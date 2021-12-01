The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 22: Unit 3305, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Kara and Scott Balsitis. Grantor: Arty and Kareen Burd. Excise tax: $360 Page 1560 of Book 569.
Nov. 22: Lot 14, River Run, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michelle and Justin Caplan, The Michelle H. Caplan Revocable Trust, The Justin Caplan Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Monica and Kelly Hallman, Sherrill Goss, The W. Sherrill Goss Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,201. Page 1588 of Book 569.
Nov. 22: Lot 187, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: GMC Solutions LLC. Grantor: James and Barbara Kale, James E Kale and Barbara A. Kale Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $76. Page 1618 of Book 569.
Nov. 22: One tract (21.85 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Bryan Anderson. Grantor: Shirley and Allen Harmon. Excise tax: $590. Page 1620 of Book 569.
Nov. 22: Apt. Unit No. 3, Bldg. 9, Grandfather Lodge Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Kenneth and Jennifer King. Grantor: Bruce and Rebecca Moline. Excise tax: $480. Page 1687 of Book 569.
Nov. 22: Unit 232, Sugar Mountain Ski & Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: JJD Investment Group, LLC. Grantor: Haven Presley. Excise tax: $496. Page 1727 of Book 569.
Nov. 22: One tract (1.732 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: McManus and Associates Realty, LLC. Grantor: Marsha and David McManus. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1730 of 568.
Nov. 22: Lot 124, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Philip and Tami Puma, Puma Family Legacy Trust. Grantor: Philip and Tami Puma. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1732 of Book 569.
Nov. 22: Lot 5, Emerald Court, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lamar and Pat Bell. Grantor: Charles and Susan Mason. Excise tax: $235. Page 1734 of Book 569.
Nov. 22: One tract (1.838 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Jonathan and Victoria Bowman. Grantor: Gregory Heaton Jr. and Jessica Heaton. Excise tax: $894. Page 1739 of Book 569.
Nov. 22: Lot 290, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kay Owens. Grantor: Kay, David and Adaluz Sherwood. Excise tax: $474. Page 1754 of Book 569.
Nov. 23: Cottage B of Elk Grove (0.27 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Signature Mountain Homes LLC. Grantor: Lesken, LLC. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 1776 of Book 569.
Nov. 23: Unit 12, Shallowford Walk Building 2 Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: GMAN Properties, LLC. Grantor: Lee-Rowland Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $530. Page 1830 of Book 569.
Nov. 23: Lot A26, Sunset Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Michelle Minor. Grantor: Serenity Custom Homes LLC. Excise tax: $2,680. Page 1837 of Book 569.
Nov. 23: Unit 8, Shallowford Walk Building 2 Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Marjorie Mudri. Grantor: Lee-Rowland Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $520. Page 1839 of Book 569.
Nov. 23: Unit 11-803, Sugar Mountain Ski & Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Lisa Starnes. Grantor: Michael Moore. Excise tax: $340. Page 1865 of Book 569.
Nov. 23: Lot 160, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Johnny and Nancy Hasty. Grantor: Stephen and Teresa Bridges. Excise tax: $580. Page 1891 of Book 569.
Nov. 24: Unit 832, Sugar Mountain Ski & Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bettina Dietrich, The Bettina S. Dietrich Revocable Trust. Grantor: C&C Investments of NC, LLC. Excise tax: $510. Page 1962 of Book 569.
Nov. 24: Two parcels, Linville. Grantee: Danny Cole and Patricia Hopper. Grantor: Betty Cole. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1987 of Book 569.
Nov. 24: Lot 317 and 318, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Jennifer Skinner. Grantor: Jennifer and Drew Skinner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2006 of Book 569.
Nov. 24: One tract (1.00 acres), Avery. Grantee: Ronald and Cynthia Bauguess. Grantor: Janet and William Barriger, Jay Fox. Excise tax: $28. Page 2037 of Book 569.
