The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 30: Lot 3, The Reserve, Banner Elk . Grantee: Craggy Pointe LLC. Grantor: Perl and Teresa Wonn. Excise tax: $70. Page 2424 of Book 541.
March 30: Lot 199, Buckeye Gap, Beech Mountain. Grantee: George Ziberna. Grantor: Judy Ziberna. Excise tax: $5. Page 2452 of Book 541.
March 30: Lot 11, Deer Creek Falls, Banner Elk. Grantee: Guy and Shirley Titman, Guy F. Titman and Shirley H. Titman Living Trust. Grantor: Kelly and Robert Carl. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2455 of Book 541.
March 30: Lot B, Woodland II, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Jima nd Marsha Lindsey. Grantor: John and Nancy Maloney. Excise tax: $1,196. Page 2460 of Book 541.
March 30: Two tracts (0.50 acres), Linville. Grantee: Ruben Ruiz and Amanda Reyes. Grantor: Brooks Constance Dellinger. Excise tax: $350. Page 2482 of Book 541.
March 30: One tract (5.27 acres), Linville. Grantee: Dianne Helton. Grantor: Judy and Melvin Link. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1 of Book 542.
March 30: One tract (17 acres), Linville. Grantee: Nicholaus Boone and Daniel Johnson. Grantor: John and Mary Buie, Wiley and Susan Ballard. Excise tax: $88. Page 6 of Book 542.
March 30: Unit 3207, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Tippett Properties LLC. Grantor: William Ament. Excise tax: $152. Page 11 of Book 542.
March 31: One tract (1.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Charlie and Donna Townsend. Grantor: David and Lois Grindstaff. Excise tax: $240. Page 40 of Book 542.
March 31: Unit E, Building 2, Lodges at Elkmont Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Enoul and Joanne Jumonville. Grantor: Robert Patton and Bradley Smith. Excise tax: $418. Page 65 of Book 542.
March 31: Lot 58, Mountain View B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John and Sandra Monaco. Grantor: Michael and Marcia Beaulieu. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 88 of Book 542.
March 31: Lot 45, Grandfather Golf and Country Club, Linville. Grantee: Ellen Leitch, Ellen W. Leitch Trust. Grantor: Charles Fuller Jr., Vickie Fuller, Charles W. Fuller Jr. and Vickie V. Fuller Revocable trust. Excise tax: $4,200. Page 90 of Book 542.
April 1: Lot 10, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carpe Haven LLC. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $370. Page 116 of Book 542.
April 1: Lot 5, Alpine Creek, Cranberry. Grantee: Michael Merrilees. Grantor: John and Sandra Sosby. Excise tax: $65. Page 144 of Book 542.
April 1: Lot 38, Woodland Hills, Cranberry. Grantee: David and Linda Turner. Grantor: George and Valerie Altman. Excise tax: $15. Page 166 of Book 542.
April 1: One tract (0.92 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Matthew and Sonya Hartley. Grantor: Robert Hicks and Abigail Olutusin. Excise tax: $114. Page 169 of Book 542.
April 1: Unit 2A, Building 16, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Carolyn Anderson. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties LLC. Excise tax: $922. Page 191 of Book 542.
April 1: Unit 104A, Week 22, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Bruce and Julianne Bonner. Excise tax: $10. Page 196 of Book 542.
April 2: One tract (0.36 acres), Linville. Grantee: Walker and Vivian Carswell. Grantor: Michael and Jacqueline Nelson. Excise tax: $330. Page 225 of Book 542.
April 2: Lot 40, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Asher Alston. Grantor: Midland Trust Company, Jeremy Handysides #1702808, Jeremy Handysides, Mark and Lavinia Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $219. Page 236 of Book 542.
April 2: One tract (32.1 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Gregory McClellan. Grantor: Wilma Biggerstaff and Virginia McClellan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 266 of Book 542.
April 2: Lot 40, Tynecastle, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Coulter, Robert K. Coulter Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Robert Coulter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 270 of Book 542.
April 3: Lot 10, Atalihi Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Judith Violet. Grantor: Wofford Enterprises Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 303 of Book 542.
April 3: One tract (1.12 acres), Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Mary McAuliffe. Grantor: Wofford Enterprises Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 306 of Book 542.
April 3: Lot 4, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ann Parrott, Ruth Camp, James Turner III and Frank Turner. Grantor: Ann Parrott, Ruth Camp, Ann Turner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 319 of Book 542.
April 3: Three tracts (16.27 acres), Linville. Grantee: Harold Baird, Ann Butler and Boyd Baird. Grantor: Baird Family Limited Partnership and Harold Baird. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 323 of Book 542.
