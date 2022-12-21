The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 12: Lot C44, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kirby and Charles Crotts. Grantor: Four Corners of Charlotte, LLC. Excise tax: $1,570. Page 1109 of Book 584.
Dec. 12: One tract (1.45 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Town Tavern of Banner Elk Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Excalibur Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $1,598. Page 1128 of Book 584.
Dec. 12: Lot 7, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Yardy Williams, The Yardy T. Williams Trust. Grantor: Yardy and Barbara Williams. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1132 of Book 584.
Dec. 12: One tract (0.44 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Erin Wilson. Grantor: Steven Norton and Rebecca Carrier. Excise tax: $584. Page 1136 of Book 584.
Dec. 12: Lot 2, Banner Elk. Grantee: Abraham Gonzalez and Rosa Mendoza. Grantor: Jones Construction, Inc. Excise tax: $920. Page 1165 of Book 584.
Dec. 12: One tract (0.45 acres), Linville. Grantee: Carolyn Williamson. Grantor: Mary Smith. Excise tax: $110. Page 1187 of Book 584.
Dec. 12: Lot 303, Block 30, Linville. Grantee: Carolyn Williamson. Grantor: Banner Family, LLC. Excise tax: $92. Page 1189 of Book 584.
Dec. 13: Lot WR-27, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Samuel Storey. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $288. Page 1195 of Book 584.
Dec. 13: One tract (7.29 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: John Miller IV and Thomas Miller. Grantor: John Miller IV, John Miller Sr. and Thomas Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1198 of Book 584.
Dec. 13: Lot WR-21, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gloria Young. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $440. Page 1203 of Book 584.
Dec. 13: One tract (0.59 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kevin Foster. Grantor: Betty Johnson, Kaye Treadway and Mary Cook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1242 of Book 584.
Dec. 13: Unit C, Building 9, Skyleaf Mountain Villas Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marla Properties, LLC. Grantor: Ann Edwards, A.W. Edwards Jr., The A.W. Edwards Jr. Trust, The Ann Edwards Trust. Excise tax: $600. Page 1299 of Book 584.
Dec. 13: Lot 44A, Block B, Section No. 1, Alpendorf, Linville. Grantee: Judy Jones. Grantor: James and Colleen Harris. Excise tax: $70. Page 1305 of Book 584.
Dec. 13: One tract (1.14 acres), Linville. Grantee: Matthew Johnson and Jamie Jennings. Grantor: Dustin and Brittany Clawson. Excise tax: $320. Page 1307 of Book 584.
Dec. 13: One tract (0.798 acres), Avery. Grantee: Quitman Properties, LLC. Grantor: Jane Johnson. Excise tax: $99. Page 1330 of Book 584.
Dec. 13: One tract (1.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Larry Smith. Grantor: Sheldon, Michelle and Mae Brooks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1334 of Book 584.
Dec. 14: One tract (0.61 acres), Linville. Grantee: First Fairway, LLC. Grantor: George Thompson, George Kennedy Thompson Personal Residence Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1349 of Book 584.
Dec. 14: One tract (0.61 acres), Linville. Grantee: First Fairway, LLC. Grantor: Kathylee Thompson, Kathylee Thompson Personal Residence Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1352 of Book 584.
Dec. 14: Lot 15, Section D, Alpendorf, Linville. Grantee: Eric and Catherine McGee. Grantor: Barbara Artrip. Excise tax: $458. Page 1355 of Book 584.
Dec. 14: Lot 14, Apple Tree Ridge, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Janice Robinson, Janice L. Robinson Revocable Trust. Grantor: Janice Robinson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1359 of Book 584.
Dec. 14: Unit D, Bldg. A, Springhouse Villas Condominiums, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Bryan and Jennifer Joyner. Grantor: Springhouse DPFD, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1364 of Book 584.
Dec. 14: Unit C, Building 29, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wendy White. Grantor: Larry Grosman. Excise tax: $1,030. Page 1367 of Book 584.
Dec. 14: One tract (0.955 acres), Avery. Grantee: Melissa and Adam Taylor. Grantor: Benjamin and Jennifer Wise. Excise tax: $520. Page 1389 of Book 584.
Dec. 15: Lot 2, Elk Creek at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul Joseph Custom, Inc. Grantor: Elk Creek Development Company of Banner Elk, LLC. Excise tax: $335. Page 1406 of Book 584.
Dec. 15: Lot 7, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Akash and Agkta Patel. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $140. Page 1417 of Book 584.
Dec. 15: Cluster 11, Adams Apple, Avery. Grantee: Aubri Daggett. Grantor: John Coyle and Belinda Hancock. Excise tax: $660. Page 1419 of Book 584.
Dec. 15: Lot WR38, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brandon and Wendy Allen. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $326. Page 1427 of Book 584.
Dec. 15: One tract (6.222 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Kevin and Billy Whittington. Grantor: Doris and Billy Whittington. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1430 of Book 584.
Dec. 15: Unit 8, Week 41, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sydney and Emily Dursse. Grantor: The Branches Condominium Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1433 of Book 584.
Dec. 15: Unit 13, Week 16, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Sharon Amoruso, Robert A. Amoruso and Sharon A Amoruso Declaration of Trust. Grantor: The Branches Condominium Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1435 of Book 584.
Dec. 15: Lot WR44, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: TPWH Red Sky, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $1,500. Page 1437 of Book 584.
Dec. 15: Lot 12, portion of Lot 11, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kevin and Allison Misiewicz. Grantor: Anne Simpson. Excise tax: $800. Page 1440 of Book 584.
Dec. 15: Lot 128, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Stewart and Erin Valentine. Grantor: Paul and Lisa Polhill. Excise tax: $1,130. Page 1473 of Book 584.
Dec. 15: Lot F4, Farms Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Ellen Annette. Grantor: Michael and Lindsay Graves. Excise tax: $370. Page 1504 of Book 584.
