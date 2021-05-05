The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
April 26: Unit 14, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Amy Bedingfield. Grantor: Stephen and Elizabeth Griffith. Excise tax: $440. Page 1125 of Book 559.
April 26: Lot 18, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: ABH Properties of Avery County, LLC. Grantor: Dennis and Nancy Franks. Excise tax: $80. Page 1141 of Book 559.
April 26: One tract (0.45 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Danny and Lyndie Clark. Grantor: Melvin Clark. Excise tax: $40. Page 1160 of Book 559.
April 26: Lot 377, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Deborah Boose, Heather Hunter, Rebecca Privett, Eric Floyd, Margaret Sell. Grantor: Deborah Boose and Brenda Hutchinson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1163 of Book 559.
April 26: Lot O-22, Overlook Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: 344 High Country LLC. Grantor: Kodiak Cabin LLC, Kodiak Cabins, LLC. Excise tax: $1,990. Page 1166 of Book 559.
April 26: Lot 22, Elk Mtn. Retreat & Vineyards, Toe River. Grantee: Johnson & Garrison Real Estate, LLC. Grantor: Young Concrete Company, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1169 of Book 559.
April 26: Lot 22, Elk Mtn. Retreat & Vineyards, Toe River. Grantee: Keith and Leslie Belcher. Grantor: Johnson & Garrison Real Estate, LLC. Excise tax: $26. Page 1171 of Book 559.
April 26: Lot 10, Unit 1, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Stephen and Dovie Humphrey, Humphrey North Carolina Residence Trust. Grantor: William Anderson V. Excise tax: $1,350. Page 1178 of Book 559.
April 26: Unit 203, Village at Banner Elk Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: 117 Shawneehaw Avenue 2021, LLC. Grantor: Nikos Vamvaketis. Excise tax: $550. Page 1193 of Book 559.
April 26: Lots 202 and 204, Block 14, Town of Newland, Linville. Grantee: Blake Bostain and Brandi Karlick. Grantor: Lawrence Wolk, The Lawrence Wolk Family Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $420. Page 1201 of Book 559.
April 26: One tract (3.52 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Michael and Stephanie Stines. Grantor: Kathy, Stacy, Catherine and Michael Stines, Christy and Roy Dellinger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1219 of Book 559.
April 26: One tract (0.58 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Stacy Stines. Grantor: Kathy, Michael and Stephanie Stines, Christy and Roy Dellinger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1225 of Book 559.
April 26: One tract (8.00 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Ronnie and Margaret Hughes. Grantor: Stacy and Catherine Stines. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1230 of Book 559.
April 26: Lot 26, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Rose Gallo and Rose M. Gallo Living Trust. Grantor: Rose Gallo. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1232 of Book 559.
April 26: Unit 29, Building F, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Elizabeth Conner. Grantor: Gloria Zielinski, The Gloria J. Zielinski Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $440. Page 1277 of Book 559.
April 27: Unit 3328, Sugar Top Resort Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Darden and Linda Sharp. Grantor: Darryl and Donna Bowles. Excise tax: $330. Page 1298 of Book 559.
April 27: Lot 11, Harbor Heights Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Lois Dickstein. Grantor: Henry and Audrey Andreis. Excise tax: $900. Page 1317 of Book 559.
April 27: One tract (1.25 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: David and Kathy Ellis. Grantor: Barbara King. Excise tax: $80. Excise tax: $80. Page 1319 of Book 559.
April 27: Unit C, Building 59, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Julio Alonso Jr. Grantor: Carlos Alonso Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1322 of Book 559.
April 28: One tract (0.17 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Dexter Keene. Grantor: Evelyn Drinkard and Margarette Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1350 of Book 559.
April 28: Lot 11, Paradise Run, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Adam Poulin. Grantor: Nicholas Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1353 of Book 559.
April 28: One tract (0.65 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Geraldine Henley. Grantor: DJ and Brenda Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1356 of Book 559.
April 28: One tract (1.15 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: DJ and Brenda Jones. Grantor: Geraldine Henley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1359 of Book 559.
April 28: Lot 61, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Jeanne Ressner. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $240. Page 1362 of Book 559.
April 28: Lot 66, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jason and Kimberly Fore. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $418. Page 1365 of Book 559.
April 28: Lot 64, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Heilbron Investments LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $410. Page 1368 of Book 559.
April 28: Unit 1, Building 2, Misty Woods Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Janic Holdings LLC. Grantor: Joshua and Kelsey Ogle. Excise tax: $299. Page 1382 of Book 559.
April 28: Unit B, Building 8, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jan and Dewin Townsend. Grantor: Ty and Erika Teague. Excise tax: $280. Page 1386 of Book 559.
April 28: Unit 3221, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Susan Mitchell. Grantor: Jonathan and Martha Westhaven. Excise tax: $360. Page 1413 of Book 559.
April 28: Lot CA15, Camp Nest Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: GM Properties LLC. Grantor: Gregory and Crystal Martin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1430 of Book 559.
April 29: One tract (2.5 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Morgan Vance and Nathaniel Duncan. Grantor: Brenda and Tommy Singleton. Excise tax: $140. Page 1462 of Book 559.
April 29: One tract (0.14 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Jerry Burleson. Grantor: Bryan and Margaret Gonzalez, Gonzalez Living Trust. Excise tax: $10. Page 1489 of Book 559.
April 29: Unit C, Building 59, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eric Sorrow. Grantor: Julio Alonso Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1494 of Book 559.
April 29: Apartment 3, Grandfather Lodge Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Hah Properties LLC. Grantor: Bremma and Keith Brunnemer Jr. Excise tax: $850. Page 1522 of Book 559.
April 29: One tract (2.00 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Eric Simmons. Grantor: Richard, Sharon and Sarah Greene, Sarah Wimmer. Excise tax: $208. Page 1574 of Book 559.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.