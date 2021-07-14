The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
July 6: One tract (1.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Jeffrey and Grace Weston. Grantor:North Toe River Investors, LLC. Excise tax: $1. Page 1396 of Book 562.
July 6: Lot 1, Key Ridge Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Donna and Lewis Miller. Grantor: Jeffrey and Carol Jones. Excise tax: $66. Page 1415 of Book 562.
July 6: Two parcels, Linville. Grantee: Sarah and James O’Toole, O’Toole Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Sarah and James O’Toole. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1423 of Book 562.
July 6: Lot O-22, Overlook Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: 344 High Country LLC. Grantor: James and Barbara Powell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1426 of Book 562.
July 6: One tract (7.086 acres), Linville. Grantee: Bradley and Edward Calhoun. Grantor: Thomas Moseley. Excise tax: $72. Page 1432 of Book 562.
July 6: Unit 1A, Building 18, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alisa Brennan. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $852. Page 1435 of Book 562.
July 6: Unit 1, Building B, Elk Knob II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nixie Wilson. Grantor: Betty Crisp and Fred Crisp Jr. Excise tax: $1,120. Page 1452 of Book 562.
July 6: Two tracts (0.38 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Billy, Margaret, Billy T. and Christopher Berry. Grantor: Doug Laws, David Ellis, Heaton Christian Church. Excise tax: $180. Page 1457 of Book 562.
July 6: Unit 1, Building 9, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Margaret Harper and Donald Lendle. Grantor: Ivor and Sandra Hanson. Excise tax: $970. Page 1460 of Book 562.
July 6: One tract (11.34 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kelly Ward and Kevin Wright. Grantor: Danny and Sherry Wright. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1474 of Book 562.
July 6: One tract (1.04 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kelly Ward. Grantor: Danny and Sherry Wright. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1477 of Book 562.
July 6: Lot 49, Mountain Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Kari Timothy, CBT and KAT Living Trust. Grantor: Jorge and Madelyn Giroud. Excise tax: $1,280. Page 1481 of Book 562.
July 6: Unit 4, Building 5, Klonteska Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Craig and Claudia Gorby. Grantor: Richard and Kathleen Zane. Excise tax: $630. Page 1508 of Book 562.
July 7: One tract (9.43 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Arcus and Lina Ollis. Grantor: David and Donna Phillips. Excise tax: $144. Page 1621 of Book 562.
July 7: Timber rights, Roaring Creek. Grantee: Columbia Plywood Corporation. Grantor: April Pittman, David Pittman III, Columbia Plywood Corporation. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1648 of Book 562.
July 7: Lot 147, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Chelsie Donaghy. Grantor: Chad Donaghy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1653 of Book 562.
July 7: Lot 98, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tyler Emery. Grantor: Jeffrey and Angela Flit, Jeffrey and Angela Flit Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,098. Page 1671 of Book 562.
July 7: Unit 2812, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Phillips and Deborah Spaulding. Grantor: Douglas and Kathy Shaver. Excise tax: $504. Page 1688 of Book 562.
July 7: Unit 18, Building E, Skyleaf Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Barry and Cara Zimmerman. Grantor: Anthony and Lydia McCabe. Excise tax: $300. Page 1707 of Book 562.
July 7: One tract (0.972 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sabrina Kees. Grantor: Soren Kees. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1710 of Book 562.
July 7: Lot 2, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Juan and Maria De La Cruz. Grantor: David and George Miller, George R. Miller Trust. Excise tax: $970. Page 1713 of Book 562.
July 7: Revised Lot 30, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Sarah Salvati. Grantor: Linville Land Harbors Property Owners Assocation, Linville Land Harbor, POA. Excise tax: $50. Page 1718 of Book 562.
July 8: Two tracts (10.94 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Kelly Leclaire and Claude Franklin. Grantor: Kelly Leclaire. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1742 of Book 562.
July 8: One tract (0.66 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Rooster’s Crossing, LLC. Grantor: Kevin and Bynthia Williams. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1757 of Book 562.
July 8: One tract (177.23 acres), Linville. Grantee: Shipbaugh Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Shipbaugh Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $1. Page 1770 of Book 562.
July 8: Lot 165, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Justin Partridge. Grantor: Stewart Prather, Stewart Prather Jr., Debra Wells. Excise tax: $198. Page 1775 of Book 562.
July 8: One tract (8.229 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Joshua Dockery. Grantor: Rex Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1782 of Book 562.
July 8: One tract (8.229 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Gary Graham Sr. and Jocelyn Graham. Grantor: Joshua Dockery. Excise tax: $376. Page 1785 of Book 562.
July 8: Unit 18, Building E, The Glen Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Drew and Karen Guffey, The Guffey Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Judy Jewell. Excise tax: $370. Page 1804 of Book 562.
July 8: Apt. Unit 4, Building 7, Grandfather Lodge Condominium, Linville. Grantee: Rodney Sweet. Grantor: Rodney and Joyce Sweet, The Joyce H. Sweet Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1811 of Book 562.
July 8: Deed to a cemetery plot, Montezuma Cemetery, Linville. Grantee: James and Nicki Hastings. Grantor: Montezuma Cemetery Association, Inc., James and Nicki Hastings. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1816 of Book 562.
July 8: One tract (12.24 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michael and Lisa Gragg. Grantor: Glenda Gragg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1842 of Book 562.
July 8: Two tracts (6.87 acres), Linville. Grantee: Doug and Kelly Gragg. Grantor: Glenda Gragg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1846 of Book 562.
July 8: One tract (1.05 acres), Linville. Grantee: Mike, Lisa, Doug and Kelly Gragg. Grantor: Glenda Gragg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1850 of Book 562.
July 8: One tract (1.78 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Henry Johnson. Grantor: Karen Dean. Excise tax: $130. Page 1863 of Book 562.
July 8: Two tracts, Avery County. Grantee: Harry Smith. Grantor: Lisa Jones, Roy Smith. Excise tax: $57. Page 1866 of Book 562.
July 8: One tract (2.74 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Clydia and Joshua Bolick. Grantor: Melissa and Wallie Randolph, Ethelene Ray. Excise tax: $74. Page 1869 of Book 562.
July 8: Lot 33, Tynecastle, Banner Elk. Grantee: Keith and Nancy Miller. Grantor: Judith and Robert Schwebke. Excise tax: $480. Page 1874 of Book 562.
July 8: Lot 152, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Cynthia Ledbetter. Grantor: Gregory, Vickie, Geoffrey and Shannon Johnson. Excise tax: $458. Page 1880 of Book 562.
July 8: Lot VV4, Vineyard Village Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Winery, LLC. Grantor: Barbara and Jonathan Lindsey. Excise tax: $360. Page 1896 of Book 562.
July 8: Lot L15, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Pine Creek Properties USA, LLC. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $24. Page 1899 of Book 562.
July 8: Lot LL10, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Pine Creek Properties USA, LLC. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $150. Page 1902 of Book 562.
July 8: Lot 351, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Phillip and Janet Noto. Grantor: Hollace Staren. Excise tax: $420. Page 1905 of Book 562.
July 8: Three tracts (12.09 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Eric and Laura Wright. Grantor: Carl and Nancy Wright. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1921 of Book 562.
