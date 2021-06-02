The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
May 24: Lot 118, Block F, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph and Michele McCready. Grantor: George and Ver Jean Martin, George H. Martin and Ver Jean C. Martin Living Trust. Excise tax: $536. Page 1773 of Book 560.
May 24: Two tracts (2.08 acres), Linville. Grantee: George and Melba Andrews. Grantor: Billy McKee, Janice and Richard Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1798 of Book 560.
May 24: Five tracts (47.08 acres), Linville. Grantee: JSCOT, LLC and Samantha Reid. Grantor: George and Melba Andrews. Excise tax: $440. Page 1802 of Book 560.
May 24: One tract (0.078 acres), Linville. Grantee: Bien Holtsclaw. Grantor: Roger and Mary Clark. Excise tax: $6. Page 1812 of Book 560.
May 24: Lot 8, Brookwood at Stoneybrook, Banner Elk. Grantee: Leonardo and Teresita Caraballo. Grantor: Cheryl and James Atkins. Excise tax: $80. Page 1818 of Book 560.
May 24: Lot VR19, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jacob and Amanda Shepherd. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $550. Page 1853 of Book 560.
May 25: Lots 19 through 24, Evergreen Acres No. 2, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Timothy and Teresa Lail. Grantor: Margaret Moretz. Excise tax: $16. Page 1943 of Book 560.
May 25: One tract (3.5 acres), Altamont. Grantee: William Coffey. Grantor: Sonya and Ronald Dykes, Sonya Coffey. Excise tax: $30. Page 1945 of Book 560.
May 25: Lot 1, Crooked Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andrew Rein. Grantor: Ray and Rebecca Bolick. Excise tax: $1,900. Page 1950 of Book 560.
May 25: Two parcels (7.75 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Arnett Road Holdings 2021 LLC. Grantor: Michael, Sheila and Mike Ruppard. Excise tax: $500. Page 1981 of Book 560.
May 25: One tract (0.50 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kenneth Benfield Jr. and Cody Hoilman. Grantor: David Morrison and Shanna Goble. Excise tax: $156. Page 1985 of Book 560.
May 25: Two tracts (3.09 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: 1760 Tynecastle Highway 2021, LLC. Grantor: Beech Boys LLC and Beech Boys Two, LLC. Excise tax: $2,000. Page 2002 of Book 560.
May 25: See document for description. Grantee: Scott Tolley. Grantor: Scott and Bruce Tolley, Authurine Tolley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2016 of Book 560.
May 25: One tract (1.04 acres), Linville. Grantee: Charla Allen. Grantor: Betty Brewer, Betty Ellington. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2022 of Book 560.
May 25: Lot 45, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel Tweed-Kent and Linda Yang. Grantor: Robert and Iona Brigham. Excise tax: $580. Page 2024 of Book 560.
May 26: Unit B, Bldg. 45, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vadim Fivkov and Mariia Fivkova. Grantor: Terri Tucker. Excise tax: $310. Page 2055 of Book 560.
May 26: Lot 15, The Villages at Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: David and Catherine Bird, David A. Bird Revocable Trust, Catherine B. Bird Revocable Trust. Grantor: Darrell and Patsy Newton. Excise tax: $2,850. Page 2058 of Book 560.
May 26: Seven lots (10.57 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Alfred Ash II and Jennifer Ash. Grantor: Southwest Home Services, LLC. Excise tax: $240. Page 2081 of Book 560.
May 26: Unit B, Building 4, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joshua McPherson. Grantor: Jason and Alexandra Carriere. Excise tax: $154. Page 2115 of Book 560.
May 26: One tract (2.43 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Green Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Grantor: Samantha Murchison. Excise tax: $16. Page 2134 of Book 560.
May 26: Unit 2211, Pinnacle Inn Country Club and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Christopher and Alice Smith. Grantor: Holly Palm. Excise tax: $367. Page 2137 of Book 560.
May 26: Unit 334, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Holly Palm. Grantor: The Irrevoable Trust Agreement, Bernhard, Maximilian, Duenpen, Susskind. Excise tax: $370. Page 2154 of Book 560.
May 26: Lot 143, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Goran Vidakovic. Grantor: Douglas Matthews. Excise tax: $11. Page 2162 of Book 560.
May 26: Lot 44, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lisa and Christopher Dulski. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $340. Page 2165 of Book 560.
May 27: Unit E124, Week 21, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Diane Wilson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2221 of Book 560.
May 27: Tract 221 Ril. Inc. property, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Robert Cavagnaro. Grantor: John and Kristina Carnesale. Excise tax: $1. Page 2223 of Book 560.
May 27: Lot 213, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Dan and Sarah Hoyle. Grantor: Elizabeth Ward, Terry Myers and E.L. Ward. Excise tax: $628. Page 2242 of Book 560.
May 27: See document for description. Grantee: Sharon Knight. Grantor: John Graham, Sharon Knight. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2276 of Book 560.
May 27: Lot 54, Appletree Ridge Estates, Linville. Grantee: Jennifer Pounds. Grantor: William Close Jr. and Brenda Mickel-Close. Excise tax: $550. Page 2281 of Book 560.
May 27: Tract 8A, Little Elk Creek, Cranberry. Grantee: Barbara Lowe and Tyler Jones. Grantor: Benjamin and Twila Townsend. Excise tax: $54. Page 2303 of Book 560.
May 27: Lot 3, Unit 17, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: LKV, LLC. Grantor: Scott and Simone Lutgert. Excise tax: $6,000. Page 2308 of Book 560.
May 27: One tract (55.34 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Emeral Mountain Development, Inc. Grantor: Emerald Opportunities, Inc. Excise tax: $2,700. Page 2334 of Book 560.
May 27: Lot 78, Oak Hills “D” Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Robert, Sondra Ian Skibbe. Grantor: Gary and Barbara Grothe, Gary R. Grothe and Brabara A. Grothe Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $470. Page 2340 of Book 560.
May 27: Lot 33, Oak Hills D Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Heavenly Mountain Properties, LLC. Grantor: Joseph Pair, Joseph Z. Pair Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $460. Page 2369 of Book 560.
May 27: Lot 70, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Murray Reed. Grantor: Wayne and Brenda Marchant. Excise tax: $320. Page 2388 of Book 560.
May 27: One tract (0.44 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Misty Holtsclaw. Grantor: Jonathan and Brandy Boone. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2392 of Book 560.
May 27: Apt. 3, Building 18, Cluster C, Grandfather Lodge Company Condominium, Linville. Grantee: Connor and Jean Keller. Grantor: Bruce and Erika Ringdahl. Excise tax: $1,130. Page 2401 of Book 560.
