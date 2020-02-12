The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Feb. 3: Unit 201H, Week 42 The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Paul and Gayle Lacy. Excise tax: $10. Page 590 of Book 540.
Feb. 3: Lot 17, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lynda K. Lineberry, Lynda K. Lineberry Declaration of Trust. Grantor: Lynda K. Lineberry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 597 of Book 540.
Feb. 3: Unit 13, Building E, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Izzell Jr. and Lisa Izzell. Grantor: Beaty Enterprises, LLLP, Beaty Enterprises, LLP, Beaty Enterprises Ltd. and Bobby Beaty. Excise tax: $258. Page 601 of Book 540.
Feb. 3: Lot No. 102 and 106, Block 2, Linville. Grantee: Steven and Cynthia Nelson. Grantor: Steven Nelson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 615 of Book 540.
Feb. 3: Two parcels (0.99 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sheria C. Johnson. Grantor: Dale and Emily Kidder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 625 of Book 540.
Feb. 3: Unit 101, Week 32, Westridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christine Cook. Grantor: Carroll and Julia Edmonds. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 630 of Book 540.
Feb. 3: Unit 102, Bldg. F, Southcrest Overlook Condominium, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Hans and Heidi Nelson. Grantor: Egista and Umberto Tessaro. Excise tax: $230. Page 633 of Book 540.
Feb. 4: One tract (0.07 acres), Linville. Grantee: Bryson and Katharine Edmonds. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 661 of Book 540.
Feb. 4: One tract (0.38 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Diane Martin. Grantor: Patricia Strickland and Hannelore Render. Excise tax: $194. Page 678 of Book 540.
Feb. 4: Lot 8, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: RH Realty LLC. Grantor: Catheryn Martin, Catheryn S. Martin Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,508. Page 686 of Book 540.
Feb. 4: One tract (2.39 acres), Linville. Grantee: Dorothy Potter. Grantor: Joanna Mangum, Martha Guy, Dorothy Potter, William Warlick Jr., Nancy Warlick, James and Mary Serene, Jeanette and James Cartner, William Peterkin III, Elizabeth Peterkin, Edward McKenzie Jr., Nancy McKenzie, Margaret Guy, Fred Brooks Jr., Anne and Ira Love, E.C. Guy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 689 of Book 540.
Feb. 4: 54 tracts, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brightwater Investment Group LLC, Grantor: Wayne Sigmon, Headwaters at Banner Elk LLC. Excise tax: $1,550. Page 698 of Book 540.
Feb. 4: Lot 40, Harbor Lake Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Amanda Borrero and Rochelle Kinder. Grantor: Steven Berkey. Excise tax: $546. Page 714 of Book 540.
Feb. 5: Three tracts, Linville. Grantee: William and Tammy Carlisle. Grantor: William Carlisle. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 746 of Book 540.
Feb. 5: Lot 10, Elk Creek at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen Ward. Grantor: Charles and Donna Morettie. Excise tax: $120. Page 771 of Book 540.
Feb. 5: Relinquishment of Life Estate, three parcels, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Brent Ward. Grantor: Dennis and Lucy Ward. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 774 of Book 540.
Feb. 5: Relinquishment of Life Estate, three parcels, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Brandon Ward. Grantor: Dennis and Lucy Kay Ward. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 777 of Book 540.
Feb. 5: Lot 125, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark Burns. Grantor: Thomas and Ashley Fitzsimmons, Barbara Gill. Excise tax: $139. Page 804 of Book 540.
Feb. 5: Unit 3120, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: John R., Deanna, John W., and Margaret Creel. Grantor: Antonio and Maybi Iglesias. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 813 of Book 540.
Feb. 5: Unit 30F, Week 33, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association Inc. Grantor: Keith and Mary Warren. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 816 of Book 540.
Feb. 6: Unit 4104, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Diana Potter. Grantor: Tracie Bennett and Diana Potter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 893 of Book 540.
Feb. 6: Lot 3, Highlands Subdivision, Heather Lane, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles Cabrere, Theresa Kereazis-Page. Grantor: Susan and Jean Shuford. Excise tax: $500. Page 899 of Book 540.
Feb. 6: Four tracts, Linville. Grantee: Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, David, James and Samuel Cartner. Grantor: David, James, Samuel, Sam and Margaret Cartner, Sam Cartner Revocable Trust, Margaret C. Cartner Revocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers LLC, Cartner Brothers Partnership, and Cartner Brothers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 931 of Book 540.
Feb. 6: One tract (4.55 acres), Linville. Grantee: Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, David, James and Samuel Cartner. Grantor: David, James, Samuel, Sam and Margaret Cartner, Sam Cartner Revocable Trust, Margaret C. Cartner Revocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers LLC, Cartner Brothers Partnership, and Cartner Brothers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 938 of Book 540.
Feb. 6: One tract (40 acres), Mountain Glen, Newland. Grantee: Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, David, James and Samuel Cartner. Grantor: David, James, Samuel, Sam and Margaret Cartner, Sam Cartner Revocable Trust, Margaret C. Cartner Revocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers LLC, Cartner Brothers Partnership, and Cartner Brothers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 944 of Book 540.
Feb. 6: Multiple units and weeks, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Acquisitions LLC. Grantor: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Excise tax: $10. Page 950 of Book 540.
Feb. 6: One tract (11.01 acres), Linville. Grantee: Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, David, James and Samuel Cartner. Grantor: David, James, Samuel, Sam and Margaret Cartner, Sam Cartner Revocable Trust, Margaret C. Cartner Revocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers LLC, Cartner Brothers Partnership, and Cartner Brothers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration.. Page 955 of Book 540.
Feb. 7: Unit 106D, Week 36, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Jerald and Rhonwyn Jennings. Excise tax: $10. Page 979 of Book 540.
Feb. 7: Lot 91, Spruce Hollow A Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Anthony and Andrea Della Vecchio. Grantor: Robert and Barbara Crews. Excise tax: $76. Page 985 of Book 540.
Feb. 7: Unit 4103, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Corbett Bruntz. Grantor: Seifel Lee Property Management LLC. Excise tax: $119. Page 988 of Book 540.
