The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 22: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $426. Page 2002 of Book 584.
Dec. 22: One tract (0.81 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Marcia and Roger Deal. Grantor: John Lavelle Jr. and Emily Lavelle. Excise tax: $1,460. Page 2130 of Book 584.
Dec. 22: Two tracts (0.50 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Emily Billings. Grantor: Dallas Horney Sr. and Kathleen Horney. Excise tax: $300. Page 2150 of Book 584.
Dec. 28: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $306. Page 2211 of Book 584.
Dec. 28: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $664. Page 2214 of Book 584.
Dec. 28: See document for description. Grantee: Rankin Linville, LLC. Grantor: Alexander Rankin III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2259 of Book 584.
Dec. 28: One tract (482.05 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: United States of America. Grantor: The Trust for Public Land. Excise tax: $4,440. Page 2265 of Book 584.
Dec. 28: Three tracts (4.62 acres), Toe River. Grantee: B. Church Rentals, LLC. Grantor: Sue Johnson. Excise tax: $1,700. Page 2271 of Book 584.
Dec. 28: Lot 303, Block 30, Lot 305, Block 30 and one tract (0.45 acres), Linville. Grantee: Carolyn Williamson. Grantor: Carolyn Williamson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2280 of Book 584.
Dec. 28: Lot 4, Ridgeview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Deborah Aiken. Grantor: Pamela Aiken. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2285 of Book 584.
Dec. 28: Two tracts (0.72 acres), Linville. Grantee: Ronald and Donna Britt. Grantor: Jon and Sandra Yoder. Excise tax: $360. Page 2287 of Book 584.
Dec. 28: See document for description. Grantee: Carter Macbain. Grantor: Carter Macbain, W. Lester Brooks Jr., W. Lester Brooks III, Janet Dudley, W. Lester Brooks Jr. Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2290 of Book 584.
Dec. 28: Unit 15, Building D, Skyleaf Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Magnolia Blossom Properties, LLC. Grantor: Natalie and James Gotlibowski, Natalie Flinchum. Excise tax: $490. Page 2296 of Book 584.
Dec. 28: Lot 9, Linville. Grantee: Macbain Family, LLC. Grantor: Carter Macbain and George Macbain IV. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2299 of Book 584.
Dec. 28: Lot 28, Views at Cranberry, Cranberry. Grantee: East Carolina University Real Estate Foundation, Inc. Grantor: Richard Twilley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2339 of Book 584.
Dec. 29: Three tracts, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Cheryl Shankin. Grantor: James and Jane Ray. Excise tax: $593. Page 2350 of Book 584.
Dec. 29: Lot 106, Block 9, Town of Newland, Linville. Grantee: Joshua Calvert. Grantor: Three Nails Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $80. Page 2372 of Book 584.
Dec. 29: Unit 5, The Park at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagle Park Investments, LLC. Grantor: Matthew and Meredith Elliott, Meredith Dolhare. Excise tax: $2,200. Page 2378 of Book 584.
Dec. 29: Unit 2511, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Enrique and Kseniya Bueno. Grantor: Gibran Ali and Safa Munim. Excise tax: $560. Page 2381 of Book 584.
Dec. 30: One tract (1.916 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jean Vance. Grantor: Michael Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2405 of Book 584.
Dec. 30: Lot 62, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Randall Arms, Jr. and Renee Arms, Randall Arms, Jr. Declaration of Trust, Renee Keller Arms Revocable Trust. Grantor: Coman Falls, Jr. Excise tax: $7. Page 2408 of Book 584.
Dec. 30: One tract (7.21 acres), Avery. Grantee: Lanny and Anna Davis, The Lanny and Anna Davis Living Trust. Grantor: Lanny and Anna Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2411 of Book 584.
Dec. 30: Unit 101D, Week 20, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward and Linda Gill, Robert Gill. Grantor: Robert Sellers Jr., Sheila Sellers, Robert Sellers III, Nancy and Christopher Stephens. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2414 of Book 584.
Dec. 30: Unit 201C, Week 22, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward and James Gill. Grantor: Robert Sellers Jr., Sheila Sellers, Robert Sellers III, Nancy and Christopher Stephens. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2420 of Book 584.
Dec. 30: Lot 220, Sugar Pointe at Cloud Spring Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark Bruno, Kathleen Reed. Grantor: Ryan Burch. Excise tax: $130. Page 2426 of Book 584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.