The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Aug. 24: Unit E-112 and E-105, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sherry Hite. Grantor: Alberta Kincaid. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1751 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: Lot F16, Farms at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: Brooks and Patricia Matthews. Excise tax: $100. Page 1759 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: Lot 21, Bear Creek at Linville, Linville. Grantee: Donna Holscher and Franz Holscher Jr. Grantor: Charles and Natalie Campbell. Excise tax: $1,050. Page 1763 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: One tract (1.00 acre), Linville. Grantee: Anna and Derek South. Grantor: Patricia and Norman Potter, Peggy and Ralph Baird. Excise tax: $285. Page 1767 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: Tract 6, Frank Jones Heirs Properties, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: Kenneth Hagie and Kathleen Soulvie. Excise tax: $80. Page 1788 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: Lot 107, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicole and Ryan Shuler. Grantor: Raphael Cinelli and Katherine Morrisette. Excise tax: $63. Page 1796 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: Lot 124, Charter Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: Red Sky Holdings LLC. Grantor: Elton Vogel III. Excise tax: $50. Page 1799 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: Lot 15, Section 4, Mtn. Glen Resort, Linville. Grantee: Avery Development Corporation. Grantor: Jimmie Dye. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1802 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: Lot 10, Section 5A, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Avery Development Corporation. Grantor: C.L. Hughes III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1804 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: Lot A, Townhouse Building T7, Glens of Grandfather, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cody and Tasha Smith. Grantor: Finley Cornett Jr., Glenda Cornett, Roma Vance, Barbara, O’Dell, Beryl, Kevin, Sherri and Lance Wright. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1806 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: Two tracts (0.52 acres), Linville. Grantee: Cody and Tasha Smith. Grantor: Cody and Tasha Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1811 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: One tract (0.814 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Matthew Rhyne, Robin Rhyne Harmon. Grantor: Charles and Lela Rhyne. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1814 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: One tract (2.75 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Matthew Rhyne, Robin Rhyne Harmon. Grantor: Charles and Lela Rhyne. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1817 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: Lot 19, Milford Meadows, Cranberry. Grantee: Tony Shell, Amber Flowers. Grantor: Avery County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. Excise tax: $476. Page 1822 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: Lot 8, Unit 2, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: 218 Linville Holding Company LLC. Grantor: 2008 Ridge Dr. LLC. Excise tax: $600. Page 1846 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: Unit 134, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles, Francie and Mark Dunlap, Mark and Francie Dunlap Living Trust. Grantor: Anthony and Dara Cagle. Excise tax: $185. Page 1849 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: Lot 27R, Summit Park, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jan Mattson and Susan Wingert. Grantor: Paul and Fabiana Lehmann. Excise tax: $5,600. Page 1854 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: Townhome Unit 203, Bear Run, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kent and Aireen Smith. Grantor: Jeffrey Dehart, Revocable Trust of Jeffrey M. Dehart. Excise tax: $675. Page 1859 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: Lor 3, Section 8, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Eric and Kimberly Sichterman. Grantor: ARL Family Limited Partnership, Persimmon Branch Development, Inc., Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $450. Page 1865 of Book 547.
Aug. 24: Lot 3, Water Court IV, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Dianne Dalstein. Grantor: Cheri Pyle, Margaret Schlapkohl, The Margaret P. Schlapkohl Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $790. Page 1890 of Book 547.
Aug. 25: Lot 151, Laurel Hills, Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Carolyn Davenport. Grantor: Jonell Carter. Excise tax: $290. Page 1902 of Book 547.
Aug. 25: Two tracts (40 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: John Ferrell. Grantor: Kenny and Vicki Caraway. Excise tax: $608. Page 1933 of Book 547.
Aug. 25: Lot ES54, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brian and Kathryn Rathbone. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $230. Page 1951 of Book 547.
Aug. 25: Lot F17, Farms at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tundreus Holdings LLC. Grantor: Douglas Michael LLC. Excise tax: $550. Page 1971 of Book 547.
Aug. 25: Unit 100C, Week, 32, Westridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: RC Concepts LLC. Grantor: Dominic and Marcia Parise. Excise tax: $10. Page 2060 of Book 547.
Aug. 25: Unit 100A, Week, 40, Westridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: RC Concepts LLC. Grantor: Gaylord Black. Excise tax: $10. Page 2064 of Book 547.
Aug. 25: Two tracts (0.32 acres), Linville. Grantee: Steven Nelson. Grantor: Daniel, Debby and Daniel Woody. Excise tax: $130. Page 2068 of Book 547.
Aug. 25: Unit 2419, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward Hodgson, Hodgson Family Living Trust. Grantor: Clinton Little. Excise tax: $258. Page 2074 of Book 547.
Aug. 26: Lot T9, Timberline, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert McIntosh. Grantor: Mark and Williams Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $530. Page 2081 of Book 547.
Aug. 26: Lot 25, Views at Cranberry, Cranberry. Grantee: Nancy Astrike, Beatrice Davis. Grantor: Nancy Astrike, Beatrice Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2105 of Book 547.
Aug. 26: Lot 85, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Amy and Trenton Peterson. Grantor: David and Megan Parker. Excise tax: $690. Page 2108 of Book 547.
Aug. 26: Lot 62, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anthony and Judith Tripi. Grantor: Christopher and Deborah Carroll. Excise tax: $459. Page 2128 of Book 547.
Aug. 26: Two tracts, Toe River. Grantee: Wayne Townsend. Grantor: Samuel, Sherry, Douglas and Deborah Dellinger. Excise tax: $120. Page 2131 of Book 547.
Aug. 26: Lot 88, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: EF Nobis Group, Inc. Grantor: Beverly, Michael, Martha, Anne, David, Meredith and Irwin Dennen, Anne and Laef Olson. Excise tax: $660. Page 2167 of Book 547.
Aug. 26: Lot 243R, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Ross III, Rose Chang. Grantor: Paul Rovegno. Excise tax: $1,030. Page 2182 of Book 547.
Aug. 26: Lot 171, Mtn. View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Cassandra Brownell and Kenneth Howard. Grantor: Katherine Liveakos. Excise tax: $355. Page 2194 of Book 547.
Aug. 26: Lot 62, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jorge Viera, Jorge Viera Jr. Grantor: Timothy and Marci Roberts. Excise tax: $290. Page 2196 of Book 547.
Aug. 26: Lot 31, Mountain Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wayne and Genia Barth. Grantor: Douglas and Lisa Cox. Excise tax: $56. Page 2199 of Book 547.
Aug. 26: Lot 99, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Tina Neuzil. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $116. Page 2206 of Book 547.
Aug. 26: One tract (1.18 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Larry Jones and Amy Hernandez. Grantor: Marie’s Trust, John M. Wright. Excise tax: $450. Page 2209 of Book 547.
Aug. 27: One tract (9.76 acres), Linville. Grantee: Carla White. Grantor: Derwin and Connie Keller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2231 of Book 547.
Aug. 27: Lot 6, Key Ridge, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Stephen Beimer, Stephen R. Beimer Revocable Trust. Grantor: Stephen Beimer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2257 of Book 547.
Aug. 27: Lot 245, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: William and Pamela Wilson. Grantor: John and Jeanne Civettini. Excise tax: $500. Page 2261 of Book 547.
Aug. 27: One tract (0.18 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Rosemary Hansel, Benjamin Hansel III. Grantor: Katie and Charity Ingram. Excise tax: $17. Page 2268 of Book 547.
Aug. 27: Lot 4, Lakeview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John and Jeanne Civettini. Grantor: James and Mary Harvey. Excise tax: $728. Page 2272 of Book 547.
Aug. 27: Lot S52, Sunset, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: David Ladic. Grantor: Cynthia Bailes. Excise tax: $660. Page 2279 of Book 547.
Aug. 27: Townhouse #1, Lot 24A, Adams Apple, Banner Elk. Grantee: Francis Bauer III, Nancy Bauer. Grantor: Francis Bauer III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2289 of Book 547.
Aug. 27: Lot 9, Fox Run Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott and Maria Wurtzbacher. Grantor: Purl and Mary Keen. Excise tax: $900. Page 2295 of Book 547.
Aug. 27: Lot 30, Skiloft, Beech Mountain. Grantee: 133 Skiloft, LLC. Grantor: Chris Karrenstein, Lee Baity, Brett Krueger, Emily Pesta. Excise tax: $610. Page 2319 of Book 547.
Aug. 27: Lot 34, Grandfather Mountain Heights, Linville. Grantee: Andrew and Rebecca Donohoe. Grantor: Suzan Roth, The Suzan E. Roth Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,750. Page 2340 of Book 547.
Aug. 28: Lot VV27, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elizabeth and Jeffrey Lindsey. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $390. Page 2366 of Book 547.
Aug. 28: Lot 61, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Adam and Bonnie Staley. Grantor: Timothy and Anne Wepner. Excise tax: $52. Page 2373 of Book 547.
