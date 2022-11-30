The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 18: Lot WR13, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Theodore and Anita Salley, The Salley Family Living Trust. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2248 of Book 583.
Nov. 21: Unit 100A, Week 52, Westridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Donald McKay Jr. and Miliss McKay. Grantor: Donald and Mary McKay. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2324 of Book 583.
Nov. 21: See document for description. Grantee: MAC WC, LLC. Grantor: Haliburton, Veronica, Harrison, Karen and Robert Rigby. Excise tax: $5. Page 2327 of Book 583.
Nov. 21: Lot C1, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fernando Del Campo and Jacqueline Basallo. Grantor: Douglas Michael, LLC. Excise tax: $380. Page 2332 of Book 583.
Nov. 21: Unit 201C, Week 13, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Benny and Traci Juarez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2335 of Book 583.
Nov. 21: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2338 of Book 53.
Nov. 21: Lot ES-44, Eagle Springs, The Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eric and Jessica Nye. Grantor: Brittany and Stephen McCall. Excise tax: $350. Page 2341 of Book 584.
Nov. 22: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Excise tax: $416. Page 16 of Book 584.
Nov. 22: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Excise tax: $1,182. Page 19 of Book 584.
Nov. 22: Lot WR23, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: RKA Realty, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $500. Page 77 of Book 584.
Nov. 22: Two tracts (7 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Jeffrey and Katharyn D’Agnostinis. Grantor: Christie Hughes. Excise tax: $128. Page 80 of Book 584.
Nov. 22: One tract (1 acre), Cranberry. Grantee: Wade Whittington. Grantor: Toni Whittington. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 83 of Book 584.
Nov. 22: Two tracts (1.83 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Donald Gissy. Grantor: John and Cindy Merrilees. Excise tax: $80. Page 86 of Book 584.
Nov. 22: Lot 35, Unit 6, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Banner Elk Lifestyles, LLC. Grantor: Serenity Custom Homes, LLC. Excise tax: $690. Page 90 of Book 584.
Nov. 22: Lot 58, Appletree Ridge Estates, Linville. Grantee: John Lundi Jr. and Darlynn Lundi. Grantor: Mark Hall. Excise tax: $1,120. Page 92 of Book 584.
Nov. 22: Unit 19, Building E, The Glen Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Theodore Place. Grantor: James and Cynthia Matson. Excise tax: $540. Page 113 of Book 584.
Nov. 22: Unit 2B, Building 23, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andrew and Beth Horsley. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $1,540. Page 136 of Book 584.
Nov. 22: One tract (0.94 acres), Avery. Grantee: Darla Sparks. Grantor: Zander and Marty Hughes, Hunter Laws, Darla Sparks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 139 of Book 584.
