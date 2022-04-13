The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
April 4: Lot R19, Ridgeline Village Section, The Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: 111 Eagle Meadow Path, LLC. Grantor: Monte and Mary Pierce, Monte J. Pierce and Mary E. Pierce Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $3,850. Page 1567 of Book 575.
April 4: One tract (2.30 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Michelle Buchanan. Grantor: Larry and Glenna Puckett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1590 of Book 575.
April 4: Unit 36, Building G, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: R&T Property Holding LLC. Grantor: John and Anne Butchart. Excise tax: $370. Page 1593 of Book 575.
April 4: One tract (2.11 acres), Linville. Grantee: Carl, Melissa, Frank and Johanna Taylor. Grantor: Joseph and Amy Ambrose. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1597 of Book 575.
April 4: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $270. Page 1601 of Book 575.
April 4: One tract (9.86 acres), Linville. Grantee: Carl and Thomas Austin, Austin Avery County Property Revocable Trust. Grantor: Carol and Thomas Austin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1617 of Book 575.
April 4: Lots 143 and 144, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carl, Melissa, Frank and Johanna Taylor. Grantor: Joseph and Amy Ambrose. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1619 of Book 575.
April 4: Two tracts (2.737 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jonathan Rivers. Grantor: Jonathan Rivers, Elwood and Sarah Singleton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1651 of Book 575.
April 4: Lot 47, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Wayne and Jamie Taylor. Grantor: Wayne Taylor. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1668 of Book 575.
April 4: Lot 45, Mountain Meadows, Linville. Grantee: West Beach Str. LLC and William Faeth. Grantor: Copper Shanty, LLC. Excise tax: $3,200. Page 1670 of Book 575.
April 4: Lots 16 and 17, River Run, Avery County. Grantee: David Zub. Grantor: Justo and Lazara Hernandez. Excise tax: $2,400. Page 1696 of Book 575.
April 4: Lot C55, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Chapel Hill Investment Properties, LLC. Grantor: Joseph and Leeann Plumer. Excise tax: $240. Page 1760 of Book 575.
April 4: Lot 17, Chappell Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Majestic Properties, LLC. Grantor: Emerald Mountain Development, Inc. Excise tax: $650. Page 1763 of Book 575.
April 5: Unit No. 8, Bldg. C, The Timbers Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Sharon Harms. Grantor: Jeffrey Luck Jr. and Stephanie Luck. Excise tax: $480. Page 1784 of Book 575.
April 5: Unit 10, Interval 52, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: William Bowland Jr. and Patricia Bowland, Linda and John Batchelor, Linda Thompson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1787 of Book 575.
April 5: Tract 5, Phase II, The Views at Cranberry, Cranberry. Grantee: Cub Lands LLC. Grantor: Herman Lorenz, Lorenz Family Trust. Excise tax: $80. Page 1791 of Book 575.
April 5: Lot 39, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Running Bear Properties, LLC. Grantor: Bear Run Properties, Inc. Excise tax: $138. Page 1794 of Book 575.
April 5: Unit A, Bldg. 11, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ronnie and Laurie Labrato, The Labrato Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Ronnie and Laurie Labrato. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1801 of Book 575.
April 5: Lot 18, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: LPP Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Lifestyle Property Partners, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1804 of Book 575.
April 5: Lot A, Mountain Lifestyles Development Corp, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Joyce Hershorn, Joyce B. Hershorn Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Longview Lookout, LLC. Excise tax: $680. Page 1817 of Book 575.
April 5: Unit 4A, Week 50, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Patricia and Myles Gilsenan. Excise tax: $8. Page 1845 of Book 575.
April 5: Unit 4, Building 2, Misty Woods Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew Dugas and Mackenzie King. Grantor: Terry and Tricia Taylor. Excise tax: $512. Page 1848 of Book 575.
April 5: Lot C31, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mario and Debra Castro, Mario Castro and Debra Castro Revocable Trust. Grantor: Fiona Hall. Excise tax: $260. Page 1870 of Book 575.
April 5: Two tracts (8.77 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sherry Burleson. Grantor: John Moseley Jr., Alexa, Jane and Michele Moseley, Michele Grace Moseley Trust. Excise tax: $220. Page 1884 of Book 575.
April 6: Lot 81, Section 1, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: 143 Skyview, LLC. Grantor: William and Victoria Futral. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1893 of Book 575.
April 6: One tract (4.06 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Charles and Lauren Hoilman. Grantor: Laurie Walmsley and Anthony Brunetti. Excise tax: $36. Page 1896 of Book 575.
April 6: Lot 37, Skiway, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Tarah Lewis and Russell Yocum. Grantor: Edith and David Shroup, Edith J. Shroup Trust. Excise tax: $180. Page 1899 of Book 575.
April 6: Lot G-30, Great Camp Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Banner Elk Ventures, LLC. Grantor: Veronica Barba, The Veronica Barba Living Trust. Excise tax: $950. Page 1905 of Book 575.
April 6: Unit A, Brookhill II Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Barbara Burnstine, First Restatement of the Barbara F. Burnstine Living Trust. Grantor: Edward Rosasco, The Edward J. Rosasco Amended and Restated Revocable Inter Vivos Trust. Excise tax: $100. Page 1910 of Book 575.
April 6: One tract (0.12 acres), Linville. Grantee: Tara and Stephen Campbell, The Tara H. Campbell Trust. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: $15. Page 1914 of Book 575.
April 6: Lot 100, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: George and Caroline Price. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $600. Page 1919 of Book 575.
April 6: Unit B, Building 4, Reserve II at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Werner and Theresa Vetsch, Vetsch Family Living Trust. Grantor: Werner and Theresa Vetsch. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1934 of Book 575.
April 6: One tract (0.32 acres), Linville. Grantee: Preston Brown. Grantor: Robin and Gary Burleson. Excise tax: $17. Page 1939 of Book 575.
April 6: One tract (0.59 acres), Linville. Grantee: Mo’s Boots Incorporated. Grantor: The Storehouse, LLC. Excise tax: $320. Page 1957 of Book 575.
April 6: One tract (3.98 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Bradley and Branden Underwood. Grantor: Thelma McLean. Excise tax: $450. Page 1965 of Book 575.
April 6: One tract (1.20 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Christopher Benfield. Grantor: Willie Guinn. Excise tax: $370. Page 1976 of Book 575.
April 7: One tract (0.12 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: David and Trina Vance. Grantor: Pamela and Joseph Griner, Faynita Johnson, Sheree and John Kayden, Jerry and Kimberly Johnson. Excise tax: $100. Page 1993 of Book 575.
April 7: Two tracts (8.917 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jonathan Priestino. Grantor: Priestino Investment Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2024 of Book 575.
April 7: Lots 80 and 84, Buckeye Gap, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Byrd-Cannon Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Angela and Douglas Westmorland. Excise tax: $1,585. Page 2027 of Book 575.
April 7: Lot 81, Section One, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: 143 Skiview, LLC Grantor: William and Victoria Futral. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2030 of Book 575.
April 7: Lot Nos. 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19, CE Huntley Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Crystal and Roger Hicks, Jessica and Matthew Daniels. Grantor: Mary McKinney. Excise tax: $40. Page 2052 of Book 575.
April 7: One tract (19.05 acres), Linville. Grantee: Anne Love. Grantor: Anne Love, Margaret Penland, Margaret Guy Penland Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2055 of Book 575.
April 7: Lot C57, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Luis Hidalgo. Grantor: Axel and Megan Reichert. Excise tax: $260. Page 2074 of Book 575.
April 7: Lot 137, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Lawrence and Susan Gray. Grantor: Carol Cote. Excise tax: $340. Page 2126 of Book 575
April 7: Lot 43, Woodland Hills, Cranberry. Grantee: John and Gail Swan, The Swan Family Trust. Grantor: John and Edward Swan, John Swan Jr., Janis Swan, The John B. Swan and Janis H. Swan Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2128 of Book 575.
April 7: Unit 4107, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Robert and Jill Young. Grantor: Richard Whelpley Jr. and Sharon Whelpley. Excise tax: $270. Page 2131 of Book 575.
April 7: Lot 45, Woodland Hills, Cranberry. Grantee: John and Gail Swan, The Swan Family Trust. Grantor: John and Edward Swan, John Swan Jr., Janis Swan, The John B. Swan and Janis H. Swan Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2140 of Book 575.
April 7: One tract (19.05 acres), Linville. Grantee: Nancy and William Warlick. Grantor: James and Mary Serene, Edward and Nancy McKenzie, Elizabeth Peterin, James and Jeanette Cartner, Nancy and William Warlick, Anne and Ira Love, Margaret Penland, Margaret G. Penland Trust, Martha, Jeanette and Jane Guy, Norman and Dorothy Potter, Dorothy G. Potter Revocable Trust, Daniel Brady, Edwin Guy Jr., Edwin C. Guy, Jr. Revocable Trust, Margaret and Fred Brooks. Excise tax: $10. Page 2143 of Book 575.
April 8: Unit 7A, Week 35, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2158 of Book 575.
