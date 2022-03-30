The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 21: Unit 2009, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward Kramer, George R. Barber Jr., and EGKGRB Living Trust. Grantor: Edward Kramer, George Barber Jr. and G. Raymond Barber. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2369 of Book 574.
March 21: Lot ES-20, Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Allison and Rene Schoen. Grantor: Robert Wick, Allison and Rene Schoen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2426 of Book 574.
March 21: Unit 302, Bldg. A, Carolina North Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Li Yixing and Eric Toepper. Grantor: Hope Abbott. Excise tax: $774. Page 2428 of Book 574.
March 22: Lot 10, Chestnut Falls, Beech Mountain. Grantee: McKenzie Clarke. Grantor: First Community Bank, Highlands Union Bank. Excise tax: $49. Page 2453 of Book 574.
March 22: Log G-65, Great Camp Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jacob and Tanis Lawson. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $1,080. Page 2456 of Book 574.
March 22: Unit 2116, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andrew Salvador. Grantor: Coyd and Cynthia Vance. Excise tax: $499. Page 2463 of Book 574.
March 22: One tract (24.27 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lucas and Jacqueline Henderson. Grantor: Ned Isaacs. Excise tax: $180. Page 2493 of Book 574.
March 22: One tract (0.78 acres), Linville. Grantee: Truman Hobbs Jr., Truman Hobbs III, Samuel Hobbs and The Truman M. Hobbs Jr. 2021 Trust. Grantor: Truman Hobbs Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 16 of Book 575.
March 23: One tract (4.05 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jody and Cherie Johnson. Grantor: Jody and Cherie Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 22 of Book 575.
March 23: Lot 347, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Rodger and Donna Adams. Grantor: Wayne and Nancy Sharpe. Excise tax: $700. Page 27 of Book 575.
March 23: Two tracts (3.08 acres), Linville. Grantee: State of North Carolina. Grantor: Stillmeadow, LLC. Excise tax: $90. Page 34 of Book 575.
March 23: Lot 4, Restoration Falls, Cranberry. Grantee: Barry and Linda Sutton. Grantor: Jane Faulkner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 44 of Book 575.
March 23: Lot 8, George E. Moody Subdivision, Cranberry. Grantee: Jane Faulkner. Grantor: Barry and Linda Sutton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 46 of Book 575.
March 23: Unit 2801, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Harris, Franciano Cruzeiro. Grantor: Vladimir Bravo and Jessika Avila. Excise tax: $450. Page 48 of Book 575.
March 23: Unit C, Building 4, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Murphy and Laura Mann. Grantor: Katherine Magoutas. Excise tax: $850. Page 70 of Book 575.
March 24: Lot G4, Grover Section, Woodland Meadows of Beech Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Maria Mcconchie. Grantor: Susan and Thomas Tourish. Excise tax: $1,230. Page 163 of Book 575.
March 24: One tract (1.15 acres), Linville. Grantee: Angela Cole and David Padilla. Grantor: Samantha and Clayton Benfield. Excise tax: $1,142. Page 196 of Book 575.
March 24: One tract (3.00 acres), Altamont. Grantee: John Vance Jr.. Grantor: Deborah, Daniel, Dorothy and Herman France, Deborah Cloyd. Excise tax: $30. Page 259 of Book 575.
March 24: One tract (9.42 acres), Altamont. Grantee: John Vance Jr. Grantor: John Vance Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 262 of Book 575.
March 24: Lot G66, Great Camp at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jack Bragin. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $800. Page 321 of Book 575.
