Patricia Roberts, Roger H. Roberts Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1092 of Book 585.
Jan. 24: Tract 2, Author Heights, Toe River. Grantee: Lauri Green, Lauri Butcher. Grantor: Darrin Butcher. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1097 of Book 585.
Jan. 24: Two tracts (2.09 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Tony, Mitzi, Lance and Mildred Huffman, Sharon and Harold Watson. Grantor: Gary and Norma Huffman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1100 of Book 585.
Jan. 24: Two tracts (3.06 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Tony and Mitzi Huffman. Grantor: Sharon and Harold Watson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1104 of Book 585.
Jan. 24: One tract (2.99 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Sharon and Harold Watson. Grantor: Tony and Mitzi Huffman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1108 of Book 585.
Jan. 24: One tract (1.5 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Rachna Nangia. Grantor: Vijay Dua and Rachna Nangia. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1112 of Book 585.
Jan. 25: Unit 2108, Pinnacle Inn & Country Club Condominium, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Europa Investment Properties, LLC. Grantor: Jordan and Laura Winner. Excise tax: $400. Page 1130 of Book 585.
Jan. 25: One tract (0.09 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Shannon Tipton and Thomas Wiseman. Grantor: 131 of Chatham, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1139 of Book 585.
Jan. 25: One tract (0.46 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Matthew and Elizabeth Lindvall. Grantor: 131 of Chatham, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1142 of Book 585.
Jan. 25: See document for description. Grantee: Sibelco North America, Inc. Grantor: Jeffrey Boone. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1145 of Book 585.
Jan. 25: One tract (0.26 acres), Linville. Grantee: Andrews Holdings, LLC. Grantor: B&M Williamson, LLC. Excise tax: $750. Page 1153 of Book 585.
Jan. 26: Unit 102C, Week 31, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: John Moore Jr. and Antonia Moore. Excise tax: $10. Page 1156 of Book 585.
Jan. 26: Unit 105E, Week 44, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Russell and Diane Sink. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1160 of Book 585.
Jan. 26: One tract (3.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Caroline Moretz. Grantor: Brian Jackson. Excise tax: $150. Page 1164 of Book 585.
Jan. 26: Lot 13, Block B, Mountain Villa Estates, Linville. Grantee: Joseph Castengera. Grantor: Cynthia Patterson, Elizabethann Barrier, Vivian Vannoy. Excise tax: $24. Page 1168 of Book 585.
Jan. 26: Lot G12, Silver Springs Farm Townhomes, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul Schaffer, Maria Chiarino, The Maria L. Chiarino Living Trust. Grantor: Paul Schaffer and Maria Chiarino. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1174 of Book 585.
Jan. 26: One tract (0.99 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Flatlanders LLC. Grantor: Michelle and Jody Lovelace. Excise tax: $110. Page 1178 of Book 585.
Jan. 26: Lot 52, M Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: James Baumhover. Grantor: Diana Whitney. Excise tax: $554. Page 1202 of Book 585.
