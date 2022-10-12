The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Oct. 3: Lot VV-2, Vineyard Village Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carolina Drilling, Inc. Grantor: M Five Homes, LLC. Excise tax: $2,700. Page 1101 of Book 582.
Oct. 3: One tract (12.798 acres), Avery. Grantee: Will F. Phinizy Calhoun Jr. Trust, F. Phinizy, Marion and Will Calhoun, Bank of America, NA. Grantor: Bank of America, N.A., Will Calhoun Jr., Will F. Phinizy Calhoun, Jr. Trust, Mary Calhoun. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1105 of Book 582.
Oct. 3: Unit 103B, Week 41, Westridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Norman, Donna and Steve Cathey, The Steve and Donna Cathey Family Trust. Grantor: Norman and Donna Cathey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1114 of Book 582.
Oct. 3: Highland Cottage Lot 10, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Clementi and Poppy Revocable Trust. Grantor: Ellen Berlin. Excise tax: $1,025. Page 1117 of Book 582.
Oct. 3: Unit 2709, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Troy and Portia McDonald. Grantor: Michael and Cynthia Bollenberg. Excise tax: $413. Page 1122 of Book 582.
Oct. 3: One tract (0.154 acres), Avery. Grantee: William Brant Jr. and Sarah Brant. Grantor: RD Home Sales, Inc. Excise tax: $538. Page 1138 of Book 582.
Oct. 3: Unit 1A, Building 23, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Debra Sundin. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $952. Page 1158 of Book 582.
Oct. 4: Lot 4, Fish Camp, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cheryl Cataldo. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $216. Page 1162 of Book 582.
Oct. 4: Unit D, Building 13, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Vicki Franklin. Grantor: Charles Saunders. Excise tax: $960. Page 1165 of Book 582.
Oct. 4: One tract (6.165 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Phillip and Monica Condrey. Grantor: Don and Emma Wiseman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1169 of Book 582.
Oct. 4: Unit 112, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Patrick and Lynda O’Briant. Grantor: Edward and Lori Alessandrini. Excise tax: $310. Page 1171 of Book 582.
Oct. 4: Lot 84, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: James Swinson Jr. and Julie Swinson. Grantor: Walter and Carolyn Furniss. Excise tax: $380. Page 1176 of Book 582.
Oct. 4: Unit 3232, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Patrick and Lynda O’Briant. Grantor: Kimberly and Daniel Thyer, Kimberly Harrison. Excise tax: $251. Page 1181 of Book 582.
Oct. 4: Two tracts, Cranberry. Grantee: Timothy Harris. Grantor: Charles Whittington. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1186 of Book 582.
Oct. 4: Lot WR5, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Lemen III, Susan Williams, The Lemen Family Declaration of Revocable Trust. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $600. Page 1191 of Book 582.
Oct. 4: Lot WR5, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Larry and Susan Williams. Grantor: William Lemen III, Susan Williams, The Lemen Family Declaration of Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1194 of Book 582.
Oct. 4: Lot 5, Bridgeway Section, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Robert Byrd II and Shirley Byrd. Grantor: Thomas and Brenda Daniel, The Thomas and Brenda R. Daniel Trust. Excise tax: $2,750. Page 1198 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: One tract (4.00 acres), Roaring Gap. Grantee: Razorback Ridge, LLC. Grantor: Raeford Garriss III and Susan Garriss. Excise tax: $52. Page 1224 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Unit 104D, Week 40, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Harry and Rachel Bedford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1230 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Lot D178, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Davy Anderson, Carolyne Anderson. Grantor: Sally Schwyn. Excise tax: $480. Page 1251 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Unit A, Building 4, Lodges at Elkmont Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Margarita Raimondo Revocable Trust, Margarita Raimondo. Grantor: Steve and Jill Harvey. Excise tax: $1,270. Page 1276 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Lot O17, Overlook Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Stacey Hutto. Grantor: Jeffrey and Deirdre Stupp. Excise tax: $1,800. Page 1279 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Apt. 3, Building 4, Grandfather Lodge Company Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Daleco Company. Grantor: Allen and Jacelyn Prichard. Excise tax: $1,500. Page 1303 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Lot 121, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Laurie and Daniel Tupponce. Grantor: Michael and Kimberly Wills. Excise tax: $60. Page 1307 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Unit 28A, Week 6, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: David Worth. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1310 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Unit 8A1, Week 40, and Unit 8A2, Week 40, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Deborah Winegar. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1313 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Unit 27B, Week 52, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Elizabeth White and Walter Schulz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1317 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Unit 26H, Week 25, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Kathy Moretz and Brandon Buff. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1322 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Unit 8B, Week 28, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Mary McDaniel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1326 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Unit 25H, Week 12, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Donna Maltry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1330 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Unit 30C, Week 30, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Linda Greene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1333 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Unit 04A, Week 30, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Melissa Lechler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1336 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Unit 27C, Week 30, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Michael and Sandra Jeffery. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1339 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Unit 4H, Week 33, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Gustav Jamison. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1342 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Unit 08B, Week 52, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association. Grantor: William and Carol Hall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1345 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Unit 26G, Week 34, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: James and Shirley Greene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1348 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Unit 26E, Week 15, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Ricky and Dorothy Byrd. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1351 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Unit 25E, Week 37, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: James and Denise Bailey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1354 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Lot 16, Cranberry Cove, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Brenda Daniel, Thomas Daniel and Brenda R. Daniel Trust. Grantor: Edward Murray Jr. and Joan Murrah. Excise tax: $2,590. Page 1408 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Lot WH141, Westerly Hills, Section, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Salomon and Dara Salama. Grantor: Beech Mountain Club. Excise tax: $16. Page 1411 of Book 582.
Oct. 5: Lot 21, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eric and Elizabeth Darnell, H. Eric Darnell Declaration of Trust, Elizabeth C. Darnell Declaration of Trust. Grantor: Herbert and Elizabeth Darnell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1413 of Book 582.
Oct. 6: Lot EC9, Eagle Crest Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen Roy and Shannon Josey. Grantor: Becky and Brian Boron. Excise tax: $520. Page 1418 of Book 582.
Oct. 6: Lot A43A, Mountain Meadow Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeremy and Alana Hubik. Grantor: Stephen and Michelle Proctor Excise tax: $1,760. Page 1426 of Book 582.
Oct. 6: One tract (3.52 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Kenneth Crumley. Grantor: JB Crumley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1485 of Book 582.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.